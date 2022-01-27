 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA approves 12 rule changes for sports

The WIAA Board of Control had its annual winter meeting Tuesday to vote on the proposed rule changes for fall sports brought to the board by either the coaches’ or officials’ advisory committees.

Here are the 12 changes coming to sports following approval from the board.

  • Football teams are ineligible to play/schedule games for the remainder of the week if they forfeit a game for any reason.
  • The mercy rule for soccer will now trigger when a team has an eight-goal lead once the game reaches the 60-minute mark as opposed to 10.
  • Eliminated the 48-hour period coaches had to wait before ranking officials.
  • Softball now requires three person crews for softball sectional semifinals starting 2022-2023.
  • The following other changes were made to fall sports: equipment to be handed out the first day of practice for football; teams will switch benches in volleyball unless mutually agreed upon by coaches and officials prior; tennis will adopt a third set/match tiebreaker during the state tournament and allow hats during inclement weather; swim and dive will move up the start times for both the Division 1 and 2 state meets; change the language in golf to replace “Saturday” with “non-school day” for scheduling purposes; and baseball will now allow black uniform shirts as an approved uniform color for umpires.
