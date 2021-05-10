 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA finalizes plans for state tournaments in boys golf, baseball and softball in spring season
0 comments

WIAA finalizes plans for state tournaments in boys golf, baseball and softball in spring season

  • 0
Sun Prairie 4, Eau Claire North 5

Sun Prairie's Liam Moreno (17) slides into second base against Eau Claire North's Joel Zachow in the first inning of the WIAA Division 1 state baseball championship at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis., Thursday, June 13, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The WIAA on Monday announced state tournament venues and schedules for boys golf, baseball and softball in the traditional spring sports season, according to a release. 

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

The locations, venues and schedules for those three state tournaments were altered from traditional formats and locations as accommodations for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boys golf will be June 14-15 in Wisconsin Dells.

Division 1 will be at Wild Rock Golf Club and Divisions 2 and 3 will be at Trappers Turn Golf Club.

Baseball will be in Fond du Lac and Grand Chute.

The Division 1 quarterfinals will be June 25 at Herr-Baker Stadium at Marian University in Fond du Lac.

The tournament then is scheduled June 28-July 1 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 semifinals and finals are by division June 28-July 1 in Grand Chute.

Softball will be in Bay Port High School in Green Bay and at UW-Green Bay’s King Park.

Division 1 quarterfinals will be June 28 at Bay Port.

Division 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 semifinals and finals will be June 28-30 at King Park and are detailed on the WIAA website.

Since 1994, the state boys golf championships have been at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison prior to the cancellation of the spring seasons in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state softball tournament has been at Goodman Diamond in Madison since 2002.

Fox Cities Stadium has been the home of the state baseball tournament since 1998.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics