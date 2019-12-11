WIAA backs bill to protect sports officials

The state Legislature is considering a bill that would make it a Class A misdemeanor for individuals to harass or intimidate a sports official in response to the official’s performance, or with intent to influence the official’s decisions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, there is no legislation specifically addressing harassment or intimidation of sports officials.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association and National Association of Sport Officials back the bill’s passage.

“Responding to the national crisis as a result of the shortage of amateur and youth sport officials, we applaud and recognize the Wisconsin legislature’s bipartisan efforts to create protections for the men and women that officiate these events,” said Dave Anderson, executive director of the WIAA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0