WIAA names Stephanie Hauser as next executive director

The WIAA Board of Control had its April meeting on Friday.

Last month, the WIAA announced that second interviews with finalists were scheduled for this week (April 15).

Finalists were Hauser, WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki, Stratford superintendent Scott Winch and Waterford superintendent and business manager Luke Francois. Francois’ experience included being Middleton athletic director, Mineral Point school district superintendent and Sauk Prairie executive director of business services.

Hauser’s accomplishments since joining the WIAA include the administration and coordination of her current duties for the sports of gymnastics, volleyball and softball, as well as cross country and track and field prior to the hiring of Kate Peterson Abiad in the spring of 2018.

Hauser is credited with leading the conference realignment task force committee, creating the WIAA Award of Excellence and Spirit of Sport Award, implementing a fifth division in softball, establishing innovative co-op team classifications in gymnastics, supervising the move of the boys volleyball state tournament to the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and negotiating partnerships with sponsors and a number of convention and visitors bureaus, according to the release.