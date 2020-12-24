Whether to play winter sports remains the question for schools in Madison area, across the state

Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow tends to be an upbeat, enthusiastic individual.
He’s also pragmatic.
That includes his view about the already shortened winter sports season and whether time is running out for competition starting at some area schools, including Stoughton, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have always been an optimistic person and believe that if there is time left on a clock, there is a chance,” said Dow, keeping practice and playing options open for discussion. “But, yes, as each day passes it gets closer and closer to having winter sports fall to the same disappointing loss for students that we saw for last spring’s athletes. With our staff and families, we have been consistent that our goal is an opportunity at a WIAA series if they host it.”
To play or not to play remains the question. While some schools just received approval to start up, it’s likely some school districts in this area and in other parts of the state won’t compete this winter.
Milton, in Rock County, last week approved the start of practices for this week and competition likely in January.
In Dane County, Waunakee and DeForest received the go-ahead to practice and also approval to schedule competitions outside of the county. Verona coaches received word Wednesday afternoon that teams that hadn’t yet started could begin practice in January and also seek competition outside Dane County.
Meanwhile, the Madison Metropolitan School District continues to offer virtual athletic opportunities but maintains a stance for no in-person practice or competition.
Last week’s gathering order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows indoor gatherings of up to 10 people (not including employees), with physical distancing and face coverings. That permitted several county schools to resume plans for small-group practices in winter sports, including Stoughton and Sun Prairie.
However, the current health guidelines don’t allow for game competitions in Dane County and that left each school district to ponder its next move. That included whether to try to follow the leads set by county schools Madison Edgewood and Marshall — compete and schedule events in other counties.
Waunakee activities director Aaron May said the Waunakee school board last month permitted winter sports teams to practice, but that then was halted by public health order No. 10 in November.
Under last week’s new health order (in place until Jan. 13), May said Monday that Waunakee restarted practices and low-risk sports were given permission to begin competing outside Dane County once they’ve met the minimum number of WIAA practices and the medium/high risk sports were permitted to begin competing outside Dane County on Jan. 11.
Waunakee boys basketball coach Dana MacKenzie, who had tweeted he was building a schedule of road games, tweeted Tuesday that approval now was given to begin competitions Jan. 4.
May described the winter sports schedules for all Waunakee teams as “works in progress.”
DeForest received approval from its school board to move forward with plans for limited practices and competitions outside of Dane County, Norskies athletic and activities director Rick Henert said.
DeForest is conducting winter sports (except hockey) within the Dane County regulations, but will add a few controlled practices outside the county to prepare for planned contests in January for boys swimming, wrestling and girls and boys basketball, according to Henert.
Gymnastics is in a co-op with Waunakee and should have some opportunities, he said. The boys hockey program lost players to other select teams and doesn’t have enough players for a school team, so the remaining players will continue with Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association opportunities this season, he said.
Further samplings of plans by area schools include:
Verona activities and athletic director Joel Zimba said Monday the gymnastics and boys swimming programs have started practice and will compete virtually, while the other winter sports haven’t begun their seasons.
On Wednesday, Verona boys swimming coach Bill Wuerger, whose team began small-group practices last Saturday and has a virtual meet set up with Middleton in January, emailed he was informed Verona teams will be allowed to compete outside the county starting Jan. 4.
Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy and boys basketball coach Reggie Patterson each tweeted Wednesday afternoon that basketball practice will start Jan. 4 and games can be played outside the county as of Jan. 12. “To say I’m excited for these athletes is an understatement!” Murphy tweeted.
Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims also said the Cardinals’ gymnastics and boys swimming and diving teams have started.
“Our remaining winter sports are working on plans that will begin after winter break,” Sims said. “Official dates have not yet been determined. Our two teams that have begun are following all of our county’s guidance and working in the small cohorted groups for their practices.”
Sun Prairie announced it would resume small-group practices and announced specific start dates by sport, but athletics competition remained suspended until Jan. 22 in alignment with academics, Cardinals athletic director Eric Nee said.
The Madison school district, currently using an online learning model, plans to make a decision about its academic model for the next quarter by Jan. 8.
An announcement about extracurricular activities and sports — currently halted until at least Jan. 25 — will come after the educational plan, said Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, also the district athletic director.
“A lot of it has to do with the metrics around public health,” Schlitz said.
Normally, about 20 area athletic directors meet with Dane County public health officials every other week, including last week, Schlitz said.
He said the Madison school district’s decision will be tied to “best practices to limit exposures for the community” and following public health guidance.
Similar decisions are being faced in other areas of the state, including Milwaukee, La Crosse, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay because Schlitz said “the difficulty you have with the virus has to do with density of population.”
Dow, asked about playing outside Dane County, said: “All options are welcome to discussion to provide our students with a safe and educational experience. Even one chance to wear the Stoughton uniform for some, especially our seniors, is worth working toward, as they have represented our community so well for years.”
Dow said teams are practicing at Stoughton right now under the current health order’s guidelines, adding that if an opportunity arises to look into practicing outside the county, “I know we can count on those who have facilities available to assist us.”
Big Eight Conference athletic directors plan to meet Jan. 6. Further examination of plans and schedules for winter sports is expected.
“The conference meeting and the 8th (of January) are important benchmarks when we look forward to what is feasible,” Schlitz said.
Some teams that started play, including in Janesville (girls basketball), have had to pause due to COVID-19 concerns.
WIAA winter sports are boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls hockey, wrestling and boys swimming and diving.
Athletes from several Dane County schools that haven’t been allowed to begin WIAA competition this winter have been playing in boys and girls basketball leagues outside the county, including in Wisconsin Dells, and been playing hockey through WAHA on club teams, also outside the county.
Big Eight girls basketball preview: COVID-19 has slowed the season, but coaches, players await their chance
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team Conf All
Middleton 17-1 25-1
Madison Memorial 17-1 24-2
Sun Prairie 13-5 15-9
Janesville Craig 13-6 17-8
Verona 9-9 11-12
Madison La Follette 8-10 10-14
Madison East 7-11 8-14
Janesville Parker 4-14 7-16
Beloit Memorial 3-15 4-19
Madison West 0-18 1-22
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Claudia Fieiras, sr., Janesville Craig; Jazzanay Seymore, sr., Sun Prairie; Mia Morel, sr., Madison Memorial.
Second team: Kate Huml, jr., Janesville Craig; Megan Murphy, so., Verona; Antionique Auston, so., Sun Prairie; McKenna Monogue, jr., Middleton.
Honorable mention: Malia Green, jr., Madison La Follette; Evelyn Walker, sr., Madison La Follette; Ashley Rae, sr., Sun Prairie; Marie Outlaw, so., Sun Prairie; Grace Radlund, sr., Sun Prairie; Paige Lambe, so., Verona.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Sun Prairie; 2, Janesville Craig; 3, Madison Memorial, Madison La Follette, Verona.
Beloit Memorial Purple Knights
Coach: Dilonna Johnson, first year (0-0), third year overall.
Season status: The Beloit school district has announced it won’t hold sports practices or events until at least Jan. 24.
Returning starters: Mizhana Burner, 5-8, jr., G.
Other players: Karlee Dunham, 5-6, sr., F; Mandi Franks, 5-5, jr., G; Bre Davis, 6-1, jr., F; Jacki Pabst, 6-0, jr., F; Tiara Lowery-Maddox; Tyeoncella Grady; Antanasia Anderson, 5-10, sr., F; Nemyah Nichols, 5-4, sr., G.
Key fact: Johnson is in her first season as coach, after Purple Knights athletic director Joel Beard served as the team’s coach in 2019-20. As a player, Johnson received all-conference honors at Heritage Christian School and all-conference and all-state recognition at Whitefish Bay Dominican during high school. She played collegiately at Drake University and Southwest Baptist University in Missouri. She also coached high school basketball in Minnesota.
The lowdown: Beloit Memorial has struggled in recent years and will look to Johnson and assistant Asha Knight to improve the program’s fortunes. Last year’s record, including three wins in conference play, was a positive step. How many games Beloit Memorial will play, however, is in question due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the school district’s decision to not start athletics through Jan. 24. The Knights have seven returning letterwinners. Ashari Wilson has been added as a transfer and Tajah Randall departed as a transfer, Johnson said. "Beloit Memorial will be returning six players that received significant playing time last season," Johnson said. "We will be challenged with losing our top two scorers from last season in Meghan Drucker and Ter'Rayjanay Peppers. With this group of strong leaders and athletes, the Lady Knights Girls Basketball program is on the rise."
