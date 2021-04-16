WIAA Board of Control approves 11-player football-only conference realignment for 2022 season

The WIAA Board of Control approved the 11-player football conference realignment solution for the 2022 season and admission requirements for baseball and softball tournament series games this spring at its April meeting on Friday, according to a WIAA release.
The Board of Control tabled discussion of a COVID-19 recovery fee assessment.
The football conference realignment plan was initiated by the WIAA conference realignment task force committee.
When considering football-only realignment, the conference realignment task force committee examined rationale “to provide a conference affiliation for all member schools grouped by enrollment and by geography, as well as prioritizing eight-team and paired seven-team conferences – where reasonable – with geography and enrollment to accommodate the need for seven-game conference results for WIAA playoff-qualifying criteria,” according to the release. “The new conference alignment impacts 23 schools, effective for the 2022 football season.”
The process led to changes for some area schools. Baraboo and Reedsburg opposed being shifted from the Badger Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference for football only. That led to Portage athletic director Ed Carlson and Reedsburg athletic director Bryan Yager offering different proposals (along with proposals from other schools) to the task force committee. The task force committee didn't support seven proposals to alter its plan at its last meeting.
Baraboo and Reedsburg remain in the MVC in the plan that was ratified Friday.
Beloit Memorial moves to the Southern Lakes. Madison Edgewood moves to the Capitol. Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker move to the Big Eight from the Badger Large, while Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West are placed in the Badger Large. Sun Prairie West will be a new school in 2022-23.
In review, some of the area football-only conferences for 2022 look like this:
Big Eight – Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton and Verona.
Badger Large (which is paired with the Badger Small) – Waunakee, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Watertown, Oregon, Beaver Dam and Milton.
Badger Small (paired with the Badger Large) – Monona Grove, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Stoughton, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Sauk Prairie and Portage.
The Board of Control unanimously voted to require charging admission at all baseball and softball tournament series events this spring.
Schools will keep 100% of the gate receipts, but will be responsible for officials’ expenses, host school allowances and host manager fees, according to the release. Schools will be responsible for all fees or remaining event fees if expenses aren’t covered by admissions or if schools aren’t able to charge admissions.
In additional COVID-19 accommodations for this spring, the Board of Control approved a waiver to National Federation of State High School Associations baseball rules for 2021 only. That will allow schools to schedule five-inning doubleheaders in baseball, with compliance with the pitch-count rule. Also, the number of non-school competitions were permitted to be increased from two to four in girls soccer during the 2021 spring season only (applicable during the regular season and tournament series).
A special election was approved to fill the District 7 position on the Board of Control due to Phil Ertl’s upcoming retirement. The deadline for candidates’ applications will be May 19.
The Board of Control voted to remove a petition amendment from the annual meeting agenda addressing school classifications in boys and girls basketball. It also approved cooperative team arrangements for 2021-22 and 2022-23 and appointments to the officials advisory committee for 2021-22.
The Board of Control decided to table discussion and action on a membership-wide disaster emergency assessment fee to sustain WIAA operations, after reviewing the association’s financial information after the winter tournaments.
State boys golf venues set
The WIAA state boys golf tournament will be held in 2021 in Wisconsin Dells, according to WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski in a Wisconsin.Golf report.
University Ridge Golf Course has been the tournament's home since 1994.
The state tournament wasn't held for the first time in more than 75 years in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three divisions will be played June 14-15 in Wisconsin Dells. Division 1 at Wild Rock Golf Club and the Division 2 and 3 portion of the event at Trappers Turn Golf Club, according to the report.
The American Family Insurance Championship is set June 11-13 at University Ridge.