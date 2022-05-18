Why the WIAA opened a satellite office in Milwaukee

The WIAA opened a satellite office this month in Milwaukee.

The office is intended to provide enhanced accessibility in the southeast part of the state, an area that includes a large number of WIAA member schools, according to a news release from the WIAA.

WIAA assistant director LeVar Ridgeway and administrative assistant Molly O’Brien will work primarily in the Milwaukee office.

The WIAA’s executive office is in Stevens Point.

WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser announced plans for opening the satellite office during the WIAA annual meeting April 27.

“Our staff is committed to finding innovative ways to provide excellent service to the membership,” Hauser said in the release. “We believe that this additional location, along with enhanced technology, will provide a more convenient opportunity for our membership to connect with WIAA staff.”

The office is at 8989 N. Port Washington Rd., Suite No. 200, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.