WIAA cancels spring season competitions, tournaments; adds summer contact period for spring athletes, coaches

She had sent out a weekly practice folder with drills, rules, quiz questions, mental game tips, core exercises and fun challenges. She formulated ideas for possible challenge matches when the state’s golf courses open Friday because she wanted to do something for her players, particularly the seniors.

But last Thursday’s news essentially closed the window of opportunity on a WIAA competition and tournament season during its scheduled time period.

"I think (Thursday’s) announcement hits hard," Lakeside Lutheran activities director Todd Jahns wrote in an email last Thursday night after the governor’s decision. "While we all probably knew this was coming, there was always a faint hope that maybe something could be salvaged. Today's announcement takes away that hope. I feel especially bad for our seniors. They will never get this back."

That resignation was apparent in a statement sent last Thursday from Milton athletic director Brian Hammil, the Badger Conference athletic directors’ president.