WIAA conference realignment task force forwards nine of 14 proposals to Board of Control

The Delavan-Darien realignment proposal requested that Delavan-Darien would move from the Southern Lakes Conference to the Rock Valley Conference; McFarland would move from the Rock Valley to the Badger South Conference; and Fort Atkinson would move from the Badger South to the Southern Lakes.

In its proposal to the WIAA, Delavan-Darien expressed concern in the enrollment differences among Southern Lakes schools and believed it would fit better in the Rock Valley. Delavan-Darien indicated it typically is placed with Rock Valley schools in postseason, has finished low in the Southern Lakes standings for the past two to three years (outside of boys soccer) and can’t provide lower level teams for competition in the Southern Lakes (including in football, softball, baseball, golf and girls basketball). Delavan-Darien indicated McFarland is a growing school district in the Badger South boundaries and that Delavan-Darien's competitiveness in athletics and school pride would improve by shifting to the Rock Valley.

The task force will meet Jan. 8 to hear appeals from schools that had requests denied and to receive input from member schools affected by the results of the review.