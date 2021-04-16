WIAA approves 11-player football-only conference realignment for 2022 season

In additional COVID-19 accommodations for this spring, the Board of Control approved a waiver to National Federation of State High School Associations baseball rules for 2021 only. That will allow schools to schedule five-inning doubleheaders in baseball, with compliance with the pitch-count rule. Also, the number of non-school competitions were permitted to be increased from two to four in girls soccer during the 2021 spring season only (applicable during the regular season and tournament series).

A special election was approved to fill the District 7 position on the Board of Control due to Phil Ertl’s upcoming retirement. The deadline for candidates’ applications will be May 19.

The Board of Control voted to remove a petition amendment from the annual meeting agenda addressing school classifications in boys and girls basketball. It also approved cooperative team arrangements for 2021-22 and 2022-23 and appointments to the officials advisory committee for 2021-22.

The Board of Control decided to table discussion and action on a membership-wide disaster emergency assessment fee to sustain WIAA operations, after reviewing the association’s financial information after the winter tournaments.

State boys golf venues set