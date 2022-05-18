Why the WIAA opened a satellite office in Milwaukee

WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser announced plans for opening the satellite office during the WIAA annual meeting April 27.
“Our staff is committed to finding innovative ways to provide excellent service to the membership,” Hauser said in the release. “We believe that this additional location, along with enhanced technology, will provide a more convenient opportunity for our membership to connect with WIAA staff.”
The office is at 8989 N. Port Washington Rd., Suite No. 200, Milwaukee, WI 53217.
