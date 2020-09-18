WIAA approves new state venues for three fall sports; gives OK to Sun Prairie West's entry into Big Eight in 2022-23

The decision about UW facilities affected the state girls golf championship previously scheduled at University Ridge Golf Course on Oct. 12-13, the state girls individual and team tennis tournaments at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 23-24, respectively, and the state girls swimming and diving championships on Nov. 13-14, formerly held at the UW Natatorium with plans to move to the Nicholas Recreation Center when completed.

The WIAA executive staff continues to work on culminating events for other fall sports and scheduling of state events in spring, 2021. Right now, there are two weeks of postseason play for those schools playing football this fall.

WIAA assistant director Stephanie Hauser said different ideas are being considered for girls volleyball this fall, in order to stay flexible due to COVID-19 developments. Hauser said one idea would have five different one-day state events at five high schools, which would limit the number of schools at one site, rather than having multiple teams compete at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

The Board of Control also gave the executive staff the ability to adjust dates for when the spring state events will be – notably for track and field, softball and girls soccer.