WIAA Board of Control selects La Crosse Center for first girls wrestling state tournament

The WIAA Board of Control approved details for the first girls wrestling state tournament in 2022 at its May meeting on Tuesday, according to a WIAA release.
The Board of Control approved that the end date of the first girls wrestling season will culminate with the state girls individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
The tournament will be held for two years at the La Crosse Center. Holmen High School will serve as host.
Support and interest in the facility reflects the positive experiences and relationships developed during the boys and girls state basketball tournaments earlier this year, according to the release. The facility served as the venue for Divisions 2, 4 and 5.
The Board of Control also approved updates to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines for the spring tournament series.
The Board of Control supported an executive staff recommendation, in response to information revealed by a membership survey, to remove mask mandates for spectators from the COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor spring state tournaments if appropriate social distancing can be attained.
Masks are encouraged for everyone not participating if social distancing is difficult.
Masks remain required for spectators for any competitions conducted indoors.
The pandemic guidelines for quarantining after close contact with a confirmed case of the virus was reduced from 14 days to six days for the spring tournament series. The individual must be symptom free. Vaccinated student-athletes are not required to be quarantined for close contact if they are symptom free.
The Board of Control approved the dates, format and sites for the spring season state tournaments in June.
The Board of Control voted in unanimous support in opposition to legislation bill AB195/196 and SB 322/323 prohibiting transgender participation in youth sports.
The Board of Control approved a fast-tracked, non-football conference realignment request by Lac Courte Oreilles to move from an independent status to the Indianhead Conference, effective in all sports except football in the fall of 2021-22.
Other topics of discussion included reports on consideration of a committee to readdress competitive equity, 2021 area meetings in the fall and a review of pending legal matters.
The WIAA’s annual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Stevens Point. It will be executive director Dave Anderson's final annual meeting prior to his retirement. Assistant director Stephanie Hauser has been selected as the next executive director.