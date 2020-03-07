WIAA basketball roundup: Kaitlyn Schrimpf, Liz Uhl find Oregon's trail back to state
WIAA BASKETBALL

For the first time since 1980, the Oregon girls basketball team has earned a trip to the WIAA state tournament.

Second-seeded Oregon edged fourth-seeded Waukesha West 51-46 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final Saturday at Janesville Craig.

Senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf led the Panthers (21-5) with 18 points and senior Liz Uhl scored all 10 of her points in the second half.

Oregon’s full-court pressure eventually got to the Wolverines (13-13) to seal the Panthers’ third state trip.

Beaver Dam 55, Pulaski 41

In a Division 2 sectional final at Ashwaubenon, the second-ranked Golden Beavers (23-3) have a chance to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive state title.

Junior guard Maty Wilke scored 21 points to lead Beaver Dam, which led 23-19 at halftime. Jada Donaldson added nine points against Pulaski (18-8).

Lake Mills 70, Martin Luther 65

In a Division 3 sectional final at Brown Deer, junior Vivian Guerrero scored 17 points and junior guard Julianna Wagner added 16 points as the fifth-ranked L-Cats (24-2) secured their first trip to state after defeating the Spartans (17-9).

Platteville 50, Marshall 34

The Cardinals’ reign as two-time defending Division 3 champions came to an end as the top-ranked Hillmen (25-0) defeated the Cardinals (21-6) in Baraboo. Junior forward Anna Lutz had 14 points and junior forward Laura Nickel added 12 for seventh-ranked Marshall. Sami Martin scored 19 points for Platteville, which reached state for only the second time.

La Crosse Aquinas 73, Cambridge 34

In a Division 4 sectional final at Madison Edgewood, senior guard Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State recruit, scored 30 points and Macy Donarski added 20 as the top-ranked Blugolds (24-1) cruised past the Blue Jays (13-13). This is the fourth straight state trip for Aquinas. The Blugolds are looking to win a third consecutive title.

Boys basketball

Madison La Follette 76,
Janesville Craig 64

In a Division 1 regional final as part of the Sun Prairie sectional, the Big Eight Conference champion and  second-ranked Lancers (22-1) held off a push from the visiting Cougars (11-13). The Lancers were led by 17 points from Derek Gray and 16 from Ben Probst. Caleb Scoville scored 21 for Craig.

Waunakee 77, Sun Prairie 70

The visiting Warriors (18-5) took a 41-24 halftime lead and held off the Cardinals (18-7), ending Sun Prairie’s run of two consecutive state tournament trips and a runner-up finish last year. Sun Prairie was ranked 12th and Waunakee 13th by The AP.

Oconomowoc 62,
Madison Memorial 58

Despite holding a 36-33 lead at the half, the host Spartans (18-6) were unable to hold on against the Raccoons (15-9). YaCouba Traore scored 17 for Memorial and Kyle Yu added 11.

Madison East 62,
Wales Kettle Moraine 44

The host Purgolders (19-4), ranked seventh in Division 1, got 19 points from Anthony Washington to beat the Lasers (15-10). Keonte Jones added 13 points for East. Logan Kowalski, a 6-foot-8 junior, had 15 points for Kettle Moraine.

Stoughton 53, Reedsburg 45

In the Division 2 Oregon sectional, Nathan Hutcherson and Adam Hobson each scored 14 for the fifth-ranked and host Vikings (21-3) in their victory over the 14th-ranked Beavers (17-7). Will Fuhrmann scored 17 points for Reedsburg.

DeForest 75, Monroe 61

Four players scored in double figures as the Norskies (18-6) beat the host Cheesemakers (18-6) in Division 2. Trey Schroeder scored 21 points and Max Weisbrod added 18 for DeForest. Cade Meyer scored 24 for Monroe.

Edgerton 61, Lodi 50

In a Division 3 regional final as part of the Evansville sectional, the host Crimson Tide (20-4) outlasted the Blue Devils (16-8). Brian Rusch scored 14 points as six Edgerton players scored eight or more points. Jack Persike led Lodi with 15 points.

Beloit Turner 55, River Valley 29

The Blackhawks (15-10) were unable to overcome a 22-12 deficit at the half and fell to the host Trojans (20-4) in Division 3. Josh Maier scored 10 points for the winners.

