WIAA cancels annual meeting in April, delays decision on fate of spring sports season

This position is consistent with the current state and local guidelines, as well as advice from the Sports Medical Advisory Committee.

A clearer position could unfold as developments arise and new information becomes available, according to the release.

The WIAA plans to follow the directives and guidance of state health and governmental officials pertaining to the outbreak.

The board received an update on the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic from Dr. Kevin Walter, who is the Director of Pediatric and Adolescent Sports Medicine at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, associate professor at Wisconsin Medical College, and chairman of the Sports Medical Advisory Committee.

Mike Thompson of the Department of Public Instruction and Nathan DeLany of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association also provided reports related to developments associated with the virus.

The Board also resolved to maintain the general election schedule for Advisory Council and Board of Control positions as outlined in the Constitution, including the published deadlines for returning ballots.

The Board also took no action on deciding whether to conduct the 2020 Scholar-Athlete Banquet at this time. The banquet is scheduled for May 3.