WIAA basketball roundup: Kaitlyn Schrimpf, Liz Uhl find Oregon's trail back to state

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | REGIONAL FINAL SUMMARIES, SCORES
Saturday’s summaries
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 76, JANESVILLE CRAIG 64
Janesville Craig*32*32*—*64
Madison La Follette*36*40*—*76
JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Harriel 1 3-4 5, Scoville 9 3-5 21, Rizzo 4 2-5 10, Clark 4 5-5 16, Brown 2 0-0 4, Hughes 3 0-0 8.. Totals 23 13-19 64.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — Derek Gray 6 4-4 17, Stewart 5 3-4 13, Probst 5 4-6 16, Gibbs 3 0-0 6, Prather 1 0-1 2, Riak 5 3-5 13, Lashore 4 0-0 9. Totals 29 14-20 76.
3-point goals: JC 5 (Clark 3, Hughes 2); ML 4 (Probst 2, D. Gray 1, Lashore 1). Total fouls: JC 20; ML 17.
Waunakee 77, Sun Prairie 70
OCONOMOWOC 62, MADISON MEMORIAL 58
Oconomowoc*33*29*—*62
Madison Memorial*36*22*—*58
OCONOMOWOC (fg ft-fta pts) — Galloway 5 4-6 17, Lestina 0 0-1 0, D. Fisher 3 9-11 16, J. Fisher 3 0-0 6, Flatene-Moore 5 2-3 12, Bax 3 0-0 9, Ninmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-21 62.
MADISON MEMORIAL — Lewis 3 0-2 6, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Collins 1 0-0 3, Traore 7 1-2 17, Younk 3 1-1 7, Jackson 0 1-2 1, Kerkhoff 3 2-2 9, Yu 1 9-10 11. Totals 20 14-19 58.
3-point goals: O 7 (Galloway 3, Bax 3, D. Fisher 1); MM 4 (Traore 2, Collins 1, Kerkhoff 1). Total fouls: O 13; MM 20.
MADISON EAST 62, WALES KETTLE MORAINE 44
Wales Kettle Moraine*21*23*—*44
Madison East*28*34*—*62
WALES KETTLE MORAINE (fg ft-fta pts) — Vinopal 4 2-5 12, Hokhaur 1 0-0 2, Murray 4 0-0 11, Mathison 1 0-0 2, Gende 1 0-0 2, Kowalski 7 1-1 15. Totals 18 3-6 44.
MADISON EAST — Jones 6 1-4 13, Washington 8 1-1 19, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Fadele 0 0-1 0, McIntosh 4 2-2 11, Boston 4 0-0 8, Justice 4 0-0 9. Totals 27 4-8 62.
3-point goals: KM 5 (Murray 3, Vinopal 2); ME 4 (Washington 2, McIntosh 1, Justice 1). Total fouls: KM 14; ME 11. Fouled out: Vinopal.
Sectional 2 (site TBA)
Brookfield Central 71, Mequon Homestead 52
Brookfield East 60, Milwaukee King 58
Hartland Arrowhead 84, Menomonee Falls 78
Sussex Hamilton 83, De Pere 48
West Allis Central sectional
Racine Case 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 48
Kenosha Bradford 52, Muskego 46
West Allis Central 63, Milw. Marquette 54
Kenosha Tremper 88, Franklin 83
Schofield D.C. Everest sectional
Kimberly 90, Oshkosh North 55
Eau Claire North 52, Hudson 44
Chippewa Falls 69, Schofield D.C. Everest 67
Neenah 63, Marshfield 49
DIVISION 2
Oregon sectional
STOUGHTON 53, REEDSBURG 45
Reedsburg*22*23*—*45
Stoughton*21*32*—*53
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Hale 1 0-1 2, Tully 5 1-2 11, Fuhrmann 6 2-2 17, Kast 2 1-4 5, Daniels 1 0-0 3, Beston 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 5-12 45.
STOUGHTON — Hutcherson 4 3-4 14, McGee 3 3-7 9, Knauf 0 0-2 0, Hobson 5 2-2 14, Sproul 5 0-4 10, Fernholz 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 8-19 53.
3-point goals: R 4 (Fuhrmann 3, Daniels 1); S 5 (Hutcherson 3, Hobson 2). Total fouls: R 16; S 17.
DeFOREST 75, MONROE 61
DeForest*34*41*—*75
Monroe*28*33*—*61
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Bonds 5 1-2 13, Weisbrod 4 8-9 18, Elvekrog 1 0-0 3, Grundahl 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 6 8-8 21, Magli 5 0-0 12, C. Hartig 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 17-19 75.
MONROE — C. Leuzinger 3 1-1 7, Golembiewski 2 3-5 8, Ziolkowski 1 0-0 2, Meyer 10 2-4 24 Sawdey 0 0-2 0, Matley 3 0-0 6, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 3 3-5 10, L. Leuzinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-17 61.