Columbus 60, Laconia 55

Alex Campbell scored all 18 of his points in the second half to push the host Cardinals (16-8) past the Spartans (15-10). Reed Gunnink totaled 19 points for Laconia.

Racine St. Catherine’s 73,
Lake Mills 44

In a Division 3 regional final, the host Angels (25-0), ranked No. 1, got 26 points from Tyrese Hunter and cruised past the L-Cats (21-4). Adam Moen led Lake Mills with 13 points. Elijah Lambert added 16 points for St. Catherine’s.

Palmyra-Eagle 57, Deerfield 40

In a Division 4 regional final of the Middleton sectional, the Panthers (21-3) earned their first sectional berth since advancing to the state tournament in 1979, opening a 28-12 halftime lead to beat the Demons (14-10).

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | REGIONAL FINAL SUMMARIES, SCORES

Saturday’s summaries

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie sectional

MADISON LA FOLLETTE 76, JANESVILLE CRAIG 64

Janesville Craig*32*32*—*64

Madison La Follette*36*40*—*76

JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Harriel 1 3-4 5, Scoville 9 3-5 21, Rizzo 4 2-5 10, Clark 4 5-5 16, Brown 2 0-0 4, Hughes 3 0-0 8.. Totals 23 13-19 64.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE — Derek Gray 6 4-4 17, Stewart 5 3-4 13, Probst 5 4-6 16, Gibbs 3 0-0 6, Prather 1 0-1 2, Riak 5 3-5 13, Lashore 4 0-0 9. Totals 29 14-20 76.

3-point goals: JC 5 (Clark 3, Hughes 2); ML 4 (Probst 2, D. Gray 1, Lashore 1). Total fouls: JC 20; ML 17.

Waunakee 77, Sun Prairie 70

OCONOMOWOC 62, MADISON MEMORIAL 58

Oconomowoc*33*29*—*62

Madison Memorial*36*22*—*58

OCONOMOWOC (fg ft-fta pts) — Galloway 5 4-6 17, Lestina 0 0-1 0, D. Fisher 3 9-11 16, J. Fisher 3 0-0 6, Flatene-Moore 5 2-3 12, Bax 3 0-0 9, Ninmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-21 62.

MADISON MEMORIAL — Lewis 3 0-2 6, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Collins 1 0-0 3, Traore 7 1-2 17, Younk 3 1-1 7, Jackson 0 1-2 1, Kerkhoff 3 2-2 9, Yu 1 9-10 11. Totals 20 14-19 58.

3-point goals: O 7 (Galloway 3, Bax 3, D. Fisher 1); MM 4 (Traore 2, Collins 1, Kerkhoff 1). Total fouls: O 13; MM 20.

MADISON EAST 62, WALES KETTLE MORAINE 44

Wales Kettle Moraine*21*23*—*44

Madison East*28*34*—*62

WALES KETTLE MORAINE (fg ft-fta pts) — Vinopal 4 2-5 12, Hokhaur 1 0-0 2, Murray 4 0-0 11, Mathison 1 0-0 2, Gende 1 0-0 2, Kowalski 7 1-1 15. Totals 18 3-6 44.

MADISON EAST — Jones 6 1-4 13, Washington 8 1-1 19, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Fadele 0 0-1 0, McIntosh 4 2-2 11, Boston 4 0-0 8, Justice 4 0-0 9. Totals 27 4-8 62.

3-point goals: KM 5 (Murray 3, Vinopal 2); ME 4 (Washington 2, McIntosh 1, Justice 1). Total fouls: KM 14; ME 11. Fouled out: Vinopal.

Sectional 2 (site TBA)

Brookfield Central 71, Mequon Homestead 52

Brookfield East 60, Milwaukee King 58

Hartland Arrowhead 84, Menomonee Falls 78

Sussex Hamilton 83, De Pere 48

West Allis Central sectional

Racine Case 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 48

Kenosha Bradford 52, Muskego 46

West Allis Central 63, Milw. Marquette 54

Kenosha Tremper 88, Franklin 83

Schofield D.C. Everest sectional

Kimberly 90, Oshkosh North 55

Eau Claire North 52, Hudson 44

Chippewa Falls 69, Schofield D.C. Everest 67

Neenah 63, Marshfield 49

DIVISION 2

Oregon sectional

STOUGHTON 53, REEDSBURG 45

Reedsburg*22*23*—*45

Stoughton*21*32*—*53

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Hale 1 0-1 2, Tully 5 1-2 11, Fuhrmann 6 2-2 17, Kast 2 1-4 5, Daniels 1 0-0 3, Beston 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 5-12 45.

STOUGHTON — Hutcherson 4 3-4 14, McGee 3 3-7 9, Knauf 0 0-2 0, Hobson 5 2-2 14, Sproul 5 0-4 10, Fernholz 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 8-19 53.

3-point goals: R 4 (Fuhrmann 3, Daniels 1); S 5 (Hutcherson 3, Hobson 2). Total fouls: R 16; S 17.

DeFOREST 75, MONROE 61

DeForest*34*41*—*75

Monroe*28*33*—*61

DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Bonds 5 1-2 13, Weisbrod 4 8-9 18, Elvekrog 1 0-0 3, Grundahl 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 6 8-8 21, Magli 5 0-0 12, C. Hartig 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 17-19 75.

MONROE — C. Leuzinger 3 1-1 7, Golembiewski 2 3-5 8, Ziolkowski 1 0-0 2, Meyer 10 2-4 24 Sawdey 0 0-2 0, Matley 3 0-0 6, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 3 3-5 10, L. Leuzinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-17 61.

3-point goals: D 8 (Bonds 2, Weisbrod 2, Magli 2, Elvekrog 1, Schroeder 1); M 4 (Meyer 2, Golembiewski 1, Seagreaves 1). Total fouls: D 20; M 20. Fouled out: D Magli; M Matley. Golembiewski.

Elkhorn 61, Westosha Central 52

Waukesha West 46, Burlington 36

New Berlin West sectional

Milw. Lutheran 49, Wauwatosa East 47

Wauwatosa West 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 49

Brookfield East 60, Milwaukee King 58

Waukesha Catholic Memorial 58, Pewaukee 54

West Bend East sectional

Seymour 68, Luxemburg-Casco 56

Kaukauna 65, West De Pere 63

Glendale Nicolet 82, Cedarburg 63

Whitefish Bay 44, Slinger 30

Waupaca sectional

Onalaska 53, River Falls 58

La Crosse Central 76, New Richmond 58

Hortonville 60, New London 45

Mosinee 75, Merrill 69

DIVISION 3

Evansville sectional

EDGERTON 61, LODI 50

Lodi*20*30*—*50

Edgerton*27*34*—61

LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Traeder 5 0-0 11, Faust 3 0-0 7, Asbjornson 1 0-0 2, Richards 2 0-0 6, Persike 6 0-1 15, Parsons 4 1-4 9. Totals 21 1-5 50.

EDGERTON — Jenny 3 2-4 9, Hanson 3 1-2 8, Coombs 3 0-0 8, Rusch 5 2-2 14, Gullickson 6 0-0 12, Fox 1 0-0 2, Spang 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 5-8 61.

3-point goals: L 7 (Persike 3, Richards 2, Faust 1, Traeder 1); E 6 (Rusch 2, Coombs 2, Hanson 1, Jenny 1). Total fouls: L 11; E 9. Fouled out: Traeder.

BELOIT TURNER 55, RIVER VALLEY 29

River Valley*12*17*—*29

Beloit Turner*22*33*—*55

RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Maier 4 2-5 10, Ryan 2 0-0 6, Bailey 1 0-0 3, Nachreiner 1 0-0 2, Jewell 0 2-2 2, Springer 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 6-9 29.

BELOIT TURNER — Wash 2 2-2 6, Majeed 2 1-1 6, Strong 3 3-4 9, Tinder 5 0-0 11, Burrows 1 2-3 5, Heldt 5 1-2 11, Hoppe 2 0-0 4, Carter 1 0-2 2, Marquardt 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-16 55.

3-point goals: RV 3 (Ryan 2, Bailey 1); BT 3 (Majeed 1, Tinder 1, Burrows 1). Total fouls: RV 14; BT 16.