Janesville Craig Cougars
Coach: Kerry Storbakken, 11th year (156-87), 17th year overall (230-145).
Season status: The Janesville school district has decided to conduct winter sports.
Returning starters: Claudia Fieiras, 5-9, sr., F (18.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.3 apg); Kate Huml, 5-8, jr., G (13.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.4 apg).
Other returnees and other players: Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, 5-8, so., G (4.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg), Jessa Alderman, 5-9, jr., F (3.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Mya Nicholson, 5-10, fr., G; Lily Campbell, 5-6, fr., G; Bryn McBride, 5-10, jr., F.
Key fact: Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker are the only Big Eight teams starting the season and have to construct non-conference schedules. Craig, Parker and Beloit Memorial are in Rock County. Craig is limiting the number of spectators at home games and limiting practice times as it tries to be safe, but also provide playing opportunity.
Storbakken said he's "very thankful for the opportunity to play this season. Every practice/game is a gift! We thank the Janesville school board and administration for giving us the chance to play a game we all love. (I) feel said for all the teams that were not given the same opportunity."
The lowdown: Craig has a strong team returning, led by Fieiras and Huml and well-regarded younger players Magestro-Kennedy and Nicholson. Fieiras was the conference’s top scorer last year. Huml made 54 3-pointers last year and is a good perimeter shooter. The Cougars had figured to challenge for the conference title, but the Big Eight won’t hold conference competitions or crown conference champions this season. Fieiras became the program’s leading scorer early this season.
"We will have a very strong starting lineup," Storbakken said. "We return the leading scorer in the Big Eight -- Claudia Fieiras. We have many scorers and will put a lot of points on the board. Kate Huml, Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, and Mya Nicholson can all lead our team in scoring. We have shooters and playmakers that have a great mentality for offense. Claudia Fieiras, Kate Huml, Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Mya Nicholson have put many hours in this off season to become very good players and help Craig be a force in the strong Big Eight."
Janesville Parker Vikings
Coach: Jennah Hartwig, sixth year, 11th year overall.
Season status: The Janesville school district decided to conduct winter sports.
Returning starters: Alli Rosga, 5-5, sr., G (4.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.8 apg); Alexys Luek, 5-6, sr., G (5.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.2 apg); Jasmyn Demrow, 5-10, sr., F (7.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 apg); Alyssa Ayers, 5-6, jr., G (4.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg. 0.6 apg); Paisley Booth, 5-8, so., G (5.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg).
Other players: Mea Green, 5-9, sr., F; Addie Miller, 5-10, so., F; Charlie Simmons, 5-7, fr., F.
Key fact: Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig are the only Big Eight schools starting the season close to on schedule, but the Big Eight won’t hold conference competitions or name league champions in winter sports. “Parker is excited for the opportunity to play new programs and a mixed-up game schedule,” Hartwig said.
The lowdown: The Vikings, 7-16 overall last year, worked hard in the offseason on improving their shooting and strength, Hartwig said. “We return a number of players who have logged a lot of minutes on the varsity the past two seasons, and have a couple of new players that will help us this year,” she said. Demrow, Luek, Ayers, Booth and Rosga are players with experience for the Vikings. Ava Eggers-Ahrens, a 5-5 sophomore who averaged 2.9 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game in 15 games last season, will miss the season due to injury (Achilles tear), Hartwig said. The Vikings had six players available for their first games of the season.
Madison East Purgolders
Coach: Ronda McLin, 2nd year at Madison East (8-15), sixth overall.
Season status: Madison public schools are not allowed to start in-person practices until Jan. 25 at the earliest, with first games in early February; the team is holding virtual workouts now.
Returning starters: Kylah McCullers, 5-5, so., G (6.3 ppg).
Other returnees: Dasia Banks, 5-9, sr., F (4.0 ppg).
Key fact: The Purgolders bring back just two letterwinners after losing 10 seniors, four of whom were starters.
The lowdown: Second-year coach McLin will be looking to improve on a 8-15 record, but will have to do so with just two returning players. McCullers, the lone returning starter, will be relied upon heavily. “Kylah McCullers will play a huge role in the success of this team this season. She is a sophomore guard who earned starter minutes late last season and will be a floor general season,” McLin said. Madison East will be “looking to rebuild with a young group of players with minimal varsity playing experience,” McLin added.
Madison La Follette Lancers
Coach: Will Green, 5th year at Madison La Follette, 27th overall (46-37)
Season status: Madison public schools are not allowed to start in-person practices until Jan. 25 at the earliest, with first games in early February; the team is holding virtual workouts now.
Returning starters: Demetria Prewitt, 5-8, jr., G (14.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.9 apg, 3.2 spg); Malia Green, 5-7, jr., G (9.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.8 spg); Evelyn Walker, 6-1, sr., C (8.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 1.6 spg, 1.8 bpg).
Other returnees: Imani Simmons, 5-7, jr., G (6.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.8 spg); Angelina Myhr, 5-5, jr., G (4.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.3 spg); Alisha Ghelfi, 5-5, jr., G; Jayda Woods, 6-0, sr., F (5.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 3.0 spg, 0.8 bpg); Lucy Murphy, 5-7, jr., F (0.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.1 apg).
Key fact: The Lancers’ roster includes talented junior guard Aaliyah Smith, who started her prep career at Verona prior to transferring to La Follette last school year. Smith is ranked the 10th best player in the country in the class of 2022, according to Green. Green praised the way she can create her own shot and get other players involved.
The lowdown: Green said the team will be one of the shorter ones he’s had at La Follette, but being guard dominant won’t be a negative. “We are guard heavy and will be able to attack a lot of teams off the dribble,” Green said. “We will be a much better defensive man-to-man team. Demetria Prewitt and Aaliyah Smith are two of the top point guards in the state. We will be a decent 3-point shooting team. Malia Green had 42 3-point shots made last season. Evelyn Walker will be a force in the middle for us.”
Madison Memorial Spartans
Coach: Marques Flowers, seventh year (87-81).
Season status: Madison public schools are not allowed to start in-person practices until Jan. 25 at the earliest, with first games in early February; the team is holding virtual workouts now.
Returning starters: Mia Morel, 5-7, sr., G (15.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 4.4 spg); Charlotte Sweet, 5-11, sr., F (4.8 ppg, 1.9 spg, 1.0 bpg)
Other returnees: Natalie Rauwolf, 5-8, jr., G (2.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Lauren Sparks, 5-11, jr., F (2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Olivia Virgin, 6-0, jr., F (1.0 ppg, 0.9 rpg).
Key facts: Morel, who transferred to Memorial from two-time WIAA Division 3 state champion Marshall for her junior year, was lost for the season with a knee injury during the year but is back at full strength. She has committed to California Baptist University. … Maya White Eagle, a 5-6 senior who averaged 8.8 ppg and 2.5 rpg last year, has transferred from Memorial to Baraboo due to a family move, and McClain Mahone transferred to Memorial after earning all-Capitol North Conference honorable mention as part of Lake Mills’ WIAA state tournament team last season.
The lowdown: Despite losing six seniors who played key roles on last year’s Big Eight co-championship team, Flowers said, “We expected to be one of the better teams in the area, and the state” before the COVID-19 shutdown was announced. “My heart breaks that (the seniors) will not get a full senior season to compete and lead our program. This year’s team had the potential to compete for a Big Eight and state championship.” Strengths are perimeter play and shooting on offense, and versatility and size in what Flowers called our “trademark pressure defense” featuring a balance of size, quickness and speed.
Madison West Regents
Coach: Chaz Jones, sixth year (16-98).
Season status: Madison public schools are not allowed to start in-person practices until Jan. 25 at the earliest, with first games in early February; the team is holding virtual workouts now.
Players include: Zola Davis, Jr., G; Sawyer Sullivan, jr., F; Mirra Blehert, sr., G; Mallory Hanson, so. F; Maggie Moylan, jr., F; Dana Zidani, sr., F; Madeline Holmes, so., G; Kazaray Shanklin, jr., G; Ella Mueller, sr., G.
