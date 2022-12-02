WIAA Board of Control gives OK to lacrosse in spring of 2024

The WIAA Board of Control approved the addition of lacrosse as a sanctioned sport at its meeting Friday.

The spring of 2024 will be the first season for lacrosse having a WIAA-sanctioned season and tournament series.

The Board of Control also approved three fast-tracked non-football conference realignment requests, including one involving Wisconsin Dells boys soccer and another involving Beloit Memorial boys hockey’s participation in the Big Eight Conference.

The Board of Control received a presentation from the committee that had been assigned to evaluate potentially adding boys and girls lacrosse to sports sanctioned by the WIAA, then unanimously passed the proposal, according to a WIAA release.

The first season, including with a tournament series, would be in the spring of the 2023-24 school year.

Details about season regulations and the tournament procedure will be announced when they become available.

“We commend members of the planning committee for months of work and collaboration with member schools that already sponsor the sport,” WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser said in the release. “Our staff and membership look forward to the new opportunity for student-athletes to participate in a sport quickly gaining popularity around the nation.”

It is the first time an entirely new sport has been introduced for boys and girls since boys and girls soccer was added in 1982-83, according to the WIAA.

Hockey and wrestling expanded to WIAA sponsorship for girls in 2002 and 2022, respectively. Boys volleyball was reinstated in 2000. However, those three sports already were sanctioned for the other gender.

The Board of Control voted and passed three fast-tracked non-football conference realignment requests.

Wisconsin Dells will move from the Capitol Conference to the South Central Conference for boys soccer only in the fall of 2023.

The Board of Control renewed the membership of Beloit Memorial in the Big Eight Conference for boys hockey only, after Beloit Memorial was realigned to the Southern Lakes Conference for most other sports in 2021 (for instance, its girls hockey co-op plays in the Badger Conference).

Arcadia will shift from the Midwestern Wisconsin Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference for boys and girls soccer in 2023-24.