Elkhorn 61, Westosha Central 52

Waukesha West 46, Burlington 36

Sectional 4

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 73, LAKE MILLS 44

Lake Mills*16*28*—*44

Racine St. Catherine’s*42*31*—*73

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Wilke 0 1-2 1, Herrington 2 0-3 4, Stoddard 2 0-0 6, Retvum 3 0-2 6, Moen 5 1-2 13, Bender 2 0-0 4, Johnson 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 2-9 44.

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S — Sabala 1 0-0 2, Chernowski 2 0-0 4, Lambert 5 4-5 16, McGee 2 3-4 7, Barker 3 3-3 10, Thomas 0 1-2 1, T. Hunter 10 1-1 26, C. Hunter 0 1-2 1, Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 13-17 73.

3-point goals: LM 6 (Stoddard 2, Moen 2, Johnson 2); RSC 8 (T. Hunter 5, Lambert 2, Barker 1). Total fouls: LM 16; RSC 7. Fouled out: Retrum.

Delafield St. John’s NW 81, East Troy 72

Brown Deer 103, Whitefish Bay Dominican 102 (OT)

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 67

Altoona sectional

Wisconsin Dells 66, Black River Falls 50

Altoona 68, Mauston 44

Prescott 70, Somerset 65

Hammond St. Croix Central 55, Bloomer 41

Two Rivers sectional

Wrightstown 89, Eagle River Northland Pines 60

Appleton Xavier 65, Freedom 57

Sheboygan Falls 67, Kiel 53

Oostburg 61, Chilton 58

DIVISION 4

Middleton sectional

Palmyra-Eagle 57, Deerfield 40

Cuba City 78, Fennimore 53

Darlington 59, River Ridge 52

Markesan 58, Pardeeville 48

Brown Deer sectional

Manitowoc Roncalli 72, Ozaukee 51

Kohler 60, Brussels Southern Door 59

Milwaukee Science 86, Kenosha St. Joseph 67

Racine Prairie 76, Brookfield Academy 71

Eau Claire Memorial sectional

Unity 52, Cumberland 31

Cameron 64, Spring Valley 51

Onalaska Luther 77, Durand 60

La Crosse Aquinas 60, Fall Creek 52

Wausau East sectional

Stratford 71, Stevens Point Pacelli 36

Auburndale 41, Edgar 33

Iola-Scandinavia 89, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 65

Oshkosh Lourdes 83, Shiocton 64

DIVISION 5

Fond du Lac sectional

Monticello 57, Argyle 41

Randolph 63, Cambria-Friesland 55

Sheboygan Lutheran 103, Hilbert 66

Hustisford 66, Burlington Catholic Central 56

Onalaska sectional

Bangor 83, Cashton 71

Blair-Taylor 59, Alma Center Lincoln 38

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Benton 36

Potosi 59, Kickapoo 48

Pulaski sectional

Pittsville 62, Almond-Bancroft 49

Rib Lake 71, Wild Rose 58

Wausaukee 79, Gibraltar 70

Wabeno/Laona 69, Florence 50

Superior sectional

Luck 94, Birchwood 48

Minong Northwood 68, Mellen 66

Thorp 56, Eau Claire Immanuel 49

Chippewa Falls McDonell 44, Clear Lake 37

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Thursday’s schedule

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

(Sites subject to change)

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie sectional

At Verona: Madison La Follette (22-1) vs. Waunakee (18-5)

At Middleton: Oconomowoc (15-9) vs. Madison East (19-4)

Sectional 2 (site TBA)

At Hartford: Brookfield Central (23-1) vs. Brookfield East (20-4)

At Sheboygan North: Hartland Arrowhead (23-1) vs. Sussex Hamilton (21-3)

Schofield D.C. Everest sectional

At Wisconsin Rapids: Kimberly (21-3) vs. Eau Claire North (17-7).