Key fact: The Regents only defeated Milwaukee Madison last season and were winless in conference play. Jones will look for improvement. "This year's basketball team looks to be very scrappy and competitive," Jones said. "We are returning the majority of our roster this season because we did not have any seniors in the program last year. With all of our starters returning from last season, we will be more experienced and ready for the challenges that the Big Eight presents. We still lack size which was a problem for us last year. Our heart and speed will play a huge role in our success this year." Starters who return are Davis, Blehert, Shanklin, Sullivan and Zidani, Jones said.
The lowdown: The Regents will seek improvement this season. However, how many games they get to play is uncertain considering they cannot begin until Jan. 25 at the earliest and further COVID-19 restrictions could affect the schedule. Jones said the team's guards will set the tone for what the team wants to do on offense and defense.
Middleton Cardinals
Coach: Jeff Kind, 29th year (486-198), 39th year overall (625-269).
Season status: The start of the season is delayed. The Nov. 18 Public Health Madison Dane County order doesn’t allow small-group practices.
Returning starters: None.
Other returnees: McKenna Monogue, 6-1, jr., F (7.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Melanie Accola, 6-1, sr., F (2.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg), Andrea Young, 5-11, sr., F (1.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Molly Gaab, 5-5 sr., G (1.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg); Amber Kaplan, 5-11, sr., F (0.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg); Lauryn Abozeid, 5-9, sr., F (0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg).
Key fact: The Cardinals split their regular-season games with Madison Memorial to share the Big Eight Conference title, and then took a 71-68 win in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final to qualify for state.The Cardinals were the top seed entering the Division 1 state semifinals, but didn’t get to play due to the WIAA stopping the tournament in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season due to the pandemic, Middleton is “in a wait-and-see mode for now,” Kind said. Kind starts the season with 486 victories at Middleton, but it’s uncertain how many games the Cardinals will be able to play in a shortened schedule.
The lowdown: Middleton lost eight letterwinners from last year’s team. Monogue, a good perimeter shooter, is the most experienced player and the top returning scorer. Accola had the most playing time of six returning seniors who saw some action as juniors, Kind said. “Obviously, we have a ton of roles to fill,” Kind said. “We lost the bulk of our experience, scoring and leadership so we need to have new people step into those roles. It's hard to predict where we will fit with the loss of summer workouts and not being able to conduct any practices. Our only goals at present are to get back on the floor at some point and possibly get to compete.”
Sun Prairie Cardinals
Coach: John Olson, ninth year at Sun Prairie (142-105).
Season status: Sun Prairie started small-group practices as scheduled, but the Nov. 18 Public Health Madison Dane County order shut that down. Regardless, athletic director Eric Nee said the Cardinals won’t play games until Jan. 22, at the earliest. “I hope we have a season!” Olson said.
Returning starters: Ashley Rae, 5-11, sr., W (7.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.1 apg); Grace Radlund, 5-9, sr., W (3.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg); Jazzanay Seymore, 6-0, sr, P (14.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 bpg); Antionique Auston, 5-9, so., G (8.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.9 spg); Maddie Strey, 5-11, sr., P (4.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.0 spg).
Other returnees: Rachel Rademacher, 5-9, jr., PG, missed last season with an injury but is expected to play a reserve role this year; Olivia Kostelnik, 5-9, sr., W (1.8 ppg); Avree Antony; 5-9, so., W (5.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.5 apg); Marie Outlay, 5-10, so., W (7.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.2 apg).
Key fact: The five returning starters alone averaged a combined 39.2 points per game last year. Add in the top three reserves, and they bring back 54 out of last year’s per-game average of 57.2 points — giving this year’s team quite an advantage in experience over most competitors.
The lowdown: With more returning players than any other team in the league, Sun Prairie is ready to hit the ground running — whenever the Cardinals are allowed to take that first step. “With a mixture of seniors and sophomores, we should be very competitive … competitive enough to challenge the top three positions,” Olson said. “Team play and a strong supporting cast can provide depth … Athletic ability is there, along with some maturity that is needed at the varsity level.” Rae, Radlund, Seymore, Auston, Antony and Outlay give the Cardinals a lot of firepower.
Verona Wildcats
Coach: Angie Murphy, 17th year.
Season status: The start of the season is delayed. The Big Eight Conference has said it won’t hold conference competitions and won’t name conference champions during the winter sports season.
Returning starters: Megan Murphy, 5-6, so., G (11.5 ppg), Paige Lambe. 6-1, so., F (7.8 ppg).
Other returnees: Katie Pederson, 5-8, sr., G (6.0 pppg); Abbi Rupnow, 5-4, so., G (5.6 ppg); Lexi Stromlow, 5-9, jr., F (3.3 ppg).
Key fact: The Wildcats will be fielding a young team with only one senior on the roster but welcome two talented freshmen, Taylor Stremlow and Reagan Briggs, who already have garnered interest from collegiate programs. Junior Anna Nielsen, who averaged 2.1 points per game last season, will be sidelined for most of the season with a broken bone in her right foot, Angie Murphy said.
The lowdown: This year’s team will be the youngest Angie Murphy has coached but she also says they are the “most competitive bunch of players I have had since my state championship team in 2016.” Leading the way for Verona will be sophomores Megan Murphy, who led the conference in 3-point baskets and earned second-team all conference honors, and Paige Lambe who was named honorable mention for the all-conference teams. “Although we are young, this team competes hard, takes no plays off and plays together,” Murphy said. “I would put us in the mix in the top of the conference with the ability to beat any team on any given night, but our youth will still be an issue at times.” Lambe is receiving Division I interest, Murphy said.
Compiled by -- Eliot Clough, Raul Vazquez, Jon Masson, Art Kabelowsky.
Information included from league coaches who turned in forms.
Badger North girls basketball preview: Future Badger Maty Wilke leads Beaver Dam on another run
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Beaver Dam: 14-0, 23-3
DeForest: 12-2, 21-4
Waunakee: 10-4, 19-6
Reedsburg: 8-6, 15-9
Mount Horeb: 5-9, 12-12
Sauk Prairie: 5-9, 13-11
Baraboo: 1-13, 3-20
Portage: 1-13, 2-21
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Maty Wilke, sr., Beaver Dam (Player of the Year); Natalie Jens, sr., Beaver Dam; Julia Magnuson, sr., Mount Horeb; Trenna Cherney, jr., Reedsburg; Mahra Wieman, jr., Reedsburg; Naomi Breunig, sr., Sauk Prairie; Elena Maier, sr., Waunakee.
Honorable mention: Taylor Pfaff, so., Baraboo; Paige Hodgson, sr., Beaver Dam; Jaelyn Derlein, so., DeForest; Natalie Compe, sr., DeForest; Grace Vesperman, jr., Mount Horeb; Macie Wieman, jr., Reedsburg; Melissa Dietz, jr., Reedsburg; Lauren Meudt, jr., Waunakee.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Beaver Dam; 2, Reedsburg; 3, DeForest and Waunakee.
TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULES
Baraboo Thunderbirds
Coach: Michael Behl, 8th year (55-109).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions, but Baraboo has elected to play and is organizing its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Taylor Pfaff, 5-7, so., G (12.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg); Maya White Eagle, 5-6, sr., G (transfer from Madison Memorial; averaged 8.9 ppg, 53 steals last year).
Other returnees: Nathasha Hess, 5-10, sr., F (0.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Emma Fluette, 5-7, jr., G (1.0 ppg); Claire Bildsten, 5-7, jr., F (.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg); Jayden Ross, 5-6, so., G (1.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Madison Strampe, 5-7, so., G (0.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
Key fact: Baraboo loses four starters from a season ago but welcomes back junior McKenzie Gruner, who took a year off to focus on volleyball, and Maya White Eagle, who transferred from Madison Memorial. White Eagle, termed “a scholarship-level player” by Behl, averaged 8.9 ppg, 2,5 rpg, 1.5 apg and 2.1 steals per game and earned All-Big Eight Conference honorable mention last year.
The lowdown: Following a 3-20 season, Behl says that the theme for the season will be using last season’s struggles as motivation to be better. Though they have lost four seniors, they will have more experience going into the year having added Maya WhiteEagle, who played the last three seasons at Madison Memorial, and McKenzie Gruner, who earned playing time as a freshman. Coach Behl likes their ability to get the rim, shoot from the outside and get in passing lanes with their length but the new group of players doesn’t have much experience playing with each other.
