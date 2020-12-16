 Skip to main content
WIAA Board of Control reaffirms 14-day quarantine period in COVID-19 contact situations
WIAA Board of Control reaffirms 14-day quarantine period in COVID-19 contact situations

The WIAA Board of Control held a special meeting Wednesday and reviewed and reaffirmed the winter sports guidance recommendation requiring a 14-day quarantine period before student-athletes are permitted to return to participation after having close contact with any person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision requires the 14-day quarantine period during the winter tournament series in 2020-21, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark on Wednesday.

During the regular season, 14 days is the recommended standard, but local health departments have the final authority to determine the length of the quarantine after close contact with anyone who tested positive with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new guidance that the quarantine period may be reduced to 10 days or seven days if conditions warrant.

The revised CDC guidance was presented to the Board. 

With further interpretation and additional clarification, the CDC conditions to reduce the length of quarantine included the need to adhere strictly to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, according to the release.

The Board of Control also conducted another review of the revised sport season calendar and a consideration to extend the wrestling season two weeks, but took no action. The revised calendar with a 13-week wrestling season was approved by the Board in August.

