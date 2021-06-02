WIAA begins search for associate director

The WIAA began its search for an associate director Wednesday.

The new associate director, formerly named deputy director, will fill the job currently held by Wade Labecki, who announced his retirement in May. His retirement is effective Sept. 1.

Details about the job were posted on the WIAA website and distributed to various associations and partners Wednesday, according to a WIAA release Wednesday.

The deadline for applications is June 24.

The first round of interviews is scheduled via Zoom July 8.

Final interviews are expected July 20 at the WIAA office in Stevens Point.

The anticipated start date is Aug. 2.

The WIAA also is seeking an assistant director.

WIAA assistant director Stephanie Hauser was named the next executive director, replacing the retiring Dave Anderson, and that created a job opening for an assistant director.