Beaver Dam Golden Beavers
Coach: Tim Chase, 16th year at Beaver Dam (269-97).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to sponsor conference winter sports, but Beaver Dam has elected to play and is organizing its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Maty Wilke, 5-10, sr., G, (16.7 ppg, 8 rpg, 4.8 apg); Natalie Jens 5-7, sr., G (13.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.3 apg); Paige Hodgson, 6-3, sr, F (5.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
Other returnees: Avery Stonewall, 5-9, sr., F (5 ppg, 4 rpg); Kylie Wittnebel, 6-0, so., F (4.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Paige Yagodinski, 5-11, sr., F (3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
Key fact: Three girls on the current Golden Beavers roster have signed to play in college: Maty Wilke (University of Wisconsin), Natalie Jens (Minnesota State-Moorehead) and Paige Hodgson (Northern Kentucky).
The lowdown: Seeking what would be a fifth consecutive trip to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament and fourth straight championship, Beaver Dam’s pipeline continues to crank out talented young players that learn from the upperclassmen. As there is no conference race this season, the Golden Beavers will be unable to compete for a 12th consecutive conference championship, including what would have been a fourth straight Badger North title after relocating from the defunct Wisconsin Little Ten. Beaver Dam has never lost a Badger North league game.
DeForest Norskies
Coach: Jerry Schwenn, sixth year at DeForest (78-44).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to sponsor winter sports conference competition, though schools are free to build their own non-conference schedule. Due to Public Health Madison Dane County restrictions, DeForest’s season has been delayed.
Returning starters: Grace Roth, 6-0, sr., F (13.2 ppg in 2018-2019); Jaelyn Derlein, 5-7, so., G (8.3 ppg, 2./0 rpg).
Other returnees: Natalie Compe, 5-7, sr., G (4.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Morgan Hahn, 5-9, sr., F (3.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Kendall Rauls, 5-2, sr., G (0.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg); Maya Pickhardt, 5-8, jr., F/G (3.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Jocelyn Pickhardt, 5-8, jr., G (1.3 ppg).
Key fact: Roth was DeForest’s No. 2 scorer during the first half of last season, but left the team in midseason after a move out of state. She’s back for her senior year. Also back is Jocelyn Pickhardt, a junior who missed much of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her knee.
The lowdown: DeForest would have been the class of most of the state’s other Division 2-sized conferences, but the Norskies share the Badger North with three-time defending state champion Beaver Dam. Last year’s Norskies made plenty of noise on their own, beating every team except Beaver Dam twice in league play and advancing to a sectional semifinal before falling to Oregon. But Schwenn said this year’s team has “certainly way more questions than answers at this point.” About 70 percent of the Norskies’ scoring and rebounding was lost to graduation. Still, Grace Roth is a proven impact player, and Schwenn says Natalie Compe is one of the area’s best defenders and Derlein will be expected to step into a larger role. Top varsity newcomers include junior Avery Schaeffer, sophomores Maci Bartels, Aspin Kelliher and Anna Szepieniec, and freshman Rylan Oberg.
Mount Horeb Vikings
Coach: Tom Lesar, 14th year (238-221).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions. Mount Horeb, which is in Dane County, must delay when it can play games inside the county. Mount Horeb had approved small-group practices, but the Nov. 18 Public Health Madison & Dane County order halted them.
Returning starters: Julia Magnuson, 6-1, sr., F (14.8 ppg, 10 rpg); Grace Vesperman, 5-7, jr., G (6.5 ppg, 2 apg, 2 spg); Emma Anderson, 5-10, sr., G/F (6.0 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg); Emily Wallace, 5-5, sr., G (4.1 ppg, 2.0 apg).
Other returnees: Leah Leibfried, 6-0, jr., F (2.5 ppg); Olivia Burke, 5-7, sr., G (2.5 ppg); Zoey Parker, sr., (2.7 ppg); Addie Bies, 5-11, sr., F (2.3 ppg); Anna Ollendick, 5-7, sr., G (3.7 ppg); Myesha Thompson, so. (2.2 ppg).
Key fact: With only two key players lost to graduation, the Vikings return 15 experienced players who were as busy as they were allowed to be over the summer working on their skills and strength.
The lowdown: “We are moving in the right direction,” Lesar said. “With four returning starters and 11 letterwinners, I’m hopeful we continue to improve as a program.” Magnuson was last year’s leading scorer and rebounder and the Vikings’ most experienced player. “She needs to provide our team with an interior rim protector and get us rebounds,” Lesar said, adding that Vesperman “sets our tone defensively with her aggressive style of play.” On offense, Lesar hopes his group can find a consistent scoring groove “and avoid long scoring droughts in games.”
Portage Warriors
Coach: Jessica Howe, fourth year (19-50).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions, but Portage has elected to play and is organizing its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Emma Kreuziger, sr., F (4.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 0.7 apg).
Other returnees: Genna Garrigan, sr., G (3.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, .8 apg); Callie Krueger, sr., G (1.4 ppg, Payton Woodhouse, Cameran Ratz, Alli Kallungi, Vanessa Coppernoll, Gretchen Georgeson, Lily Schwantz.
Key fact: Coach Jessica Howe has at times taken a “read-and-react” approach to how her Warriors have run their offense, but this year, with improved ballhandling, she said she has returned Portage to a more motion-oriented approach.
The lowdown: Offense was a challenge in the Warriors’ first game, against three-time defending state champion Beaver Dam, as Portage committed 39 turnovers and fell behind 53-0, with 49 of the points coming off turnovers. But Howe believes her team’s increased athleticism will eventually produce a more fluid, free-flowing attack that gets results. Emma Kreuziger led the team in rebounds last year and is the top returning scorer. Garrigan made 15 3-point baskets last year and the rest of the lineup offers size on the inside and speed on the perimeter.
Reedsburg Beavers
Coach: Mark Simon, 15th year (225-110).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to sponsor conference winter sports, and while Reedsburg has decided to field a team and organize a non-conference schedule, athletic director Bryan Yager has rescheduled the Beavers’ first two games from the last week of November to the first half of December.
Returning starters: Mahra Wieman, 5-10, jr., G (20 ppg); Trenna Cherney, 5-10, jr., F (14.5 ppg, 10 apg); Melissa Dietz, 5-9, jr., W (8.2 ppg); Macie Wieman, 5-10, jr., G (3.7 ppg, 6 apg); Grace Benish, 5-10, jr., G (6.2 ppg).
Other key returnees: McKenzie Bestor, 5-6, jr., G (5.8 ppg); Ruby Olsen, 5-8, so., W (2.9 ppg); Payton Cunningham, 5-6, jr., G (2.2 ppg); Ava Stieve, 5-7, jr., G (1.8 ppg); Cassidy Klitzke, 5-5, jr., G (1.2 ppg); Ella Halvensleben, 5-6, jr., G (0.7 ppg).
Key fact: Not only do the Beavers return every player from last year’s roster, none of them are seniors this year. Last year’s team went 15-9, in what is arguably the state’s strongest Division 2 conference, with a roster of 10 sophomores and four freshmen.
The lowdown: Veteran coach Mark Simon has emphasized smart defense and team-oriented offense as he has built a consistent winning program in Reedsburg. His current crew is no exception — and he’s been able to get many of them considerable playing time and experience since they were freshmen. That’s certainly true of the Wieman sisters, as Mahra led the team in scoring and Macie broke the school single-season record with 147 assists. Overall, last year’s team broke school records in points per game (58.2), total points (1,420), field-goal shooting (42.2 percent), 3-point baskets (125) and assists (420). Trenna Cherney was a two-time All-Badger North pick last year, and Mahra Wieman earned all-state honorable mention. Cherney has 657 career points and Mahra Wieman 659. Macie Wieman and Melissa Dietz earned all-league honorable mention last year.
Sauk Prairie Eagles
Coach: Aaron Andres, first year with girls program (21st year coaching overall).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to sponsor conference winter sports, but Sauk Prairie has elected to organize a non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Naomi Breunig, 5-10, sr., W (18.0 ppg); Olivia Breunig, 5-9, sr., W (8.0 ppg).
Other returnees: Maggie Hartwig (7.0 ppg); Kassia Marquardt (5.4 ppg); Olivia Paukner (5.8 ppg); Makenzie Breunig (5.1 ppg); Faith Holler (3.3 ppg); Annika Braund (4.9 ppg); Kaya Wilson (3.8 ppg); Marissa Howard; Alexis Klemm.
Key fact: Aaron Andres, an assistant principal and former Eagles boys basketball coach (also a Sauk Prairie graduate), stepped in on an interim basis in mid-October. He replaces three-year coach Amber Fiene, who stepped down in July due to personal reasons connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lowdown: Sauk Prairie returns 10 letterwinners, nine of whom averaged at least 3.3 points per game last year. But the player to watch will be Naomi Breunig, who recently signed with NCAA Division II Winona State University. Her scoring and passing will be a key, along with the athleticism and shooting of Olivia Breunig. Kassia Marquardt, Olivia Paukner, Makenzie Breunig, Faith Holler and Marissa Howard provide length, defense and shooting, and Maggie Hartwig, Annie Braund, Alexis Klemm and Kaya Wilson contribute length and athleticism. Freshman guard McKayla Paukner is expected to contribute this season. “This conference is loaded with great teams,” Andres said. “Our goal is to compete better against the teams that beat us last year and continue to improve from Day One to the last day of the season.”
Waunakee Warriors
Coach: Marcus Richter, 2nd year (19-6)
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to have a conference winter sports season, and Waunakee’s school board is not allowing the team to play in any games at this time.
Returning starters: Elena Maier, 5-9, sr., G (14.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Lauren Statz, 5-9, sr., G (4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Kailee Meeker, 5-10, sr., G (9.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
Other returnees: Lauren Meudt, 5-9, jr., G (6.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Ashley Sawicki, 6-2, jr., F (4.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Kylee Grabarski, 5-6, jr., G (3.2 ppg).
Key fact: Elena Maier, a Kent State commit, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee during the offseason but could very well break the 1,000 point mark. She is just 149 points short and could reach the milestone if the team is allowed to compete this winter.
The lowdown: The team lost a few seniors from a year ago but returned much of their core and were going to have “high expectations after making it to sectionals last season,” coach Richter said. “We felt as if we could have fit in right behind Beaver Dam in the Badger North Conference, and could have been one of the better teams Waunakee has had in recent years,” Richter added.
Badger South girls basketball preview: Oregon looks for another shot in a league rich in talent, history
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team Conf All
Oregon 13-1 21-5
Watertown 11-3 17-7
Madison Edgewood 10-4 16-9
Monona Grove 8-6 14-10
Monroe 7-7 12-11
Milton 4-10 7-16
Stoughton 3-11 8-16
Fort Atkinson 0-14 3-20
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Baluck Deang, sr., Madison Edgewood; Sarah Lazar, sr., Madison Edgewood; Peighton Nelson, sr., Monona Grove; Megan Benzschawel, sr., Monroe; Ava Loftus, jr., Stoughton; Teya Maas, sr., Watertown.
Honorable mention: Tyla Staude, jr., Fort Atkinson; Megan Bloyer, sr., Oregon; Avalon Uecke, sr., Watertown.
Fort Atkinson Blackhawks
Coach: Michael Rajsich, second year (3-20).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions, but Fort Atkinson has elected to play and organize its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Tyla Staude, 5-8,. Jr., W (11.4 ppg); Taylor Marquart, 5-10, jr., G (8.4 ppg); Brooke Chistiansen, 5-11, so., F (2.4 ppg); Kiara Wolfram, 5-7, jr., W (1.8 ppg).
Other returnees: Elly Kohl, 5-7, so., G (2.4 ppg); Lily Belzer, 5-6, jr., G, returns after missing her sophomore season.
Key fact: Junior Lily Belzer returns after missing her sophomore season. She will be looking to contribute on the offensive end.
The lowdown: Fort Atkinson return four starters and eight letterwinners as they look to improve on their 3-20 record from a season ago. Juniors Tyla Staude and Taylor Marquart will be the offensive leaders for the team, as they averaged 11.4 and 8.4 points per game, respectively. Staude’s year earned her an honorable mention for the all-conference teams. Kohl, Christiansen and Wolfram also are players who will continue to see big roles after getting significant playing time a season ago.
Madison Edgewood Crusaders
Coach: Lora Staveness, 27th year (408-203).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions, but Madison Edgewood was given approval by its Board of Trustees to have winter sports. The Nov. 18 order from Public Health Madison & Dane County shut down practices, including small-group practices. Edgewood, in Dane County, has been looking at a schedule of road games and practicing out of the county, and Staveness said the girls team has practiced at multiple locations.
Returning starters: Sarah Lazar, 6-3, sr., F (11.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 apg); Baluck Deang, 6-1, sr., G/F (8.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2 apg); Sydney Olson, 5-6, sr., G (5.5 ppg).
Other returnees: Amber Grosse, 5-10, jr., G (4.0 ppg); Ally Barth, 6-1, jr., F (4.0 ppg); Ellie Iglar, 5-8, sr., G/F (4.5 ppg); Ellie Meriggioli, 5-6, jr., G (3.9 ppg).
Key fact: Staveness returns a veteran group she believes is hungry to succeed. Lazar, a Saint Louis University women’s basketball commit, leads the way, along with Deang, who’s won the past two WIAA Division 2 state singles titles. “Obviously, we all want to win and end playing for a gold ball and we think we can,” Staveness said. “We aren’t close to that level currently, but all good things take time. Outside of winning, we just want to enjoy the heck out of the time we are given as it won’t take much for it to be gone.”
The lowdown: Staveness has high hopes for the team and said she is grateful for the opportunity given by the school’s Board of Trustees and athletic director Chris Zwettler. She said she has seen a positive change in players’ energy and mental health since the season began. “I think it is incredibly important to be very mindful of all of those basketball players that are not getting this opportunity to play, especially the seniors,” she said. “Our families and athletes are extremely grateful that we are giving this a shot and trying to do so in a safe way.” Staveness said senior forward Joelle Browne might join the team later in the season, while senior Krista Hanna and junior Nikita Lebbie opted out of playing.
Milton Red Hawks
Coach: Stacy Skemp, sixth year (44-54)
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions. Milton recently decided to suspend its athletics, indicating that to play the district must be in an in-person learning model and that Rock County cannot be in Phase 1 for the reopening plan.
Returning starters: Grace Quade, 5-10, sr., F (5.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 0.8 spg).
Other returnees: Julia Steinke, 5-2, sr., G (2.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.5 apg); Julia Jaecks, 5-10, sr., F (3.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.6 apg); Saige Radke, 5-7, jr., G (1.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.4 apg).
Key fact: Milton loses four starters from a season ago. They were the leading scorers on the team.
The lowdown: The Red Hawks return just four letterwinners and Skemp will be relying on the group to lead the team this season. Grace Quade is the lone returning starter and Skemp will be asking Steinke and Radke to step up and join the starting lineup as the pair of guards. “Our goal is to continue to improve and work to be competitive,” Skemp said. “We lost a large group of seniors that contributed. Our returning players will be great leaders and set the tone for our new varsity players.”
Monona Grove Silver Eagles
Coach: Tyler Kuehl, fifth year (59-34).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to sponsor conference winter sports, and Kuehl said the Silver Eagles will not be allowed to begin practices until “at least January.”
Returning starters: Peighton Nelson, 5-9, sr., G, (9.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg); Taylor Moreau 5-8, so., G (7 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
Other returnees: Avery Poole, jr., G (7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Emma Goke, 5-7, sr., G (6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Halle Olson, sr., G (2.8 ppg, 0.7 rpg); Lakyn Hinson, sr., G/F (2.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Ally Yundt, jr., G (5.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Gwen BonDurant, jr., F (0.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
Key fact: Kuehl anticipated that in a normal full season Nelson would have been poised to have a breakout season and contend for league player of the year after she was a first-team all-conference pick last season. Nelson has committed to NCAA Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan.
The lowdown: The Silver Eagles have considerable experience and chemistry, Kuehl said. “We are deep and skilled with some players at the top end that can do some special things,” he said. “We should be really solid and versatile defensively. Offensively, we have a lot of players that can create opportunities for themselves and their teammates.” In addition to Nelson, junior Avery Poole, hampered by injury last season, and sophomore Taylor Moreau, who got off to a strong start for the Silver Eagles as a freshman, are expected to be key contributors, along with Emma Goke and Ally Yundt. Junior guard Emily Clevidence, on JV last year, could make a move into the rotation.
