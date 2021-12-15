Why Middleton senior Griffin Ward's switch from soccer to distance running proved 'good in the long run'

Maybe, just maybe, things do happen for a reason.
Griffin Ward had played soccer since he was 5 years old. And he figured to play soccer again as a sophomore in high school.
But when he didn’t wind up on the specific soccer team he expected after trying out, Ward had second thoughts.
He had showed promise as a distance runner during track and field season as a freshman at Middleton.
That came after a humble beginning when he said he was encouraged to give running a try following good showings in the required mile run in physical education class in eighth grade at Kromrey Middle School and during pacer tests.
Ward, with urging from his track and field friends, decided that fall to instead compete in cross country as a sophomore. Looking back, he believes it was the right decision.
“It ended up being good in the long run,” Ward said.
Ward finished fourth in 15 minutes, 51.1 seconds over 5,000 meters in the Division 1 boys race at the WIAA state cross country meet Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids — the best result by an area boys runner. Neenah senior Austin Henderson was the winner in 15:40.5.
Ward also won the Big Eight Conference and DeForest sectional titles.
“I’m definitely happy,” Ward said. “It was a good way to end the season, winning conference and the sectional. It was definitely an eventful season. I’m so happy with how the team did (winning the sectional and finishing ninth at state) and how I did.”
For his efforts, Ward was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal boys cross country runner of the year for the fall 2021 season, and recognized with other All-Area performers from the nine boys and girls fall sports.
Shortly after the state meet, he visited the University of Minnesota. He orally committed to the Gophers for men’s cross country and track and field, then signed a National Letter of Intent later in November.
“I loved the campus,” he said. “I loved the team. I committed a few days later.”
He hardly could believe his rapid progression in the sport.
“I started running my sophomore year and I committed two years later,” he said.
Middleton boys cross country coach Brian Finnel said he loved Ward’s competitive nature and believed right from the outset that if Ward worked hard he could develop into one of Middleton’s top runners and a collegiate runner.
“He’s very naturally gifted,” Finnel said. “He had the right mindset and was very disciplined to run and grind every day. It’s a tough thing for high schoolers to want to do, but you have to do it if you want to be one of the best in the state.”
Cross country practices can be grueling and the races can feature all varieties of weather conditions and temperatures.
Finnel saw that Ward quickly “got hooked on the sport.”
Ward demonstrated the discipline to train on his own when the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the spring track and field season in 2020 during his sophomore year and also when Middleton didn’t compete in cross country in the fall 2020 season when he was a junior.
The Cardinals took part in the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring and Ward and teammate Ryan Schollmeyer finished second (15:43.2) and third (15:43.9), respectively, in the boys race at the state cross country meet May 8 in Janesville (which had a smaller number of schools competing than the typical state meet).
Ward then earned the fourth-place finish this fall in Wisconsin Rapids, a result Finnel said was the best individual finish for a Middleton boys runner there at the traditional state meet in Finnel’s nine years as coach (Gus Newcomb was fifth in 2015 and 2016).
“He’s such a wonderful person,” Finnel said. “I was so incredibly happy with his fourth-place finish at state. … We’ve had a lot of good runners and that’s the highest finish since I’ve been around. I think he’s content now, but he really wanted to win that day. But others had amazing races.”
Finnel said the 6-foot-2 Ward, who also has competed in alpine skiing, had outstanding cardio qualities from all the running he did playing soccer. Ward said he built endurance from playing a defender in soccer.
“When they run that well, you hope they come out for cross country,” Finnel said. “It’s pretty rare, but when it happens (switching from soccer to cross country), it usually goes pretty smoothly.”
Ward plans to compete in track and field in the spring, after placing sixth in the 1,600-meter run and 16th in the 3,200 as a junior at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse. He will have some new coaches because boys head coach Joe Line and distance coach Finnel recently have stepped down, Finnel and Ward said.
“People think it’s all natural talent, but it takes a lot of work to master it,” Ward said about his distance running. “I haven’t mastered it yet.”
2021 All-Area football team
Player of the year
Isaac Hamm, sr., Sun Prairie — Hamm, a defensive end, was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Large Schools defensive player of the year and a first-team All-State selection. Hamm, a first-team all-conference choice in the Big Eight Conference, also was a unanimous pick as a defensive end/outside linebacker on The Associated Press All-State football team. Hamm helped Big Eight champion Sun Prairie (13-1) reach the WIAA Division 1 state title game, before falling to Franklin. Hamm has been heavily recruited. He was expected to make a college announcement Wednesday night.
Coach of the year
Pat Rice, Waunakee — Rice, the longtime Waunakee coach, directed the Badger Large Conference champion Warriors through a 14-0 season, which culminated with a 33-21 victory over Mequon Homestead in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game Nov. 19 at Camp Randall Stadium. The title was the seventh for Waunakee in 11 state championship game appearances.
