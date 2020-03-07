WIAA basketball roundup: Kaitlyn Schrimpf, Liz Uhl find Oregon's trail back to state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The visiting Warriors (18-5) took a 41-24 halftime lead and held off the Cardinals (18-7), ending Sun Prairie’s run of two consecutive state tournament trips and a runner-up finish last year. Sun Prairie was ranked 12th and Waunakee 13th by The AP.

Oconomowoc 62,

Madison Memorial 58

Despite holding a 36-33 lead at the half, the host Spartans (18-6) were unable to hold on against the Raccoons (15-9). YaCouba Traore scored 17 for Memorial and Kyle Yu added 11.

Madison East 62,

Wales Kettle Moraine 44

The host Purgolders (19-4), ranked seventh in Division 1, got 19 points from Anthony Washington to beat the Lasers (15-10). Keonte Jones added 13 points for East. Logan Kowalski, a 6-foot-8 junior, had 15 points for Kettle Moraine.

Stoughton 53, Reedsburg 45

In the Division 2 Oregon sectional, Nathan Hutcherson and Adam Hobson each scored 14 for the fifth-ranked and host Vikings (21-3) in their victory over the 14th-ranked Beavers (17-7). Will Fuhrmann scored 17 points for Reedsburg.

DeForest 75, Monroe 61