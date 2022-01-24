Why the WIAA is studying the competitive balance topic again

“There is a whole list now of factors,” Hauser said. “The big question: is there a solution to address it? Is there? That’s the big question. If there were, someone already would have discovered it. The last time there was a vote, the success factor failed, but it almost was a 50-50 split. That tells me about half of our membership thinks we need to do something.

“So, I think it’s really important the committee is meeting because we will communicate with the membership throughout the process to let the membership know what is happening, to let them know where it is going, to tell them what data we are looking at, to get input, and then, ultimately, if something comes forward in the form of an amendment, I think our membership will feel they were really well informed and they will vote 'Yes’ or 'No.’’’

The committee plans to provide a report to the Board of Control in March and to the membership in April, she said. It might include a proposal or amendment, but the committee isn’t promising that, she said.

In November, the Board of Control named 20 individuals to the committee, including Madison Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler.