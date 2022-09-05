Why high school athletes, coaches relish a return to normalcy this fall

Patrick Anderson witnessed a psychological component lingering with athletes more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the state’s high school sports scene in March of 2020.

Anderson, the Sun Prairie East girls tennis coach, described the situation as “COVID whiplash.”

There was a dip in participation numbers in the Sun Prairie program. He partly attributed that to some players choosing other activities or ways to spend their time, including working at jobs, while others were hesitant to come out due to a backlash effect from the pandemic.

“There was some apprehension,” Anderson said. “There were some who didn’t want to be in a group. Some were scared. They didn’t want to risk it for themselves or risk it for family members.”

But as this fall season began, Anderson feels participation is building again.

About 28 players came out for tennis last year when Sun Prairie had one high school, after reaching a high-water mark of almost 60 in 2019 (prior to COVID-19), he said.

This fall, Anderson said Sun Prairie East has 19 players, while the new school, Sun Prairie West (coached by Sandee Ortiz), has 22.

“In my opinion, that is a great start for the (tennis) teams in Sun Prairie,” said Anderson, who was promoted to head coach last March.

Anderson and those interviewed were in agreement that a sense of “normalcy” was returning this fall.

“There is an excitement to get back to things,” Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.

Eagerness to play

Baraboo girls volleyball coach Yvette Updike said student-athletes were eager to play without restrictions after two years dealing with the pandemic during the fall sports season.

That often meant wearing masks on the court or while seated on the bench and following specific health and safety guidelines that varied from school to school and county to county — guidelines that affected players, coaches, officials and spectators at venues and in matters of transportation.

“I’ve been coaching for years and the last two when we had the challenges of the pandemic, no matter what sport you were in, that took a toll on the athletes on the court,” said Updike, who’s the director of business services for the Baraboo School District. “It’s nice for the kids to get back to that (normalcy).”

Madison Memorial senior Rowan Schreiber, a senior middle blocker for the Spartans’ girls volleyball team, said there’s been a stark difference in each years’ experience during her high school career — including not being able to play as a sophomore due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We went from a season that was out of the ordinary to then making steps the next year to now this, which is mostly what I recognize,” she said. “Not having to wear masks is a big thing, especially when you’re playing — when you are breathing hard and you have something blocking that. This season will be the most normal it has been.”

Able to gather

Waunakee girls golf coach Paul Miller surveyed the scene at the Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble golf tournament Aug. 29 at Maple Bluff Country Club, where 20 teams were gathered, and said: “Yes, it is so much more normal to have everybody together and having lunch together and not having to worry about social distancing. When was it, 2019, when we have been able to do this event in full force? It’s nice.”

Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn shared that sentiment.

“Last year, we wore masks on the bus to every road game,” Pertzborn said. “I’m glad we aren’t doing that. We still are a little displaced because of the (Middleton) stadium work, but overall it’s back to pretty much normal.”

Difficult road

Getting to that point hasn’t been easy.

“You are trying to build a culture where you have your upperclassmen mentoring your underclassmen,” Monona Grove boys soccer coach Randy Becker said.

But Becker said he believed COVID made it more work for coaches “to guide students on how to be a leader since they lost those years of having that mentorship.”

Monona Grove didn’t play in the fall of 2020, then played a limited schedule in the spring of 2021 before playing again that fall.

Becker, who’s in his eighth year as the Silver Eagles’ coach, said he was caught off guard in the fall of 2021 when players didn’t demonstrate the same sort of leadership he was used to seeing.

He felt there had been a loss of connection as people, partly due to the switch to Zoom classes and a lack of the normal practice routine, and then some burnout with the team competing in the fall after playing in the spring. There was apathy, he said, and negativity cropped up during games, particularly when things didn’t go right, he said.

“Last year, it hurt us,” he said. “We reset after last fall. We talked about how to be a leader. How do you lead by example? So far, it’s been a very positive experience.”

He said the difference has been like “night and day,” crediting captains Nate Haberli, Will Femrite, Milo Kohl and Ben Zielke with setting a positive tone and the team with showing a positive attitude.

“They were excited to be back and have normalcy,” Becker said.

Team culture

Updike said “building that team culture is important.” But she said she didn’t see a drop-off in athletes’ leadership in her program the past two years.

Schlitz said the Madison School District provided many virtual opportunities when in-person athletics participation was halted during the pandemic “to make sure people stayed connected even when they were apart.” He hasn’t seen a decrease in participation, but possibly a shift in the choices students and athletes have made in how they spend their time.

But he acknowledged it was a difficult situation, even though people wanted to stay connected.

The 6-foot-4 Schreiber — who’s verbally committed to play volleyball at New Jersey Institute of Technology — said she understood Becker’s point about leadership and building a culture that will help younger students.

“I was a new player on a varsity team (as a freshman),” she said. “Then after my freshman year things got shut down. I came back and now I’m a junior and I’ve got to lead a team. It was a learning curve. … My junior year I had to kick it into high gear to be a leader.”

It was a year that featured restrictions, including wearing masks and not traveling as a team to matches. The ability to bond was made more difficult.

“A part of that was missing,” she said. “We couldn’t do a banquet. It was a bummer. We couldn’t do some of the things that bring a team together. Otherwise, I felt that we handled it. It gave us an edge. We thought, `Whatever we get during the season we’re grateful for.’’’

That set the stage for her senior season, one she’s excited to play in a more accustomed setting. Or at least in today's "new normal."