WIAA conference realignment task force forwards nine of 14 proposals to Board of Control

The WIAA conference realignment task force reviewed 14 applications in the first meeting under the new realignment process Wednesday at the executive staff office in Stevens Point.
An all-sports proposal from Delavan-Darien that would have affected area schools, notably McFarland and Fort Atkinson, was denied, pending appeal.
Nine of the 14 applications received unanimous approval from all the schools directly affected by the request and will be fast-tracked to the WIAA Board of Control for approval at its meeting March 6, 2020, according to a release Thursday from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
The schools requesting relief from their current conference affiliation included Ashland, Campbellsport, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Delavan-Darien, Eastbrook Academy, Faith Christian (Williams Bay), St. Anthony, St. Croix Falls, Salam, Tenor, University Lake School, Veritas, West De Pere and Westfield.
Those applications put on the fast track were Cristo Rey Jesuit, Eastbrook Academy, Faith Christian (Williams Bay), St. Anthony, St. Croix Falls, Salam, Tenor, University Lake School and Veritas.
The task force has denied -- pending possible appeals heard at a meeting Jan. 8, 2020 -- requests from Ashland, Campbellsport, Delavan-Darien, West De Pere and Westfield.
In review and consideration of each of these requests, the task force identified incomplete or deficient information provided in the application as rationale for denial, according to the release.
The Delavan-Darien realignment proposal requested that Delavan-Darien would move from the Southern Lakes Conference to the Rock Valley Conference; McFarland would move from the Rock Valley to the Badger South Conference; and Fort Atkinson would move from the Badger South to the Southern Lakes.
In its proposal to the WIAA, Delavan-Darien expressed concern in the enrollment differences among Southern Lakes schools and believed it would fit better in the Rock Valley. Delavan-Darien indicated it typically is placed with Rock Valley schools in postseason, has finished low in the Southern Lakes standings for the past two to three years (outside of boys soccer) and can’t provide lower level teams for competition in the Southern Lakes (including in football, softball, baseball, golf and girls basketball). Delavan-Darien indicated McFarland is a growing school district in the Badger South boundaries and that Delavan-Darien's competitiveness in athletics and school pride would improve by shifting to the Rock Valley.
The task force will meet Jan. 8 to hear appeals from schools that had requests denied and to receive input from member schools affected by the results of the review.
According to the WIAA release, successful appeals will be communicated with the membership and re-evaluated by the task force. If the revised solutions are approved, they will be submitted to the Board of Control for consideration with any modifications and solutions communicated to the membership.
The intent of the new conference realignment process is to apply a more formalized method for member schools to request relief from conference affiliations. A committee of member school administrators has been established to evaluate all realignment requests and present them to the Board, which retains the authority to make final determinations of all conference alignment decisions.
The new collaborative model adds structure, enhanced communication and transparency to the realignment process.
Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz is co-chairman of the task force.