First team
Offense
Quarterbacks — Jerry Kaminski, jr., Sun Prairie; Quentin Keene, sr., Waunakee.
Running backs — Colton Brunell, soph., Columbus; Cortez LeGrant, jr., Sun Prairie; Elijah Gray, sr., Middleton.
Tight end/wide receivers — Andrew Keller, sr., Waunakee; Jackson Trudgeon, sr., Madison Edgewood.
Offensive linemen — Evan Malcore, sr., Sun Prairie; Evan Oberg, sr., DeForest; Jack Alexander, sr., Middleton; Isaac Bunker, jr., Monroe; Colin Senk, jr., Columbus.
Kicker — Aidan Driscoll, sr., Waunakee.
Defense
Defensive ends/defensive linemen — Isaac Hamm, sr., Sun Prairie; J.T. Seagreaves, sr., Monroe; Kian Preimesberger, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Cayden Ellis, sr., Waunakee.
Inside/outside linebackers — Luna Larson, sr., Baraboo; Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie; Zach Gloudeman, sr., River Valley; Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee.
Defensive backs — Cole Toennies, sr., Middleton; Jackson Trudgeon, sr., Madison Edgewood; Logan Engeseth, sr., DeForest; Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., Monona Grove; Bryce Frank, sr., Marshall.
Punter — Tyler Ebel, sr., DeForest.
Honorable mention
Offense
Quarterbacks — Joe Hartlieb, sr., Madison Edgewood; Mason Keyes, jr., DeForest; Trevor Syse, sr., Belleville; Luna Larson, sr., Baraboo; Mason Fink, sr., Verona; Caden Belling, jr., Lake Mills; Craig Ward, sr., Marshall; Chase Maves, sr., Evansville.
Running backs — Keatin Sweeney, jr., Monroe; Cale Drinka, jr., DeForest; Gabe Klatt, soph., Beaver Dam; Kane Mahoney, sr., Baraboo; Eugene Wolff, sr., Waterloo; J.T. Seagreaves, sr., Monroe; Zack Bothun, sr., Milton; Darrick Hill, sr., Stoughton; Alec Courtier, sr., Fort Atkinson; Kyle Krantz, sr., Verona; Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge; Alex Hernandez, jr., Monroe; Matthew Motl, soph., Marshall.
Tight end/wide receivers — Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Ben Farnsworth, sr., Waunakee; Ty Hoier, sr., Monona Grove; Cole Jannusch, sr., Verona; Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie; Cole Toennies, sr., Middleton; Max Weisbrod, sr., DeForest; Kane Howlett, sr., Evansville; Jack Opperman, jr., Fort Atkinson; K’Shawn Gibbs, sr., Madison La Follette; Anthony Nolden, sr., Belleville; Matthew Stenbroten, soph., Lake Mills; Tyler Marty, sr., Lakeside Lutheran.
Offensive linemen — Gabe Rousseau, sr., Stoughton; Gus Allen, jr., Waunakee; Ben Buxa, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Adam Murphy, sr., Verona; Barrett Nelson, sr., Stoughton; Kian Preimesberger, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Drew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson; John Clifford, sr., Watertown; Abiathar Curry, sr., Janesville Parker.
Kickers — Cuinn Larsh, jr., Monona Grove; Trevor Schulz, jr., Sun Prairie; Sam Klestinski, jr., Madison Edgewood; Trevor Syse, sr., Belleville.
Defense
Defensive linemen/defensive ends — Evan Oberg, sr., DeForest; Colin Senk, jr., Columbus; Gavin Bazala, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Jayallen Dayne, jr., Sun Prairie; Colin Derke, sr., Belleville; Matthew Motl, so., Marshall; Guenther Switzer, sr., McFarland; Blake Van Buren, sr., Middleton; Gus Wenning, jr., Middleton; Coltn Healy, sr., Waunakee; Cole Hendrickson, sr., Madison Memorial; Maximos Besl, sr., Waterloo.
Inside/outside linebackers — Mason Armstrong, jr., Verona; Thomas Raemisch, jr., Waunakee; Sam Pilof, soph., Middleton; John Harman, sr., Stoughton; Ramon Campos, jr., Marshall; Elijah Krantz, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Erik Ayala, jr., Marshall; Paul Morris, jr., McFarland; Alex Rashid, sr., Lodi; Kase Reierson, sr., DeForest; Chase Koch, sr., Madison Edgewood; Tucker Markham, jr., Monroe; Anthony Nolden, sr., Belleville; Andrew Pfeffer, sr., Columbus, Tyler Piotrowski, sr., Madison Memorial.
Defensive backs — Jack Campion, sr., Milton; Grant Dahlhauser, sr., Monona Grove; Nathan James Elias, sr., Verona; Drew Mais, sr., Waunakee; Ethan Steinhoff, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Michael McMillan, sr., Sun Prairie.
