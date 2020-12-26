WIAA makes official Joan Gralla's retirement, Kassie Mortimer's promotion

The WIAA announced the retirement of Joan Gralla and the promotion of Kassie (McGettigan) Mortimer to assistant director.

Gralla has been a longtime member of the executive office staff.

The moves were announced effective Dec. 22 in a release this week from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Gralla’s retirement plans and the promotion for Mortimer were originally announced at the September WIAA Board of Control meeting, and reported by the State Journal at that time.

Gralla started work at the executive office in 1981. She had various responsibilities at the WIAA. Most recently she served as office manager.

“High school athletics has always been a passion for me; therefore, I could not have asked for a better career than working for the WIAA for almost 40 years,” Gralla said. “I have been fortunate to have worked with so many great people in the WIAA office and outside of the office. I truly will miss my daily interactions with athletic directors, conference commissioners and officials throughout the state. Thank you to the WIAA for providing me the perfect career.”