3-point goals: D 8 (Bonds 2, Weisbrod 2, Magli 2, Elvekrog 1, Schroeder 1); M 4 (Meyer 2, Golembiewski 1, Seagreaves 1). Total fouls: D 20; M 20. Fouled out: D Magli; M Matley. Golembiewski.
Elkhorn 61, Westosha Central 52
Waukesha West 46, Burlington 36
New Berlin West sectional
Milw. Lutheran 49, Wauwatosa East 47
Wauwatosa West 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 49
Brookfield East 60, Milwaukee King 58
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 58, Pewaukee 54
West Bend East sectional
Seymour 68, Luxemburg-Casco 56
Kaukauna 65, West De Pere 63
Glendale Nicolet 82, Cedarburg 63
Whitefish Bay 44, Slinger 30
Waupaca sectional
Onalaska 53, River Falls 58
La Crosse Central 76, New Richmond 58
Hortonville 60, New London 45
Mosinee 75, Merrill 69
DIVISION 3
Evansville sectional
EDGERTON 61, LODI 50
Lodi*20*30*—*50
Edgerton*27*34*—61
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Traeder 5 0-0 11, Faust 3 0-0 7, Asbjornson 1 0-0 2, Richards 2 0-0 6, Persike 6 0-1 15, Parsons 4 1-4 9. Totals 21 1-5 50.
EDGERTON — Jenny 3 2-4 9, Hanson 3 1-2 8, Coombs 3 0-0 8, Rusch 5 2-2 14, Gullickson 6 0-0 12, Fox 1 0-0 2, Spang 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 5-8 61.
3-point goals: L 7 (Persike 3, Richards 2, Faust 1, Traeder 1); E 6 (Rusch 2, Coombs 2, Hanson 1, Jenny 1). Total fouls: L 11; E 9. Fouled out: Traeder.
BELOIT TURNER 55, RIVER VALLEY 29
River Valley*12*17*—*29
Beloit Turner*22*33*—*55
RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Maier 4 2-5 10, Ryan 2 0-0 6, Bailey 1 0-0 3, Nachreiner 1 0-0 2, Jewell 0 2-2 2, Springer 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 6-9 29.
BELOIT TURNER — Wash 2 2-2 6, Majeed 2 1-1 6, Strong 3 3-4 9, Tinder 5 0-0 11, Burrows 1 2-3 5, Heldt 5 1-2 11, Hoppe 2 0-0 4, Carter 1 0-2 2, Marquardt 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-16 55.
3-point goals: RV 3 (Ryan 2, Bailey 1); BT 3 (Majeed 1, Tinder 1, Burrows 1). Total fouls: RV 14; BT 16.
Sectional 4
RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 73, LAKE MILLS 44
Lake Mills*16*28*—*44
Racine St. Catherine’s*42*31*—*73
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Wilke 0 1-2 1, Herrington 2 0-3 4, Stoddard 2 0-0 6, Retvum 3 0-2 6, Moen 5 1-2 13, Bender 2 0-0 4, Johnson 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 2-9 44.
RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S — Sabala 1 0-0 2, Chernowski 2 0-0 4, Lambert 5 4-5 16, McGee 2 3-4 7, Barker 3 3-3 10, Thomas 0 1-2 1, T. Hunter 10 1-1 26, C. Hunter 0 1-2 1, Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 13-17 73.
3-point goals: LM 6 (Stoddard 2, Moen 2, Johnson 2); RSC 8 (T. Hunter 5, Lambert 2, Barker 1). Total fouls: LM 16; RSC 7. Fouled out: Retrum.
