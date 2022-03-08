WIAA Board of Control approves conference realignment plans impacting McFarland, Big Eight

Two conference realignment plans, originally proposed by Monroe, Delavan-Darien, Kingdom Prep Lutheran and Watertown Lutheran Prep in December, were approved by the WIAA Board of Control on Tuesday at its regular meeting.

In addition to the realignment plans, three editorial changes to the WIAA member constitution were voted to advance to the annual board meeting in April.

Debate rages over Division 2 girls basketball state tourney seeding between Reedsburg, Notre Dame The Tritons beat the Beavers in last year's state title game but it was the Beavers who spent all of this year ranked No. 1 and the Tritons at No. 2. That has flip-flopped for state.

The realignment plans will move McFarland from the Rock Valley Conference to the Badger Conference; Monroe moves from the Badger to the Rock Valley; Beloit Memorial from the Big Eight to the Southern Lakes; and Delavan-Darien from the Southern Lakes to the Rock Valley.

Kingdom Prep Lutheran will be added to the Midwest Classic Conference while Watertown Lutheran Prep goes from the Capitol Conference to the Midwest Classic.

A third realignment plan originally submitted by Berlin and Ripon that would've created a 13-team conference merging the South Central Conference and East Central Conference was rejected.

The constitutional amendments that were advanced clarifies that when existing school districts expand to create a new stand-alone high school, they aren't subject to a probationary period — an amendment that would impact the Sun Prairie Area School District.

6 things to know as Sun Prairie West begins filling out coaching staffs The process to select the Wolves' coaches is underway. Several coaches for fall of 2022 at the new high school have been announced, including West football coach Josh O'Connor.

The current Sun Prairie High School will divide to become Sun Prairie East and the new Sun Prairie West beginning next school year.

West will take the place of Beloit Memorial in the Big Eight.

The second amendment advanced would make the penalty for withdrawal from a conference equal among all sports at two years.

The final amendment would require football co-ops to meet an Oct. 1 deadline in concurrence with the football-only conference realignment timeline.

The board also approved recommendations from the executive staff to make the use of the COVID Symptom Checklist optional for WIAA member schools.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.