WIAA Board of Control selects La Crosse Center for first girls wrestling state tournament

The WIAA Board of Control approved details for the first girls wrestling state tournament in 2022 at its May meeting on Tuesday, according to a WIAA release.

The Board of Control approved that the end date of the first girls wrestling season will culminate with the state girls individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

The tournament will be held for two years at the La Crosse Center. Holmen High School will serve as host.

Support and interest in the facility reflects the positive experiences and relationships developed during the boys and girls state basketball tournaments earlier this year, according to the release. The facility served as the venue for Divisions 2, 4 and 5.

The Board of Control also approved updates to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines for the spring tournament series.

The Board of Control supported an executive staff recommendation, in response to information revealed by a membership survey, to remove mask mandates for spectators from the COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor spring state tournaments if appropriate social distancing can be attained.

Masks are encouraged for everyone not participating if social distancing is difficult.