WIAA Board of Control returns football-only realignment plan to task force for additional review

Hearing appeals from several schools, the WIAA Board of Control on Friday decided to send the 11-player football-only conference realignment plan back to the WIAA conference realignment task force for additional consideration.

The 11-player football plan that has an impact on 23 schools was remanded to the task force, which will meet April 6 and examine four new proposals that were submitted by Portage, Reedsburg, River Ridge and Rice Lake. Those four schools and Baraboo expressed opposition to the task force’s plan.

In the task force’s plan for 2022, it was proposed Baraboo and Reedsburg would move from the Badger Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference, which those two schools opposed. Also, the Big Eight Conference’s Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West would be placed in the Badger Large for football only and Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker would return to the Big Eight as part of the plan that had a domino effect on numerous schools.

Schools directly impacted by any reconsideration or changes to the existing plan will be notified. The task force then will bring a plan to the Board of Control for final consideration at the Board’s April 16 meeting, according to a WIAA release Friday night.