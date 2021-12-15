 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why Middleton senior Griffin Ward's switch from soccer to distance running proved 'good in the long run'
0 Comments
alert

Why Middleton senior Griffin Ward's switch from soccer to distance running proved 'good in the long run'

  • 0

Maybe, just maybe, things do happen for a reason.

Griffin Ward had played soccer since he was 5 years old. And he figured to play soccer again as a sophomore in high school.

But when he didn’t wind up on the specific soccer team he expected after trying out, Ward had second thoughts.

He had showed promise as a distance runner during track and field season as a freshman at Middleton.

That came after a humble beginning when he said he was encouraged to give running a try following good showings in the required mile run in physical education class in eighth grade at Kromrey Middle School and during pacer tests.

Ward, with urging from his track and field friends, decided that fall to instead compete in cross country as a sophomore. Looking back, he believes it was the right decision.

“It ended up being good in the long run,” Ward said.

Ward finished fourth in 15 minutes, 51.1 seconds over 5,000 meters in the Division 1 boys race at the WIAA state cross country meet Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids — the best result by an area boys runner. Neenah senior Austin Henderson was the winner in 15:40.5.

Ward also won the Big Eight Conference and DeForest sectional titles.

“I’m definitely happy,” Ward said. “It was a good way to end the season, winning conference and the sectional. It was definitely an eventful season. I’m so happy with how the team did (winning the sectional and finishing ninth at state) and how I did.”

For his efforts, Ward was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal boys cross country runner of the year for the fall 2021 season, and recognized with other All-Area performers from the nine boys and girls fall sports.

Shortly after the state meet, he visited the University of Minnesota. He orally committed to the Gophers for men’s cross country and track and field, then signed a National Letter of Intent later in November.

“I loved the campus,” he said. “I loved the team. I committed a few days later.”

He hardly could believe his rapid progression in the sport.

“I started running my sophomore year and I committed two years later,” he said.

Middleton boys cross country coach Brian Finnel said he loved Ward’s competitive nature and believed right from the outset that if Ward worked hard he could develop into one of Middleton’s top runners and a collegiate runner.

“He’s very naturally gifted,” Finnel said. “He had the right mindset and was very disciplined to run and grind every day. It’s a tough thing for high schoolers to want to do, but you have to do it if you want to be one of the best in the state.”

Cross country practices can be grueling and the races can feature all varieties of weather conditions and temperatures.

Finnel saw that Ward quickly “got hooked on the sport.”

Ward demonstrated the discipline to train on his own when the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the spring track and field season in 2020 during his sophomore year and also when Middleton didn’t compete in cross country in the fall 2020 season when he was a junior.

The Cardinals took part in the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring and Ward and teammate Ryan Schollmeyer finished second (15:43.2) and third (15:43.9), respectively, in the boys race at the state cross country meet May 8 in Janesville (which had a smaller number of schools competing than the typical state meet).

Ward then earned the fourth-place finish this fall in Wisconsin Rapids, a result Finnel said was the best individual finish for a Middleton boys runner there at the traditional state meet in Finnel’s nine years as coach (Gus Newcomb was fifth in 2015 and 2016).

“He’s such a wonderful person,” Finnel said. “I was so incredibly happy with his fourth-place finish at state. … We’ve had a lot of good runners and that’s the highest finish since I’ve been around. I think he’s content now, but he really wanted to win that day. But others had amazing races.”

Finnel said the 6-foot-2 Ward, who also has competed in alpine skiing, had outstanding cardio qualities from all the running he did playing soccer. Ward said he built endurance from playing a defender in soccer.

“When they run that well, you hope they come out for cross country,” Finnel said. “It’s pretty rare, but when it happens (switching from soccer to cross country), it usually goes pretty smoothly.”

Ward plans to compete in track and field in the spring, after placing sixth in the 1,600-meter run and 16th in the 3,200 as a junior at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse. He will have some new coaches because boys head coach Joe Line and distance coach Finnel recently have stepped down, Finnel and Ward said.

“People think it’s all natural talent, but it takes a lot of work to master it,” Ward said about his distance running. “I haven’t mastered it yet.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics