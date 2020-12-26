WIAA makes official Joan Gralla's retirement, Kassie Mortimer's promotion

The WIAA announced the retirement of Joan Gralla and the promotion of Kassie (McGettigan) Mortimer to assistant director.
Gralla has been a longtime member of the executive office staff.
The moves were announced effective Dec. 22 in a release this week from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
Gralla’s retirement plans and the promotion for Mortimer were originally announced at the September WIAA Board of Control meeting, and reported by the State Journal at that time.
Gralla started work at the executive office in 1981. She had various responsibilities at the WIAA. Most recently she served as office manager.
“High school athletics has always been a passion for me; therefore, I could not have asked for a better career than working for the WIAA for almost 40 years,” Gralla said. “I have been fortunate to have worked with so many great people in the WIAA office and outside of the office. I truly will miss my daily interactions with athletic directors, conference commissioners and officials throughout the state. Thank you to the WIAA for providing me the perfect career.”
One of her most notable responsibilities over the years has been her work with WIAA officials licensing. She oversaw the officials department, which included the staff liaison for the Officials Advisory Committee, and led efforts in recruiting and retaining licensed officials, according to the release.
Other office responsibilities she performed included obtaining, creating and providing content, advertising and proofing for membership publications, including the WIAA Bulletin, calendar, State Tournament souvenir programs, media releases and the annual yearbook.
Gralla also processed and prepared state tournament media credentials, assisted in compiling state tournament official statistics and maintained the “Games Wanted” listing on the WIAA website and oversaw the office’s shipping and receiving operation.
Mortimer joined the WIAA staff in August, 2013 to fill the position of ticket coordinator/business operations assistant in the executive office.
Her responsibilities in business operations include compiling information and adjusting final yearly audits, assembling and reporting fund statements and financial statements for staff and the Board of Control, calculating and reconciling bank statements, investments and reimbursements to member schools, completing association tax reports and returns and processing payroll and bills, according to the release.
As ticketing coordinator, she prepares state tournament tickets and executes delivery of tickets and online fulfillment to venues, state-qualifying schools and patrons. Mortimer is also responsible for maintaining and updating ticketing software and hardware, as well as supervising and assisting ticket sales at state tournament venues.
With the promotion, Mortimer will continue to manage her current responsibilities as ticket coordinator/business operation and inherit a number of responsibilities vacated by Gralla’s retirement, including overseeing the licensing of sports officials and serving as officials, middle/junior level and conference commissioner staff liaison and supervising coaches education efforts.
“Since joining the staff, Kassie has brought competencies and a work ethic that have continued to modernize the WIAA’s business and ticketing operations for the benefit of members and fans,” WIAA executive Dave Anderson said. “With Joan’s retirement, Kassie is eager to take on an expanded role in serving the membership.”