WIAA conference realignment task force forwards 2 more plans for Board of Control examination

The conference realignment task force heard appeals and voted to advance two plans to the WIAA Board of Control for final consideration, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark on Thursday.

The task force met Wednesday at the WIAA executive staff office in Stevens Point.

The two proposals, which were originally denied in December and later advanced for further consideration following the appeals hearing Jan. 8, will be considered for implementation at the Board of Control meeting March 6, according to the release.

The task force unanimously supported advancement of the plan to move Campbellsport from the East Central Conference to the Wisconsin Flyway Conference beginning in 2021-22.

The proposal to move Ashland into the Heart O’ North Conference beginning in 2021-22 also was approved for advancement to the Board of Control with an 8-3 vote of support.