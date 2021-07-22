WIAA names Stoughton's Mel Dow as associate director

The WIAA announced Thursday it has hired Stoughton athletics and activities director Mel Dow as its associate director.

Dow will replace deputy director Wade Labecki, whose retirement becomes effective Sept. 1.

The announcement was made in a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark on Thursday.

“It is a humbling honor to have the opportunity to become a member of the executive team of the WIAA and serve the student-athletes and schools of Wisconsin,” Dow said in the release. “Educationally based athletics and providing valued experiences have been at the core of my career, and I am looking forward to growing with the WIAA.”

He will begin his job Aug. 2.

Dow’s responsibilities will include the administration, coordination of duties and tournament planning for the sports of baseball, wrestling and tennis.

Other administrative duties include eligibility, coaching contact, camps, out-of-season participation, foreign students, sanctioning requests, and leading respective sport responsibility coaches and 7% committees, according to the release.