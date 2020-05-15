WIAA examines cost-cutting, revenue-generating measures during COVID-19 pandemic

Only the first of three days of the girls basketball state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon was held, and limited sized crowds were permitted the first day. The boys basketball state tournament at the Kohl Center was canceled.

“I am glad for where we are,” Anderson said. “Going forward, we are operating on reserves.”

While the organization is navigating “the here and now,” Anderson added, “We also need to be thinking about our future.”

Ticket sales at state tournaments are a primary money-maker, which makes it important from a financial standpoint that state tournaments can be held as soon as safely possible.

Anderson’s recommendations to implement for one year included increasing state tournament ticket prices for all tournament events $1 at all levels, charging admission for spring sports tournament sectionals, reducing tournament travel reimbursements, decreasing revenue sharing with tournament hosts and conducting online committee meetings that would reduce meeting travel reimbursement. He said he didn’t recommend dropping concussion insurance that is offered.