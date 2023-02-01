WIAA Board of Control approves development of five-division plan for girls volleyball in 2024

The WIAA Board of Control supported the development of a five-division plan for girls volleyball beginning in the fall of 2024 at its meeting Wednesday.

The Board of Control approved a number of coaches’ recommendations, which impacted five fall sports.

The Board of Control approved 10 recommendations that were originated or advanced by the fall coaches’ advisory committee or officials’ advisory committee, then reviewed by the WIAA executive staff, sports advisory committee and advisory council, according to a news release from the WIAA.

The volleyball recommendation supported by the Board of Control was an amended coaches’ recommendation that would add a fifth division to the girls volleyball tournament series, starting in the fall of 2024.

The executive staff was charged with developing a five-division model that then will be advanced to the advisory council and Board of Control for final consideration at its meeting in January of 2024.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, Wisconsin Heights district administrator Jordan Sinz, co-chair of the competitive balance ad hoc committee, made a presentation with a detailed summary of the competitive balance plan that is being communicated with the WIAA membership.

The Board of Control is scheduled to vote March 7 on whether or not to advance the plan to a membership vote at the WIAA annual meeting April 26.

Rule changes in two sports implement a game-ending regulation for significant score differentials, according to the release.

• Beginning in 2023, a mandatory running clock will be applied during the eight-player and 11-player football regular season and tournament series when the point differential reaches 35 points in the second quarter of a game.

If a deficit falls below 35 points at any point prior to the start of the fourth quarter, the running clock will be discontinued. If the point differential falls below 35 points in the fourth quarter, the running clock will continue for the rest of regulation.

• In soccer, if the point differential after 60 minutes of play reaches eight or more goals during the regular season or tournament series, the game shall be halted. The score at the time of the stoppage will be recorded as the final score beginning in the fall of 2023.

• The Board of Control approved the girls golf coaches’ recommendation to split the Division 2 tournament series field into three regionals per sectional.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, the top three teams and the top three individuals who are not members of the teams qualifying for sectionals will advance to compete at sectionals.

Two tennis recommendations passed. An appointed coaches association representative will be added to the state team tournament seeding committee. The representative will cast a tie-breaking vote, if necessary. In addition, the starting time of the state team tournament on Friday will be moved to 3 p.m. or the earliest possible time after 3 p.m.

Four officials advisory committee recommendations were approved, including three in volleyball.

Officials will be allowed the option to use electronic headsets to communicate during a volleyball match. Volleyball officials will be permitted to wear any NFHS-approved color of officials’ polo shirts, including white, blue or gray as long as the Referee 1 and Referee 2 match. The third volleyball officials’ recommendation approved by the Board of Control, after it was amended, will permit the WIAA logo to be placed on officials’ uniforms.

The other officials’ recommendation clarified the limited responsibility of volunteer officials in soccer. Volunteers are not permitted to call offsides or fouls during a match.

The Board of Control authorized reinstatement of the media advisory committee beginning this summer.

Three non-football, fast-track conference realignment requests were approved.

The Watertown Luther Prep girls tennis program will remain in the Capitol North Conference and the boys tennis program will remain in the Rock Valley Conference. Those programs were scheduled to change conferences in 2023-24 after last year’s conference realignment, but the conference to which they were assigned didn’t have teams that sponsored tennis.

Soccer teams in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference and the Big East Conference were approved to merge and form one conference.