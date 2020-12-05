WIAA Board of Control: Basketball teams given 2 extra time outs; wrestling preseason practice dates cut

With no chance for the option of a delayed “alternative spring season” like the one offered to Wisconsin high school fall sports programs, the WIAA is getting creative in its quest to accommodate winter sports teams in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the WIAA’s monthly Board of Control meeting on Friday, the board made two sport-specific changes to its long-standing rules:

• At all levels of boys and girls basketball, each team has been granted one extra 30-second time out per half to provide a break for players required to wear masks during play due to COVID-19 guidelines. If the extra first-half timeouts are not used, they will not carry over to the second half.

• In wrestling, the Board allowed reducing the number of required practice and acclimatization days before the first competition from 10 days to eight. This will allow wrestling teams, already seeing a crunch on both ends of their 2020-2021 season, to get into action more quickly.

Also, in all sports, the Board approved allowing athletes to take part in non-school (club) competition if their school teams began the season practicing only virtually, and only if school administrators approve. No school or school coaching staff involvement will be allowed with the club teams.