At Appleton East: Chippewa Falls (19-5) vs. Neenah (22-2)

West Allis Central sectional

At Milwaukee South: Racine Case (20-4) vs. Kenosha Bradford (17-6)

At site TBA: West Allis Central (16-8) vs. Kenosha Tremper (17-7)

DIVISION 2

Oregon sectional

At McFarland: Stoughton (21-3) vs, DeForest (18-6)

At Westosha Central: Elkhorn (20-4) vs. Waukesha West (13-11)

West Bend East sectional

At Ashwaubenon: Seymour (23-1) vs. Kaukauna (14-10)

At Port Washington: Glendale Nicolet (21-3) vs. Whitefish Bay (18-6)

Waupaca sectional

At La Crosse Logan: Onalaska (23-1) vs. La Crosse Central (19-5)

At Wausau East: Hortonville (19-5) vs. Mosinee (18-6)

New Berlin West sectional

At Milw. Lutheran: Milw. Lutheran (19-4) vs. Wauwatosa West (15-9)

At Greenfield: New Berlin Eisenhower (19-5) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (11-14)

DIVISION 3

Evansville sectional

At Sun Prairie: Beloit Turner (20-4) vs. Edgerton (20-4)

At Oshkosh North: Waupun (16-8) vs. Columbus (16-8)

Sectional 4 (site TBA)

At Brown Deer: Racine St. Catherine’s (24-0) vs. Delafield St. John’s NW (19-5)

At Waukesha South: Brown Deer (15-9) vs. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (21-3)

Altoona sectional

At Baraboo: Wisconsin Dells (23-1) vs. Altoona (17-7)

At Somerset: Prescott (20-4) vs. Hammond St. Croix Central (18-6)

Two Rivers sectional

At Brillion: Wrightstown (23-1) vs. Appleton Xavier (19-5)

At Chilton: Sheboygan Falls (20-4) vs. Oostburg (22-2)

DIVISION 4

Middleton sectional

At Markesan: Palmyra-Eagle (22-3) vs. Markesan (20-5)

At Mineral Point: Cuba City (25-0) vs. Darlington (23-2)

Brown Deer sectional

At Sheboygan South: Manitowoc Roncalli (20-4) vs. Kohler (19-5)

At West Allis Central: Milw. Science (19-3) vs. Racine Prairie (15-9)

Eau Claire Memorial sectional

At Amery: Unity (21-3) vs. Cameron (18-6)

At Arcadia: Onalaska Luther (14-11) vs. La Crosse Aquinas (9-16)

Wausau East sectional

At Wausau West: Stratford (23-0) vs. Auburndale (20-4)

At Kimberly: Iola-Scandinavia (23-1) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (22-2)

DIVISION 5

Fond du Lac sectional

At Madison Edgewood: Monticello (23-1) vs. Randolph (22-3)

At Oshkosh West: Sheboygan Lutheran (24-1) vs. Hustisford (22-3)

Onalaska sectional

At Adams-Friendship: Bangor (24-1) vs, Blair-Taylor (23-2)

At Belmont: Wauzeka-Steuben (21-3) vs, Potosi (19-6)

Pulaski sectional

At site TBA: Pittsville (19-6) vs. Rib Lake (21-4)

At Chippewa Falls McDonell: Wausaukee (20-5) vs. Wabeno/Laona (18-7)

Superior sectional

At Schofield D.C. Everest: Luck (20-5) vs. Minong Northwood (16-8)

At Elcho: Thorp (19-5) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell (18-7)

WIAA STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL | QUALIFIERS, SCHEDULE

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Resch Center, Ashwaubenon

(Pairings set after seeding meetings)

Thursday’s schedule

DIVISION 3 SEMIFINALS

1:35 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

3:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Qualifiers: Platteville (25-0); Lake Mills (24-2); Wrightstown (24-2); Arcadia (23-3).

DIVISION 4 SEMIFINALS

6:35 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

8:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Qualifiers: La Crosse Aquinas (24-1); Crandon (21-4); Mishicot (23-3); Melrose-Mindoro (25-1).

Friday’s schedule

DIVISION 5 SEMIFINALS

9:05 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

10:45 a.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Qualifiers: Black Hawk (26-0); Bangor (25-1); Clear Lake (26-0); Wausau Newman (22-4).

DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS

1:35 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

3:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Qualifiers: Oregon (21-5); Beaver Dam (23-3); Pewaukee (21-5); Hortonville (25-1).

DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALS

6:35 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed

8:15 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed

Qualifiers: Madison Memorial (25-1); Bay Port (24-4); Oconomowoc (22-4); Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (23-3).

Saturday's schedule

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

3-point contest: 9:30 a.m.

Division 5: 11:05 a.m.

Division 4: About 1 p.m.

Division 3: About 3 p.m.

Division 2: 6:35 p.m.

Division 1: About 8:30 p.m.