Monroe Cheesemakers
Coach: Patrick Kenny, first year.
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference winter sports competitions. The start to Monroe’s season is delayed. But the Cheesemakers are scheduled to begin practices Dec. 14 and competitions Dec. 28 for winter sports, according to Monroe activities and athletic director Jeff Newcomer.
Returning starters: Megan Benzschawel, 6-0, sr., F (17.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 3.1 spg, 1.0 bpg); Taylor Jacobson, 5-9, so., G (7.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.0 apg).
Other returnees: Sydney Updike, 5-7, sr, G (1.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.7 apg); Breanna Giasson, jr., F; Sloane Ambrose, jr., G; Payton Johnson, jr., G, Kaitlyn Murphy, jr., F; Lily Bobek, so., G.
Key fact: Kenny takes over for longtime coach Sam Mathiason, who stepped down last spring. In six years in the Monroe program, Kenny had served as freshman coach his first season and was JV coach the past five years. “(We’re) just hoping to have a safe and enjoyable season with all the uncertainty about COVID,” Kenny said.
The lowdown: Kenny believes the Cheesemakers will feature strong post play and will attack the rim. The team will have many newcomers lacking experience who will be asked to replace considerable scoring and rebounding from last year’s team, he said. Benzschawel and Jacobson -- who’s receiving college interest (including being recruited by Youngstown State University, Kenny said) -- figure to lead the way. Benzschawel, a first-team all-conference selection last season, led conference scorers and also is a strong rebounder and all-around player. The roster won’t be set until mid-December when the Cheesemakers hope to begin practice. Senior guard Alyse Maurer and junior guard Manal Mustafa join the roster after not playing last year, Kenny said.
Oregon Panthers
Coach: Adam Wamsley, fourth year at Oregon (51-22).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to sponsor conference competition in winter sports, though schools were left free to organize their own non-conference schedules. Oregon has suspended all winter sports competition and practices, as the school is currently not allowed to hold practices or games inside Dane County under COVID-19 restrictions.
Returning starters: Megan Bloyer, 5-8, sr., F (5.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Emily Statz, 5-9, sr., F (6.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg).
Other returnees: Carleigh Roberts, 5-5, sr., PG (5.4 ppg); Jaelyn Nedelcoff, 5-5, sr., PG (3.3 ppg); Emily Mortenson, 5-6, jr., G (3.6 ppg).
Key fact: The Panthers earned their first WIAA state tournament trip since 1979 and 1980, but all of Oregon was left deflated when the team’s semifinal game against Hortonville was canceled the night before due to COVID-19. Wamsley said “we were unable to get together as a team all summer and fall … we weren’t able to accomplish our off-season objectives due to COVID.”
The lowdown: The Panthers lost three starters, including Badger South Player of the Year Liz Uhl, but have a strong group of “very motivated” players hungry to take a shot at a return trip to state, Wamsley said. “Much of the core and depth from the state team is returning. … Guard play should be a continued strength, along with athleticism and quickness.” Bloyer and Statz were the team’s top two rebounders last year.
Stoughton Vikings
Coach: Brad Pickett, seventh year (106-44), 17th overall (255-127).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference competition in winter sports, though schools were left free to organize their own non-conference schedules. Stoughton has suspended all winter sports competition and practices, as the school is currently not allowed to hold practices or games inside Dane County under COVID-19 restrictions.
Returning starters: Ava Loftus, 5-8, jr., G (11.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.1 spg).
Other returnees: Makayla Ramberg, 5-9, sr., F (0.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Hannah Furseth, 5-7, sr., G/F (0.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg); Caylie Kotlowski, 5-7, sr., G (1.7 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Evelyn Olsen, 5-11, sr., F (0.2 ppg, 0.3 rpg); Annie Tangeman, 6-1, jr. F (1.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Cora Borroughs, 6-0, jr., F (1.0 rpg); Olivia Anderson, 5-9, jr., F.
Key fact: Loftus, a first-team all-conference performer last year as a sophomore, has interest from NCAA Division II programs, including an offer from Minnesota State-Moorhead, Pickett said.
The lowdown: The Vikings don’t know when their season might begin. “Without a conference race, we are hoping to just be able to get some non-conference games in and be ready for the WIAA postseason,” Pickett said. The Vikings lost six letterwinners and return five letterwinners from an 8-16 team.
Watertown Goslings
Coach: Matt Stollberg, fourth year at Watertown, eighth overall (43-29).
Season status: The Badger Conference elected not to conduct conference competition in winter sports, but Watertown has elected to organize its own non-conference schedule.
Returning starters: Aubrey Schmutzler, 5-9, sr., G (6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.1 apg); Teya Maas, 6-1, sr., F (15.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.5 apg); Avalon Uecke, 6-1, sr., G (9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.3 apg); Riley Quinn, 5-9, jr., F (3.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg, .5 apg); Lily Gifford. 5-11, jr., G (5.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.0 apg).
Other returnees: Autumn Meyers, 5-7, sr., G (1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, .6 apg); Sydney Linskens, 5-7, sr., G (2.8 ppg, .8 rpg, .4 apg); Riley Frederick, 5-8, sr., G (.9 ppg, 1.0 rpg, .2 apg); Macy Zubke, 5-11, sr., F (1.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg, .5 apg).
Key fact: Freshman Drew Hinrichs is the lone underclassmen as Watertown looks to build on a second-place finish in the Badger South with an 11-3 record.
The lowdown: The Goslings bring back their entire starting five and hope to build off an 11-3 conference record but they’ll have to do so with a much different schedule. After fielding an inexperienced team a year ago, this team will have a wealth of experience and “benefit from great team chemistry,” Stollberg said. The team will look to continue to find success on the defensive end with their “effort and rebounding,” but being consistent on the offensive end will be the challenge. He believes the team can progress with improved outside shooting. Maas, a first-team all-conference selection last season, and Uecke both committed to Bryant & Stratton College.
Compiled by -- Eliot Clough, Raul Vasquez, Jon Masson, Art Kabelowsky.
Capitol North girls basketball preview: Lake Mills still the most loaded team in a loaded league
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Lake Mills: 9-1, 24-3
Lodi: 7-3, 14-10
Watertown Luther Prep: 7-3, 17-7
Lakeside Lutheran: 5-5, 13-11
Poynette: 2-8, 10-15
Columbus: 0-10, 7-17
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Julianna Wagner, sr., Lake Mills (Player of the Year); Grace Schmidt, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi; Vivian Guerrero, sr., Lake Mills; Jaden Kolinski, sr., Lodi.
Second team: Taylor Roughen, sr., Lake Mills; Lauren Paulsen, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Jade Pitta, sr., Lake Mills; Jordan Link, sr., Columbus.
Honorable mention: Megan Reddeman, sr., Poynette; Dylann Harrington, jr., Lodi; Mia Murray, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Jalynn Morter, sr., Poynette; Morgan Slonaker, sr., Lakeside Lutheran.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Lake Mills; 2, Lodi; 3, Lakeside Lutheran.
TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULE PREVIEWS
Columbus Cardinals
Coach: Jeff Schweitzer, 31st year (537-168); first year in his current stint as head coach.
Season status: Columbus had approval to open practice and regular-season play on schedule, Columbus won its opener over Fort Atkinson 58-46.
Returning starters: Molly Kahl, 5-8, sr., F (4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.7 apg); Jordan Link, 5-8, sr., G (9.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 apg); Ashley Olson, 5-4, sr., G (3.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 apg); Abbi Olson, 5-5, sr., G (3.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, .5 apg).
Other returnees: Amy Theilen, 5-11, so., F (4.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, .9 apg); Grace Kahl, 5-6, so., G (2.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.2 apg); Alise Hayes, 5-8, so., F (.4 ppg, .7 rpg); Mikenna Boettcher, 5-4, so., G (5.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg); Emma Paulson, 5-5, jr., G (4.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.1 apg); Jaiden Dornaus, 5-7, so., G (3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.3 apg).
Key fact: Schweitzer returns to the program, replacing Tim Dworak, who went 71-120 in eight seasons. Back then, Dworak replaced Schweitzer when he retired after 30-plus years as the Columbus coach.
