 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA begins search for associate director
0 comments

WIAA begins search for associate director

  • 0

The WIAA began its search for an associate director Wednesday.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

The new associate director, formerly named deputy director, will fill the job currently held by Wade Labecki, who announced his retirement in May. His retirement is effective Sept. 1.

Details about the job were posted on the WIAA website and distributed to various associations and partners Wednesday, according to a WIAA release Wednesday.

The deadline for applications is June 24.

Wade Labecki photo

Labecki 

The first round of interviews is scheduled via Zoom July 8.

Final interviews are expected July 20 at the WIAA office in Stevens Point.

The anticipated start date is Aug. 2.

The WIAA also is seeking an assistant director.

Stephanie Hauser photo 4-17

Hauser 

WIAA assistant director Stephanie Hauser was named the next executive director, replacing the retiring Dave Anderson, and that created a job opening for an assistant director.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Search committee chair Pete Miller, Chancellor Rebecca Blank discuss athletic director applicants

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Madison West selects Art Bonomie as football coach
High School Football

Madison West selects Art Bonomie as football coach

Bonomie has coached high school and youth football. He replaces Brad Murphy,  who was hired as the Regents' coach in 2016. Madison West moved on from Murphy in early May after he decided to organize and coach a Madison club football team when the Madison public schools didn't elect to play in the WIAA's alternate fall season this spring. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics