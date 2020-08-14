WIAA maintains fall sports season, approves alternative spring season

It also was decided for scheduling purposes that a school must declare by Sept. 1 whether it will play fall sports in the fall, shift all fall sports to the alternative spring season or participate in a blended schedule, with some fall sports remaining in the fall and others moving to the alternative spring season.

Decisions about state tournaments or culminating events for a particular sport will be made about 30 days prior to the end of the season, with determinations, in some sports, needed to be made about venues. The winter and traditional spring seasons would allow for tournaments.

“As we have said all along, if we are able to do state championships, we are very eager and willing and would be happy to do that,” Anderson said. “I think the reality of this year is that we better get a little bit further along and a little bit closer to the end of any given season and then make that determination for planning purposes — ‘Here is what it’s going to look like.’”

Earliest dates for first competitions in the fall remain Thursday for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross-country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football, according to the WIAA.