WIAA conference realignment task force approves two appeals, denies two others

The WIAA conference realignment task force reviewed four appeals of realignment requests Wednesday at the WIAA executive office in Stevens Point.

The realignment requests were denied last month.

The schools requesting and receiving an appeal hearing included Ashland, Campbellsport, Delavan-Darien and Westfield, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

The Delavan-Darien appeal was denied by the task force. The Delavan-Darien realignment request would affect schools in this area.

The Delavan-Darien realignment proposal requested that Delavan-Darien would move from the Southern Lakes Conference to the Rock Valley Conference; McFarland would move from the Rock Valley to the Badger South Conference; and Fort Atkinson would move from the Badger South to the Southern Lakes.

The Ashland and Campbellsport appeals received approval. The task force reassessed its decision after additional information was provided in the appeal.

Campbellsport is seeking to move from the East Central Conference to the Wisconsin Flyway Conference and Ashland seeks to move from the Lake Superior Conference to the Heart O’ North Conference beginning in 2021-22. The WIAA Board of Control must approve any moves.