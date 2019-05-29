Ben LaRonge was a giant killer for the Deerfield baseball team on Wednesday.
LaRonge threw a two-hitter, went 2-for-3, drove in the game’s first run in the first inning and scored the eventual winner in the fourth.
All of that was enough for LaRonge to lead the Demons past host Johnson Creek 2-1 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final in the Johnson Creek sectional.
Johnson Creek (20-6) entered the game ranked fifth in the Division 4 state coaches’ poll; Deerfield (20-4) was an honorable-mention pick.
Bene Lemke drove in the winning run.
Losing pitcher Justin Swanson went the distance, allowing only one earned run.
Mineral Point 11, Pecatonica 2
Justin Baehler was 2-for-3 and drove in four runs to lead the state second-ranked Pointers (23-0) past the sixth-ranked Vikings (21-4) at home. Gardy Gorden pitched 4⅓ innings to get the win. Carter Ruesegger had two hits for Pecatonica.
McFarland 1, Beloit Turner 0
Xavier Schreiber singled and came around to score the game’s lone run in the sixth inning to hand the Spartans (18-9) a road upset against the sixth-ranked Trojans (20-3).
J.T. Pimental shut down Turner, allowing three singles and a walk in 5⅔ innings. Turner put runners on base in the sixth and seventh innings but was unable to break the shutout.
Wisconsin Dells 5, Adams-Friendship 1
In the Division 2 Baraboo sectional, the Chiefs (15-6) downed the Green Devils (21-7) as senior Dylan Anchor drove in four of the five runs. His two-run double off the wall in center got the scoring started in the top of the first. He also put down a successful suicide squeeze bunt in the third.
Will Michalsky pitched a four-hitter, striking out four.
Lakeside Lutheran 15, Orfordville Parkview 3
In the Division 3 Brodhead sectional, the visiting Warriors (12-10) had their lead cut to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning but scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Vikings (14-11).
Alex Ryan went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and three RBIs and Nathan Chesterman was 4-for-5 with two doubles to lead Lakeside. Michael Freson had two singles and a double and Logan Pampel hit two doubles.
Markesan 4, Columbus 2
Max Stellmacher hit a two-run double in the second inning and stole home in the fifth to provide the winning run for the sixth-ranked Hornets (19-5) against the visiting Cardinals (13-8).
Girls soccer
Reedsburg 2, Elkhorn 1
The host Beavers (9-8) held off the Elks (7-7-2) in a Division 2 regional semifinal and will visit Sauk Prairie at 7 p.m. Saturday for a sectional berth.