Delafield St. John’s NW 81, East Troy 72
Brown Deer 103, Whitefish Bay Dominican 102 (OT)
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 67
Altoona sectional
Wisconsin Dells 66, Black River Falls 50
Altoona 68, Mauston 44
Prescott 70, Somerset 65
Hammond St. Croix Central 55, Bloomer 41
Two Rivers sectional
Wrightstown 89, Eagle River Northland Pines 60
Appleton Xavier 65, Freedom 57
Sheboygan Falls 67, Kiel 53
Oostburg 61, Chilton 58
DIVISION 4
Middleton sectional
Palmyra-Eagle 57, Deerfield 40
Cuba City 78, Fennimore 53
Darlington 59, River Ridge 52
Markesan 58, Pardeeville 48
Brown Deer sectional
Manitowoc Roncalli 72, Ozaukee 51
Kohler 60, Brussels Southern Door 59
Milwaukee Science 86, Kenosha St. Joseph 67
Racine Prairie 76, Brookfield Academy 71
Eau Claire Memorial sectional
Unity 52, Cumberland 31
Cameron 64, Spring Valley 51
Onalaska Luther 77, Durand 60
La Crosse Aquinas 60, Fall Creek 52
Wausau East sectional
Stratford 71, Stevens Point Pacelli 36
Auburndale 41, Edgar 33
Iola-Scandinavia 89, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 65
Oshkosh Lourdes 83, Shiocton 64
DIVISION 5
Fond du Lac sectional
Monticello 57, Argyle 41
Randolph 63, Cambria-Friesland 55
Sheboygan Lutheran 103, Hilbert 66
Hustisford 66, Burlington Catholic Central 56
Onalaska sectional
Bangor 83, Cashton 71
Blair-Taylor 59, Alma Center Lincoln 38
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Benton 36
Potosi 59, Kickapoo 48
Pulaski sectional
Pittsville 62, Almond-Bancroft 49
Rib Lake 71, Wild Rose 58
Wausaukee 79, Gibraltar 70
Wabeno/Laona 69, Florence 50
Superior sectional
Luck 94, Birchwood 48
Minong Northwood 68, Mellen 66
Thorp 56, Eau Claire Immanuel 49
Chippewa Falls McDonell 44, Clear Lake 37
WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
Thursday’s schedule
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
(Sites subject to change)
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
At Verona: Madison La Follette (22-1) vs. Waunakee (18-5)
At Middleton: Oconomowoc (15-9) vs. Madison East (19-4)
Sectional 2 (site TBA)
At Hartford: Brookfield Central (23-1) vs. Brookfield East (20-4)
At Sheboygan North: Hartland Arrowhead (23-1) vs. Sussex Hamilton (21-3)
Schofield D.C. Everest sectional
At Wisconsin Rapids: Kimberly (21-3) vs. Eau Claire North (17-7).
At Appleton East: Chippewa Falls (19-5) vs. Neenah (22-2)
West Allis Central sectional
At Milwaukee South: Racine Case (20-4) vs. Kenosha Bradford (17-6)
At site TBA: West Allis Central (16-8) vs. Kenosha Tremper (17-7)
DIVISION 2
Oregon sectional
At McFarland: Stoughton (21-3) vs, DeForest (18-6)
At Westosha Central: Elkhorn (20-4) vs. Waukesha West (13-11)
West Bend East sectional
At Ashwaubenon: Seymour (23-1) vs. Kaukauna (14-10)
At Port Washington: Glendale Nicolet (21-3) vs. Whitefish Bay (18-6)
Waupaca sectional
At La Crosse Logan: Onalaska (23-1) vs. La Crosse Central (19-5)
At Wausau East: Hortonville (19-5) vs. Mosinee (18-6)
New Berlin West sectional
At Milw. Lutheran: Milw. Lutheran (19-4) vs. Wauwatosa West (15-9)
At Greenfield: New Berlin Eisenhower (19-5) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (11-14)
DIVISION 3
Evansville sectional
At Sun Prairie: Beloit Turner (20-4) vs. Edgerton (20-4)
At Oshkosh North: Waupun (16-8) vs. Columbus (16-8)
Sectional 4 (site TBA)
At Brown Deer: Racine St. Catherine’s (24-0) vs. Delafield St. John’s NW (19-5)
At Waukesha South: Brown Deer (15-9) vs. Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (21-3)
Altoona sectional
At Baraboo: Wisconsin Dells (23-1) vs. Altoona (17-7)
At Somerset: Prescott (20-4) vs. Hammond St. Croix Central (18-6)
Two Rivers sectional
At Brillion: Wrightstown (23-1) vs. Appleton Xavier (19-5)
At Chilton: Sheboygan Falls (20-4) vs. Oostburg (22-2)
DIVISION 4
Middleton sectional
At Markesan: Palmyra-Eagle (22-3) vs. Markesan (20-5)
At Mineral Point: Cuba City (25-0) vs. Darlington (23-2)
Brown Deer sectional
At Sheboygan South: Manitowoc Roncalli (20-4) vs. Kohler (19-5)
At West Allis Central: Milw. Science (19-3) vs. Racine Prairie (15-9)
Eau Claire Memorial sectional
At Amery: Unity (21-3) vs. Cameron (18-6)
At Arcadia: Onalaska Luther (14-11) vs. La Crosse Aquinas (9-16)
Wausau East sectional
At Wausau West: Stratford (23-0) vs. Auburndale (20-4)
At Kimberly: Iola-Scandinavia (23-1) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (22-2)
DIVISION 5
Fond du Lac sectional
At Madison Edgewood: Monticello (23-1) vs. Randolph (22-3)
At Oshkosh West: Sheboygan Lutheran (24-1) vs. Hustisford (22-3)
Onalaska sectional
At Adams-Friendship: Bangor (24-1) vs, Blair-Taylor (23-2)
At Belmont: Wauzeka-Steuben (21-3) vs, Potosi (19-6)
Pulaski sectional
At site TBA: Pittsville (19-6) vs. Rib Lake (21-4)
At Chippewa Falls McDonell: Wausaukee (20-5) vs. Wabeno/Laona (18-7)
Superior sectional
At Schofield D.C. Everest: Luck (20-5) vs. Minong Northwood (16-8)
At Elcho: Thorp (19-5) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell (18-7)