Punters — Aidan Driscoll, sr., Waunakee; Alec Courtier, sr., Fort Atkinson; Kyle Krantz, sr., Verona.
2021 All-Area boys cross country team
Runner of the year
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton — Ward finished fourth in 15 minutes, 55.1 seconds in the WIAA Division 1 boys state cross country meet Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Ward, who has committed to the University of Minnesota for cross country and track and field, won the DeForest sectional and the Big Eight Conference meet.
Coach of the year
Tom Kaufman, Madison West — Kaufman led a young lineup, which included four sophomores, a freshman and two seniors at the state meet, to a seventh-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet race. The Regents also won the Big Eight meet.
First team
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton; Jack Boerger, jr. Sauk Prairie; Jayden Zywicki, sr., Stoughton; Aidan Manning, sr., Verona; Zach Temple, soph., Madison West; Cameron Weiland, soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Tucker Johnson, sr., Poynette; Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Isaiah Bauer, jr., DeForest; Carter Scholey, soph., Belleville.
Honorable mention
Nico Castellanos, soph., Madison La Follette; Zach Huffman, sr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Spencer Alf, fr., McFarland; Joseph Stoddard, jr., Mount Horeb; Parker Noffke, sr., Madison La Follette; Joseph Freng, sr., Sun Prairie; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial; Joseph Schwartz, jr., Middleton; Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Eli Pettit, soph., Madison West; Paul Treiber, sr., Madison West; Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon; Matthew Vander Meer, sr., DeForest; Ryan Ochowski, sr., Verona; A.J. Ketarkus, jr., Madison Memorial; Beck McDowell, sr., Madison East; Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi.
2021 All-Area boys volleyball team
Player of the year
Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton — Sweitzer, an outside hitter, was a first-team selection and the player of the year in the Big Eight Conference. Sweitzer helped lead Middleton to the conference crown and a WIAA sectional berth.
Coach of the year
Rob Kleinschmidt, Middleton — Kleinschmidt guided the Cardinals to the Big Eight title and to the sectional finals, before falling to Wales Kettle Moraine.
First team
Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton; Alex Kimbel, sr., Madison Memorial; Anthony Schroeder, sr., Madison La Follette; Colton Tubbs, sr., Middleton; Ethan Hallick, sr., Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day; Isaac Seip, sr., Madison East; Andrew Kleinschmidt, sr., Beloit Memorial; Matthew Wheeler, sr., Madison Edgewood/Country Day.
Honorable mention
Zach Vosberg, sr., Madison Memorial; Sam Besley, sr., Madison West; James Hamm, sr., Madison West; Kaden Fosdick, jr., Middleton; Ben Heise, jr., Middleton; John Krutchen, sr., Middleton; Charlie Haight, sr., Madison La Follette; Thomas Kinney, sr., Madison Edgewood/Country Day.
2021 All-Area boys soccer team
Co-Players of the year
Alex Rodriguez, sr., and Noah Malcook, jr., Oregon — The two forwards were the top scorers for Oregon this season and helped lead the Panthers to the WIAA Division 2 state championship in November. Malcook scored twice and had an assist on Rodriguez’s goal in Oregon’s 3-1 victory over Whitefish Bay in the title match at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Coach of the year
Chris Mitchell, Oregon — Mitchell directed the Panthers to a 22-0-3 record, the Badger West Conference crown and the WIAA Division 2 state title, which was the program’s fourth state championship overall.
First team
Alex Rodriguez, sr., Oregon; Noah Malcook, jr., Oregon; Connor Gage, soph., Verona; Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West; Cole Kettner, sr., Waunakee; Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland; Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee; Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Drew Jarstad, sr., Evansville; Bubba Blair, jr., McFarland; Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee; Ryan Downing, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland; Seth Aiken, sr., Mount Horeb.
Honorable mention
Baylor Denu, jr., Beloit Memorial; Peter Cullen, sr., Mount Horeb; Ben Minikel-Lacocque, jr., Madison West; Jailen Ortega, sr., Lake Mills; Blake Olson, sr., DeForest; Brooks Luttinen, sr., Verona; Eli Lehmann, sr., Oregon; Gabe Voung, sr., Sun Prairie; Logan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie;
Max Lynch, sr., Verona; Nate Ruprecht, sr., Madison Edgewood; Nathan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie; Ronaldo Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Tyler Schellpfeffer, sr., Mount Horeb; Quinn Belville, sr., Oregon; Austin Keyser, sr., Sauk Prairie; Caleb Ekezie, sr., DeForest; Owen Dziedzic, sr., Monona Grove; Dom Campos, jr., Middleton; Noah Corrigan, sr., Middleton; Carsten Ganter, jr., Sun Prairie; Carter Siegenthaler, sr., Belleville/New Glarus.