The lowdown: Columbus went 0-10 in conference play a season ago but will hope to build on last year’s lessons, with 10 experienced players returning — including four starters. Seniors Molly Kahl, Jordan Link, Ashley Olson and Abbi Olson can “provide good leadership and use their athleticism on both ends of the floor,” coach Jeff Schweitzer said. After a winless run through the conference last year, Schweitzer hopes this year’s team can “climb to the middle of the conference” and is “a young team with potential.”
Lake Mills L-Cats
Coach: Brandon Siska, fourth year at Lake Mills (46-26).
Season status: The L-Cats have begun practices and opened the season at home with a win over Whitewater on Nov. 24.
Returning starters: Julianna Wagner, 5-5, sr., PG (13.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.0 spg), Taylor Roughen, 5-6, sr., G (11.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.3 spg), Hannah Lamke, 5-7, sr., F (6.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.0 ppg), Vivian Guerrero, 6-1, sr., C (11.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.3 apg), Jade Pitta, 5-8, sr., F (10.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.5 spg).
Other returnees: Brooke Fair, 5-4, sr., G (0.1 ppg); Makena Vesperman, 5-10, sr., F/C (1.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg); Ava Wollin, 5-6, sr., G (3.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg).
Key facts: The players on this year’s roster have combined for a total of 298 career varsity starts. … McClain Mahone, an all-Capitol North honorable-mention pick last year, has transferred to Madison Memorial.
The lowdown: Last year’s senior-less team earned a repeat Capitol North title and marched to the school’s first-ever WIAA Division 3 state tournament berth — only to have to play in front of a severely limited crowd during a 62-54 loss to Wrightstown that was the last day of play before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to halt the state tournament on Thursday, March 12. Scoring leader Julianna Wagner suffered a knee injury during that game, and is expected to miss some early season action as she completes her rehabilitation training. Coach Brandon Siska said every team in the league was young last year and has improved, but that definitely includes his own. Siska expects some shakiness early on, before Wagner is able to return at full strength. “If we are healthy and take nothing for granted, we can compete for a state title this year,” Siska said. “I am excited to see this special group of seniors showcase their talent and hard work.”
Lakeside Lutheran Warriors
Coach: Andy Asmus, first year at Lakeside, 26th overall.
Season status: The Warriors have begun practices and saw their first competition Nov. 24, facing Cambridge.
Returning starters: Mia Murray, 5-6, sr., G (8.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.7 apg); Olyvia Uecker, 5-3, sr., G (4.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.5 apg); Morgan Slonaker, 5-7, sr., G (4.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.5 apg).
Other returnees: Kaylee Raymond 5-7, sr., G/F (3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg); Maya Heckmann 5-4, sr., G, (3.7 ppg); Lily Schuetz 5-9, jr., F (5 ppg, 3.7 rpg,); Julia Neuberger 6-2, sr., F (3.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg).
Key fact: Returning 10 letter-winners from last season, the Warriors have 33. 6 points of their 50.4 points per game returning on this season’s squad.
The lowdown: After finishing with an 13-11 record last season and having a large portion of its roster returning, first year coach Andy Asmus says his team is ready to battle. “I believe that this team has the ability to compete with the best teams in the conference,” he said. “In order to achieve our best, we must be better in our half-court defense, team rebounding, and improve our physicality.” Balanced offensive play will be a feature of the attack, though it would help the Warriors’ chances if one or more double-digit scorers emerged from the bunch.
Lodi Blue Devils
Coach: Michelle Puls, ninth year (112-87).
Season status: Lodi started winter sports practices on schedule and plans to begin competition at Sauk Prairie on Dec. 7, according to athletic director Sue Meffert.
Returning starters: Jaden Kolinski, 5-10, sr., G (16.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.8 spg); Lauryn Milne, 5-11, sr., G (18.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 spg); Dylann Harrington (5-8, jr., F, 7.2 ppg); Taylor Ripp, 5-9, sr., F, (5.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg).
Other returnees: Paige Walzer, 5-10, sr. (2.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Clair Kerr, 5-6, sr., G (1.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Ella Puls, 5-10, jr. (2.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
Key fact: Lodi was the only Capitol North team to beat conference champion and eventual WIAA Division 3 state semifinalist Lake Mills last season.
The lowdown: Coach Michelle Puls has a loaded lineup with four starters, including two first-team all-confernece picks in UW-Oshkosh recruiut Jaden Kolinski and Lauryn Milne, who combined for 34.4 points per game last year. Along with Dylann Harrington and Taylor Ripp, the returning starters provided 47.1 of Lodi’s 54.7 points per game last year.
Poynette Pumas
Coach: Tom Mackey, first year at Poynette, 12th year overall.
Season status: Poynette planned to start winter sports practices on schedule. But activities were put on hold indefinitely on Nov. 24, when Poynette’s schools switched to virtual learning. Poynette won’t be able to practice until Monday, Dec. 7, at the earliest.
Returning starters: Megan Reddeman, 5-9, sr. F, (9.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Jalynn Morter, 5-4, sr., G (7.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Jessica Bruchs, 5-9, sr., G (7.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg), Katelyn Chadwick, 5-9, sr., G (5.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
Other returnees: Sydney Small, 5-7, sr., F (1.4 ppg); Josie Wakefield, 5-7, sr., G (1.9 ppg); Olivia Ripp, 5-4, jr., G (1.5 ppg); Liv Radewan, 5-2, jr., PG (3.2 ppg); Grace Berner, 5-9, jr., F (4.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Hadley Walters, 5-7, jr., G (3.1 ppg).
Key fact: Mackey is Poynette’s fourth coach in as many years. He most recently led the girls program at Green Bay West.
The lowdown: The Poynette program has been in transition for some time, but Tom Mackey comes in as coach with a chance to put four returning starters and six experienced bench players to good use. The four starters combined for more than 29 points per game last year. Depth and overall team speed will be the Pumas’ strong points, but the team has no returning players who stand taller than 5-9.
Watertown Luther Prep Phoenix
Coach: Mark Schroeder, third year (29-18).
Season status: The Phoenix are moving forward with their season. But due to Capitol Conference guidelines limiting spectator attendance, Luther Prep has withdrarwn from the Capitol North for this season. The Phoenix will still play other Capitol North teams, but they will be non-league games.
Returning starters: Grace Schmidt, 6-1, jr., F (23.4 ppg, 14.4 rpg, 2.8 apg); Lauren Paulsen, 5-11, sr., G (12.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 52 blocks); Grace Kieselhorst, 5-9, jr., PG (4.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
Other returnees: Taylor Zellmer, 5-11, jr., F (2.1 ppg).
Key fact: Junior Grace Schmidt earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State honorable mention last season. The NCAA Division I prospect ranked ninth in the state in individual scoring last season and had five 30-point games.
The lowdown: Coach Mark Schroeder has a wealth of returning talent, with three returning starters whoc combined for more than 40 of the team’s 60.6 points per game last year. Grace Kieselhorst will switch positions to play point guard this year. Her sister, Anna Kieselhorst, a 5-4 guard, will be out until January due to a broken collarbone. Audrey deBoer, a 5-4 sophomore, will be the other starting guard after leading the junior varsity in scoring last year.
Capitol South girls basketball preview: Anna Lutz, Laura Nickel lead Marshall on another journey
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Marshall: 10-0, 21-5
Belleville: 5-5, 14-10
New Glarus: 5-5, 13-11
Cambridge: 5-5, 13-13
Wisconsin Heights: 4-6, 9-14
Waterloo: 1-9, 12-12
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Anna Lutz, sr., Marshall (Player of the Year); Laura Nickel, sr., Marshall; Jaylynn Benson, sr., New Glarus; Mayah Holzhueter, jr., Cambridge.
Second team: Callie Smith, jr., Belleville; Mya Andrews, sr., Marshall; Ava Foley, jr., Belleville.
Honorable mention: Abby Ward, jr., Marshall; Julia Asik, so., Waterloo; Brooke Mosher, sr., Waterloo; Skyler Powers, sr., Waterloo.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Marshall; 2, Belleville; 3, New Glarus.
TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULE PREVIEWS
Belleville Wildcats
Coach: Tony Pharo, second year (14-10).
Season status: The Capitol South is moving forward with winter seasons. Belleville opened against Shullsburg on Nov. 24.
