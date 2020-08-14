WIAA maintains fall sports season, approves alternative spring season

The WIAA will forge ahead with its plans to have sports in the state this fall.
And for schools that cannot play this fall due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, an alternative spring season for fall sports was examined and approved during the two-hour, 43-minute WIAA Board of Control meeting Friday morning.
Six options were presented by executive staff for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and outlined by assistant director Stephanie Hauser.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson and the executive staff recommended an alternative fall option that maintained fall sports, but also provided schools that cannot play fall sports the option to move those sports to the spring.
That was approved by an 11-0 vote by the board.
That will give the WIAA four sports seasons during the 2020-21 school year — the delayed fall season, which will permit practices to begin Monday for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross-country, and practices for football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball to start Sept. 7; the winter season; the alternative spring season; and the traditional spring season. Girls golf is the first sport scheduled to start competitions — next Thursday.
That alternative spring season was important for area schools — including many in the Big Eight Conference and Badger Conference — that plan to start the school year with virtual learning models and will not be permitted to compete in athletics during that time period. Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker on Friday announced fall sports would move to spring, meaning all 10 Big Eight schools plan to do that.
Friday’s Board of Control meeting created numerous one-year changes, which had the intent to “create every possible opportunity for kids to play,” Anderson said.
That followed the board’s action at its July 23 special business meeting, when it voted to have fall sports, but to delay the season’s start, and to work on a proposed alternative spring season.
New dates
Based on Friday’s decision, the 2020-21 WIAA calendar will be amended drastically.
Dates for practice, competition and any state tournaments (or so-called culminating events) will be changed for the winter and spring sports.
Winter sports are expected to be shortened by about three weeks and the amended traditional spring season will be about two weeks shorter, with the final events being in late June (likely June 28).
There will be overlap in the seasons, which could pose challenges. For example, long-distance runners could be affected by the alternative cross-country spring season overlapping with track and field. The WIAA permits a student-athlete to play in multiple sports; it will be up to the specific school to decide if a student-athlete can participate in two sports in overlapping seasons, such as a football player in the alternative spring season also competing in track and field.
It also was decided for scheduling purposes that a school must declare by Sept. 1 whether it will play fall sports in the fall, shift all fall sports to the alternative spring season or participate in a blended schedule, with some fall sports remaining in the fall and others moving to the alternative spring season.
Decisions about state tournaments or culminating events for a particular sport will be made about 30 days prior to the end of the season, with determinations, in some sports, needed to be made about venues. The winter and traditional spring seasons would allow for tournaments.
“As we have said all along, if we are able to do state championships, we are very eager and willing and would be happy to do that,” Anderson said. “I think the reality of this year is that we better get a little bit further along and a little bit closer to the end of any given season and then make that determination for planning purposes — ‘Here is what it’s going to look like.’”
Earliest dates for first competitions in the fall remain Thursday for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross-country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football, according to the WIAA.
Football, permitted to start games Sept. 23-26, would have seven weeks of regular season, with two weeks of a culminating event. The alternative spring season would allow for seven weeks of football.
The alternative spring season’s schedules will vary by sport — starting in February (girls swimming and diving the earliest) and extending into May (ending with girls golf). The amended traditional spring sports season starts in April and wraps up at the end of June.
State input
Health and safety protocols remain local issues determined by counties and school districts. Further guidance from the state’s Department of Health Services in three separate documents could come next week, said Mike Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction deputy state superintendent.
Dr. Tim McGuine of the WIAA sports medical advisory committee told the Board of Control reasons why it was important for student-athletes’ well-being that prep athletics are conducted. The Board of Control approved a return to fall sports considerations list established by the WIAA sports medical advisory committee and staff, which addresses such items as practices, events and student-athlete illnesses.
Anderson said the WIAA will remain flexible, depending on COVID-19 developments.
“I don’t view anything as being set in concrete or stone right now,” Anderson said.
According to a survey completed by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, 75.7% of 309 respondents indicated their schools planned to start practices for the so-called "low-risk" sports as scheduled Monday and 82.5% percent planned to start practices for the "higher-risk" sports on Sept. 7. The WIAA has 513 members.
Flexibility sought
Several temporary, one-year accommodations due to COVID-19 concerns that would provide scheduling relief to schools and provide competition opportunities for student-athletes were discussed and approved.
That included relaxing conference rules (with league permission) to achieve scheduling relief.
“We want schools to be able to schedule where and when they can, every chance they get,” Anderson said.
However, he said the WIAA is discouraging non-border out-of-state travel by teams and multi-school events out of a school's region.
Other accommodations included:
A season will be identified as a team finishing at least 50% of its games. Football seasons in the fall will be prorated based on games able to be played.
The minimum games requirement for a season and tournament eligibility was suspended for this school year.
In addition, regional groupings will be implemented if tournament series are conducted (four teams in football).
Co-op programs that include schools that aren't able to play are permitted to seek other co-op partners.
Teams eliminated from a WIAA tournament or culminating event are allowed to schedule contests after their elimination in that sport.
Into reserves
Anderson said the WIAA budget will reflect a deficit in 2019-20 after not being able to fully have the girls and boys basketball tournaments in March. Spring competitions and state tournaments also were canceled.
“Right now, we are operating on reserves,” Anderson said, adding that “we’re in far better shape than other states at this time.”
The fall’s WIAA area meetings will be held virtually, it was decided.
Athletic directors were seeking guidance from Friday’s meeting, which should help with planning and scheduling in upcoming conference meetings. The Big Eight Conference and Badger Conference athletic directors have meetings scheduled Monday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.