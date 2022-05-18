 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Why the WIAA opened a satellite office in Milwaukee

  • 0
SunPrairieFranklin11-11192021195036

Sun Prairie’s Cortez LeGrant (23) carries the ball past the defense of Franklin’s Jack Baretz (8) during the first half of a WIAA Division 1 State Football Championship game between the teams at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The WIAA opened a satellite office this month in Milwaukee.

The office is intended to provide enhanced accessibility in the southeast part of the state, an area that includes a large number of WIAA member schools, according to a news release from the WIAA.

LeVar Ridgeway

Ridgeway

WIAA assistant director LeVar Ridgeway and administrative assistant Molly O’Brien will work primarily in the Milwaukee office.

The WIAA’s executive office is in Stevens Point.

WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser announced plans for opening the satellite office during the WIAA annual meeting April 27.

Stephanie Hauser mug 1-20

Hauser 

“Our staff is committed to finding innovative ways to provide excellent service to the membership,” Hauser said in the release. “We believe that this additional location, along with enhanced technology, will provide a more convenient opportunity for our membership to connect with WIAA staff.”

The office is at 8989 N. Port Washington Rd., Suite No. 200, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics