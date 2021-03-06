WIAA Board of Control returns football-only realignment plan to task force for additional review

Hearing appeals from several schools, the WIAA Board of Control on Friday decided to send the 11-player football-only conference realignment plan back to the WIAA conference realignment task force for additional consideration.
The 11-player football plan that has an impact on 23 schools was remanded to the task force, which will meet April 6 and examine four new proposals that were submitted by Portage, Reedsburg, River Ridge and Rice Lake. Those four schools and Baraboo expressed opposition to the task force’s plan.
In the task force’s plan for 2022, it was proposed Baraboo and Reedsburg would move from the Badger Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference, which those two schools opposed. Also, the Big Eight Conference’s Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West would be placed in the Badger Large for football only and Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker would return to the Big Eight as part of the plan that had a domino effect on numerous schools.
Schools directly impacted by any reconsideration or changes to the existing plan will be notified. The task force then will bring a plan to the Board of Control for final consideration at the Board’s April 16 meeting, according to a WIAA release Friday night.
Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, co-chairman of the task force with Lance Bagstad, said Friday night he believed the plan being sent back to the task force was a good step to gather as much feedback as possible in order to arrive at the best solution. Schlitz and Bagstad were available to answer questions during the two-hour football-only realignment portion of the Board of Control meeting.
Schlitz said the task force will consider the specific amendments made on appeal Friday. The task force then could forward its original plan or a plan with modifications to the Board of Control.
The Board of Control could accept the plan or the modified plan, or reject any conference realignment (which would seem to be the least likely occurrence).
The Portage plan includes a seven-team Badger South and seven-team Southern Lakes as paired conferences, a six-team Big Eight (Dane County Large) and six-team Badger Metro (Dane County Small) as paired conferences and a six-team Badger North and six-team MVC as paired conferences.
The Reedsburg plan includes a 10-team Southern Lakes, nine-team Big Eight, nine-team Badger Large and 10-team Badger/MVC.
The Board of Control approved an eight-player football plan, which forms 11 conferences.
An amendment impacting the WIAA’s bylaws (that would be voted on at the annual meeting) would create a penalty for spectators ejected from an interscholastic athletic competition for flagrant harassment or unsporting conduct. Ejected spectators would be required to miss the next competition. Host school administration would be required to record and submit an ejection report to the WIAA.
The Board of Control, which will meet April 16 and May 25, decided to move the date of the WIAA annual meeting to May 26, with the hope of conducting an in-person meeting. A virtual attendance option also will be made available with voting on amendments to be held prior to the meeting.
Following a review of the association’s financial information, the Board of Control discussed its disaster authority and will consider an emergency assessment of membership-wide fees to sustain operations until unrestricted admission to WIAA tournament series events resume, according to the release. Further review is expected prior to voting on a fee.