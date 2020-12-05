WIAA Board of Control: Basketball teams given 2 extra timeouts; wrestling preseason practice dates cut

With no chance for the option of a delayed “alternative spring season” like the one offered to Wisconsin high school fall sports programs, the WIAA is getting creative in its quest to accommodate winter sports teams in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the WIAA’s monthly Board of Control meeting on Friday, the board made two sport-specific changes to its long-standing rules:
• At all levels of boys and girls basketball, each team has been granted one extra 30-second timeout per half to provide a break for players required to wear masks during play due to COVID-19 guidelines. If the extra first-half timeouts are not used, they will not carry over to the second half.
• In wrestling, the Board allowed reducing the number of required practice and acclimatization days before the first competition from 10 days to eight. This will allow wrestling teams, already seeing a crunch on both ends of their 2020-2021 season, to get into action more quickly.
Also, in all sports, the Board approved allowing athletes to take part in non-school (club) competition if their school teams began the season practicing only virtually, and only if school administrators approve. No school or school coaching staff involvement will be allowed with the club teams.
This rule seems to apply most immediately to hockey, where 12 of the Madison area’s 20 high school programs, including nine Dane County-based programs, have opted to form club teams in the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association. The club hockey teams have agreed to a WAHA stipulation that they would cease play as soon as their schools OK the start of practice.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said that state tournaments and “culminating events” for winter sports still are in their plans, although they will have a decidedly different look. No state tournaments would be held at the Kohl Center in Madison or Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, site of the boys and girls state tournaments, respectively.
Instead, the WIAA likely would hold the culminating event for each division of its state tournaments at different sites, with Division 1 boys playing at one facility and Division 2 boys playing at another in a different part of the state. The girls volleyball, cross country and girls tennis state competitions followed that guideline in the fall.
There was also talk that if enough teams decide to “opt out” of the postseason in various sports, the number of divisions might be reduced and regional and sectional pairings might be redrawn. Football only held two levels of playoff competition instead of five, and in only six divisions instead of the typical seven.
WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki asked the Board to look at returning the state wrestling tournaments to their original, later dates, rather than starting WIAA regionals on Jan. 30, with the state individual tournament running Feb. 11-13 and the team tournament Feb. 19-20.
Labecki said finding sites for regional and sectional meets so early has been a challenge. In addition, teams that aren't allowed to start practice until Jan. 2 wouldn't be able to hold a meet until Jan. 11, leaving only 19 days before the moved-up WIAA regionals.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.