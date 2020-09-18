WIAA approves new state venues for 3 fall sports, Sun Prairie West's entry into Big Eight in 2022-23

The WIAA Board of Control approved new venues for state events for girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving this fall at its 3-hour, 36-minute meeting Friday.
The change in venues came after the WIAA and the University of Wisconsin announced last week that the state tournaments for girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving wouldn’t be held at UW this fall because of concerns and uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic and due to Dane County health restrictions.
WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski told the State Journal last week that he would recommend to the Board of Control that the state girls golf event will be held Oct. 12-13 at Blackwolf Run’s Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler and that the girls swimming and diving event will be held Nov. 13-14 at Waukesha South High School.
On Friday, Shafranski said the Lake Geneva Tennis Club will be the site of the Division 1 girls tennis state event and the Division 2 event will be at Kohler’s Sports Core and Racquet Club. Both individual meets are scheduled for Oct. 15-17 at those sites.
Team tennis state events will be only one day this fall, Oct. 24, with Division 1 in Lake Geneva and Division 2 in Kohler at Sports Core, Shafranski said.
By 11-0 vote, the Board of Control approved those sites for those three sports, as long as conditions allow for the events. WIAA executive director Dave Anderson reminded the board that it was not a guarantee those events would take place during the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision about UW facilities affected the state girls golf championship previously scheduled at University Ridge Golf Course on Oct. 12-13, the state girls individual and team tennis tournaments at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 23-24, respectively, and the state girls swimming and diving championships on Nov. 13-14, formerly held at the UW Natatorium with plans to move to the Nicholas Recreation Center when completed.
The WIAA executive staff continues to work on culminating events for other fall sports and scheduling of state events in spring, 2021. Right now, there are two weeks of postseason play for those schools playing football this fall.
WIAA assistant director Stephanie Hauser said different ideas are being considered for girls volleyball this fall, in order to stay flexible due to COVID-19 developments. Hauser said one idea would have five different one-day state events at five high schools, which would limit the number of schools at one site, rather than having multiple teams compete at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
The Board of Control also gave the executive staff the ability to adjust dates for when the spring state events will be – notably for track and field, softball and girls soccer.
*In other action, the Board of Control, by an 11-0 vote, approved that Sun Prairie West, as a new member school, will be placed in the Big Eight Conference for all sports except football in 2022-23. That was approved via the fast-track realignment option, which was implemented by the conference realignment task force this year.
In April, athletic directors from the Big Eight Conference voted unanimously to admit Sun Prairie West to the conference, for all sports not including football, starting with the 2022-23 school year.
Sun Prairie’s second high school, Sun Prairie West, is scheduled to open in 2022. Sun Prairie’s current high school then will become known as Sun Prairie East.
Sun Prairie has proposed that its two high schools play football in the Badger Large Conference, but that football realignment proposal has yet to be formally addressed. The proposal has met opposition, including from Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.
*The Board of Control decided for this school year that a team or individual most recently defeated in a tournament will be permitted to advance if defeated by a team or individual that is not able to advance due to COVID-19-related reasons.
*After a lengthy discussion, the Board of Control, by 11-0 vote, approved changes to coaching contact days outside the season during the school year, granting additional unrestricted out-of-season contact prior to the start of their respective season: 15 days for fall sports if the schools haven’t started play this fall (and plan to play in the alternative fall sports season in the spring); zero days for fall sports that have started play this fall; five days for winter sports; and 15 days for spring sports. The additional contact is limited to the school's athletes and cannot involve students or teams from outside that school, according to the WIAA.
*After another lengthy discussion, non-school competition during tournaments was tabled until the Oct. 9 Board of Control meeting.
The WIAA executive staff -- including Shafranski, Hauser, deputy director Wade Labecki and assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad – detailed comments and concerns from sports such as boys soccer, girls soccer, softball and baseball about conflicts between prep sports and club and travel team schedules created due to the WIAA’s altered schedule (the fall alternative in the spring and shifting the traditional spring sports).
Different ideas were suggested. Two motions failed. A motion to permit two additional non-school events during the spring tournament season failed 9-2, before another motion to table the topic was passed.
“This was a big conversation,” Anderson said. “This is not an answer we have to have right now. The staff can go back and get some additional feedback.”
Anderson said he hoped the executive staff could come back to the Board of Control in October with a recommendation.
The executive staff will need an answer on that subject prior to setting state event dates in the spring.
*The Board of Control approved banning the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) products without a prescription from a licensed health care professional.
*The Board of Control adjusted eligibility rules for this school year so that athletes who have graduated can participate in the alternative fall sports season in the spring.
*Anderson said the organization has operating reserves for a year to about 20 months.
*The Board of Control approved canceling the biennial WIAA Sportsmanship Summit, originally scheduled to take place in December in Stevens Point. It now will take place in December of 2021 and continue to take place on odd-numbered years.
*The Board of Control was informed that the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association annual conference will be held virtually Nov. 9-12.
*It was announced WIAA technology coordinator Eric Dziak was appointed to the National Federation of State High School Associations' technology committee.
*It was announced that office manager Joan Gralla plans to retire in December. Kassie McGettigan, director of business operations and ticketing, also will assume Gralla’s duties, Anderson said.
