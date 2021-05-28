WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki announces retirement

WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki has announced his retirement.

Labecki announced his decision, which is effective Aug. 31, to the WIAA Board of Control and executive staff on Wednesday. His retirement was announced through a WIAA release on Thursday.

WIAA executive director Dave Anderson also is retiring this summer. Assistant director Stephanie Hauser has been named as the next executive director. Hauser and Labecki were among the four finalists for the executive director job.

The WIAA is seeking an assistant director to fill Hauser’s spot. Another spot now opens on the executive staff with Labecki’s retirement.

“I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work in high school athletics during my entire career, and the opportunity to work at the WIAA has been a great experience and very rewarding,” Labecki said in the release. “Providing opportunities for kids -- especially during a pandemic -- and creating, refining and supervising state championship tournaments; meeting great people working for kids; and traveling the state and country have been gratifying.”

Labecki took over as deputy director July 1, 2009.