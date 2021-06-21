WIAA names LeVar Ridgeway as assistant director

The WIAA has hired LeVar Ridgeway as an assistant director, it was announced Monday.

He will fill the position vacated by Stephanie Hauser.

Hauser will become WIAA executive director July 1, with the impending retirement of Dave Anderson.

“We are eager to welcome LeVar to the WIAA team,” Hauser said in a release from the WIAA. “As a passionate leader of education-based athletics and an advocate for student-athletes, his unique experiences in both high school and collegiate athletics will be of great value to this organization.”

Ridgeway’s responsibilities will include the administration, coordination of duties and tournament planning for the sports assigned, as well as and other administrative duties. He is scheduled to begin his new role on July 12.

“I am very excited to join the WIAA executive staff, to not only continue the great work that the organization does, but to assist with bringing new ideas and opportunities to enhance the student-athlete experience,” Ridgeway said in the release.