WIAA Board of Control suspends tournament travel reimbursements

Semifinals and the final in each division would be played on the same day.

Each tournament likely will feature two sites, with one division playing its semifinals and final on one of the days at one site, two of the divisions playing their respective semifinals and final on one of the days at two sites and the other two divisions playing their respective semifinals and final on a single day at two sites.

Sites haven’t been announced.

According to the WIAA release, following a review of the fall sports recommendations by the Sports Advisory Committee and the Advisory Council, the Board of Control assessed and acted on seven proposals advanced by the fall coaches’ and officials’ advisory committees. Four received approval.

Two recommendations for change in the football regulations received Board of Control support.

The first added language to the playoff procedures to count forfeits as victories for playoff qualifying but not for seeding. Only games actually played will be considered for computer seeding purposes with the results of the games counting for both teams.