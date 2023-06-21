The WIAA Board of Control approved the new weight class option in boys wrestling, but the addition of a shot clock in basketball won’t be occurring soon.

The Board of Control gathered Wednesday at WIAA headquarters in Stevens Point and reviewed and acted on coaches’ committee recommendations that affect winter sports as part of the group’s agenda.

The Board of Control approved the new 14-weight class option for boys wrestling, as designated by the National Federation of State High School Associations effective in 2023-24, according to a news release from the WIAA.

The weight classes are 106 pounds, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215 and 285. The Board of Control also approved increasing the number of medals distributed at the team sectional from 21 to 28.

WIAA communications director Todd Clark said in a phone interview after the meeting the WIAA advisory council by an 8-6 vote Tuesday approved the possibility of adding a shot clock for high school basketball and advanced the proposal to the Board of Control.

However, the Board of Control voted down the shot clock proposal Wednesday, Clark said.

It will not go to the general membership for a vote.

Costs of adding shot clocks at schools and securing workers to operate the clocks during games have been cited as reasons for not adding them.

Clark added any adaptation of the regulations that would add costs to the schools – the shot clock would be an example – must be voted on by the general membership at its annual meeting in April.

The NFHS in 2021 voted to permit the use of shot clocks by state adoption. In 2017, the Board of Control passed a shot clock plan, but it was rescinded after the WIAA received negative feedback from school administrators.

This year, the WIAA’s basketball coaches advisory committee had advanced several proposals from an April meeting.

That included the shot clock for 2025-26 and a plan that would have led to the addition of two Division 1 teams at the state basketball tournaments, bringing the total to six Division 1 teams (the other divisions would have continued to have four).

However, the plan to expand the Division 1 field at the basketball state tournaments wasn’t approved by the advisory council Tuesday, Clark said. Five divisions with four teams each will remain for the state basketball tournaments.

A basketball recommendation that was approved Wednesday by the Board of Control applied the NFHS pre-game protocol for officials beginning with the 2023-24 season.

That will bring the WIAA into compliance with the NFHS pre-game protocol. However, the WIAA isn’t in compliance with all NFHS guidelines and recommendations for basketball as Wisconsin plays halves for boys and girls basketball, not quarters.

In gymnastics, the Board approved language in the tournament procedures that addresses replacements of gymnasts who have qualified for the state meet but are unable to compete.

The new provision clarified only the sixth-place gymnast at the sectional level will advance to the state meet if any of the top-five qualifiers are not able to advance, according to the WIAA release. If there is no substitute, the original placement will stand, with one less competitor at state.

At the state hockey tournament, games tied at the end of regulation will continue with an eight-minute sudden victory overtime period. If the score remains tied following the first overtime, there will be a three-minute rest period before teams play a second eight-minute, sudden-victory overtime period.

If the game remains tied, the rest of the existing overtime procedure will be used.

The Board of Control voted in support of a fast-track conference realignment plan that moves Neenah St. Mary’s Catholic to the Trailways Conference in football for the 2023 season only. Also, Hmong American Peace Academy in Milwaukee was added to the Lake City Conference in all sports for the 2023-24 season.

The Board of Control received a report on updates to the conference realignment process by co-chairs Jeremy Schlitz, who’s the Madison Memorial athletic director, and Lance Bagstad of the conference realignment task force and approved one task force recommendation.

When modifications are made to realignment plans after the January task force meeting and that action results in newly affected schools, representatives from those schools now will have the ability to appeal to the task force in February -- prior to the next Board of Control meeting.

