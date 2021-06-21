WIAA names LeVar Ridgeway as assistant director

The WIAA has hired LeVar Ridgeway as an assistant director, it was announced Monday.
He will fill the position vacated by Stephanie Hauser.
Hauser will become WIAA executive director July 1, with the impending retirement of Dave Anderson.
“We are eager to welcome LeVar to the WIAA team,” Hauser said in a release from the WIAA. “As a passionate leader of education-based athletics and an advocate for student-athletes, his unique experiences in both high school and collegiate athletics will be of great value to this organization.”
Ridgeway’s responsibilities will include the administration, coordination of duties and tournament planning for the sports assigned, as well as and other administrative duties. He is scheduled to begin his new role on July 12.
“I am very excited to join the WIAA executive staff, to not only continue the great work that the organization does, but to assist with bringing new ideas and opportunities to enhance the student-athlete experience,” Ridgeway said in the release.
Ridgeway has served as the athletics and activities director in the Shorewood School District since 2013. In that position, he coordinated and managed the athletic programs and activities for grades 7-12 and was responsible for all events, facilities, game contracts and official assignments in compliance with district and WIAA regulations.
During his eight years at Shorewood, he led a $1.5 million project to upgrade the district’s outdoor complex. He also was responsible for revamping the district’s athletic code to promote WIAA guidelines and optimize performance and participation while enhancing the communication process for students and the school community, according to the release.
Prior to working in Shorewood, Ridgeway served 12 years in the athletic department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in three different positions.
According to the release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark, in 2001, he worked as the marketing and promotions coordinator for a 13-sport Division 1 intercollegiate program.
From 2002-2009, he performed the duties of the director of tickets and events, as well as managing large events and operations for more than 420 home athletic events at the Klotsche Center, U.S. Cellular Arena, Engelmann Stadium and Hank Aaron Field.
His final role was as assistant athletic director for marketing and operations from 2009-13, implementing marketing programs, directing all in-game marketing and promotion responsibilities for six sports and producing marketing and public relation campaigns.
Ridgeway has been involved in a number of professional associations, including the Wisconsin Athletics Directors Association, National Association of Collegiate Directors, UW-Milwaukee Pantherfest, UW-Milwaukee Marketing Committee and the UW-Milwaukee Hall of Fame Committee.
Ridgeway is a native of Milwaukee.
He earned a master’s degree in Leadership Studies with an emphasis in sports from Marquette University and a bachelor of science degree in Public Policy and Administration from UW-Whitewater.
He and his wife, Adrienne, have one daughter, 10-year-old Brooke.
The WIAA has an opening for an associate director, with the impending retirement of Wade Labecki.