Returning starters: Callie Smith, 6-0, jr., F (11.5 rpg); Cecelia Grefsheim, 5-10, sr., F (2.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.3 apg); Ava Foley, 5-7, jr., G (12.2 ppg).
Other returnees: Mickey Stampfl, 5-8, jr., G; Shylah Leitz, 5-3, sr., G; Kylie Herring, 5-8, sr., F; Jenna Banfield, 5-7, sr., F; Kenna Edge, 5-7, jr., G; Madi Winterburn, 5-10, jr., F; Alyssa Caskey, 5-9, jr., F; Lainey Winkers, 5-7, so., G; Ismara Gomez, 5-6, jr., F; Karena Simmons, 5-7, jr., F.
Key fact: Coach Tony Pharo welcomes back Belleville's top scorer, top rebounder, assist leader, and steals leader from last year, in a deep crew of 10 varsity letterwinners.
The lowdown: Belleville brings back its captain in Cecilia Grefsheim, its leading scorer in Ava Foley, top rebounder in Callie Smith and leading assists- and steals-per game leader in Mickey Stampfl. Foley and Smith made the all-conference second team, and Stampfl was named the Most Improved Player for the league runner-up. After a second-place finish in the conference a season ago, the Wildcats will look to repeat and build on the success. They expect to compete at the top of the conference along with favorite Marshall and New Glarus.
Cambridge Blue Jays
Coach: Kelly Cunningham, third year (20-30).
Season status: The Capitol South conference is moving forward with winter seasons. Cambridge opened its season Nov. 24 against Lakeside Lutheran.
Returning starters: Mayah Holzhueter, 5-10, jr., F (12.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.2 apg); Taylor Stenklyft, 5-6, jr., G (5.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.1 apg).
Other returnees: Kate Downing, 5-5, jr., G (0.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.5 apg); Kayla Roidt, 5-9, so., F (2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Maggie Schmude, 5-3, jr., G (0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg).
Key fact: The Blue Jays had two players transfer to closer schools and have some players who opted not to play due to COVID-19.
The lowdown: The Blue Jays will field a young team, with no seniors in the lineup. Junior forward Mayah Holzhueter will be the leader of the team. She was the leading scorer and rebounder a season ago and was named to the all-conference first team. Cunningham calls the team “really young,” but praises the way the team works together and the way veterans have been helping the younger players bring along their development.
Marshall Cardinals
Coach: Doug Pickarts, second year at Marshall (21-5), 31st year overall (473-273).
Season status: The Nov. 18 Public Health Madison & Dane County order shut down practices, including small-group practices, but Marshall’s school board voted to move forward with winter sports at a meeting Nov. 23. That decision likely will mean an all-road schedule and practices at a site outside the county.
Returning starters: Anna Lutz, 6-1, sr., P (23.0 ppg, 9.4 rpg); Laura Nickel, 6-0, sr., P (15.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg); Mya Andrews, 5-10, sr., PG (6.3 ppg, 4.2 apg), Abby Ward, 5-10, jr., W (7.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
Other key players: Skyla Michalak, 5-5, sr., G; Grace Hellenbrand, 5-5, so., G (0.4 ppg, 0.2 rpg).
Key fact: Marshall’s enrollment drops the Cardinals one level, to Division 4, in this year’s WIAA tournament. However, the Cardinals are in the same sectional as four-time state qualifier and two-time champ La Crosse Aquinas. The Cardinals won Division 3 titles in 2018 and 2019.
The lowdown: It’s a dream for a school of any size to have two bigs bound for NCAA Division I futures, which is a luxury the Cardinals will enjoy for one more year with Anna Lutz (UW-Milwaukee) and Laura Nickel (Northern Illinois). So the inside is more than covered, and it’s up to coach Doug Pickarts to develop a perimeter game from a number of qualified contenders, and to improve the consistency of the defensive play. With all that, there’s no telling how far the Cardinals can go this winter.
New Glarus Glarner Knights
Coach: Kevin Parman, first year (0-0).
Season status: New Glarus is planning to compete in girls basketball.
Returning starters: Jaylynn Benson, 5-7, sr., G (17.7 ppg); Dylan Noll, 5-9, sr. (9.6 ppg), Shealyn Klosterman-Havens, 5-2, sr., G (6 ppg).
Other returnees: Ellie Eichelkraut, 5-9, so., W (6.0 ppg); Emma Marty, 5-10, jr., F (4.9 ppg).
Key fact: Senior Jaylynn Benson went over the 1,000-point career mark in the Glarner Knights’ first game this season.
The lowdown: Three starters and three other key returnees give New Glarus a solid starting lineup, as Kevin Parman takes over for Kim Burton as head coach. The Glarner Knights will be led by seniors Jaylynn Benson, Shealyn Klosterman-Havens and Dylan Noll. Ellie Eichelkraut and Emma Marty return after seeing playing time last year, and Paige Johnson (5-8, jr., G), Libby Maclean (5-10, jr., F), Morgan Thompson (5-7, jr., G) and Peyton Yaun (5-7, jr., G) are expected to contribute.
Waterloo Pirates
Coach: Gabe Haberkorn, 10th year at Waterloo (57-154).
Season status: Waterloo is planning to compete in girls basketball.
Returning starters: Skyler Powers, 5-10, sr., F (12.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.2 apg); Julia Asik, 5-9, so., F (11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 apg); Ava Jaehnke, 5-5, so., G (2.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.8 apg); Sophia Schneider, 6-0, so., F (10.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg).
Other returnees: Joslyn Wolff, 6-0, sr., F (6.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, .6 apg);
Key fact: The Pirates bring back four members of their starting five. Brooke Mosher, a starter a season ago, is opting to focus on volleyball as she prepares to play at the next level for Illinois.
The lowdown: Despite finishing last in the conference with a 1-9 record, coach Gabe Haberkorn believes this year’s team can compete for an upper-division finish in the standings this season. After starting three freshmen last year, the Pirates return their core of players and now have one of the most experienced lineups in the conference. Skyler Powers, Julia Asik and Sophia Schnieder “lead a group of girls that have no problem shooting from the cheap seats,” Haberkorn said, adding that “Joslyn Wolff on the inside could give Waterloo an edge on some teams this year.” The team has a goal of becoming the first Waterloo team to win a WIAA regional title.
Wisconsin Heights Vanguards
Coach: Bill Sullivan, fourth year (24-43).
Season status: Wisconsin Heights, in Dane County, follows Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines for basketball. The team would have to travel outside the county for games, but it cannot currently practice or play.
Returning starters: Hanna King, 5-8, sr., F (6.9 ppg).
Other returnees: Sydney Duhr, 5-8, sr., F (5.8 ppg); Daryn Schaefer, 5-7, jr., G (5 ppg).
Key fact: King is the Vanguards’ leader on the floor. She can play multiple spots. Duhr, a post player, is a good rebounder. Schaefer also can play multiple positions.
The lowdown: Coach Bill Sullivan hopes the team can play part of its season, but it currently can’t practice or play. “We should be competitive in the conference,” Sullivan said. “We have a good core that is athletic.” The Vanguards must replace five seniors from last year and will hope to fill the leadership void.
Compiled by -- Art Kabelowsky, Eliot Clough, Raul Vazquez, Jon Masson
Rock Valley girls basketball preview: McFarland seen as a slight favorite over Brodhead and Edgerton
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
Evansville: 17-1, 21-3
Clinton: 16-2, 21-4
Brodhead: 15-3, 20-5
Whitewater: 11-7, 15-9
Beloit Turner: 9-9, 12-12
McFarland: 8-10, 10-14
Jefferson: 6-12, 9-15
Walworth Big Foot: 5-13, 8-15
Edgerton: 3-15, 5-18
East Troy: 0-18, 0-23
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Katie Hildebrandt, sr., McFarland; Kacie Carollo, sr., Whitewater; Olivia Tinder, sr., Beloit Turner; Abbie Dix, so., Brodhead.
Second team: Kate Fox Gunderson, jr., Edgerton; Josey Rinehart, sr., Evansville; Ainsley Howard, sr., Jefferson; Kiarra Moe, jr., Brodhead; Olivia Roehl, sr., Clinton.
Honorable mention: Lindsey Lonigro, sr., McFarland; Sylvia Fox, so., Edgerton; Rachel Tofte, sr., Evansville; Lydia Larson, jr., Walworth Big Foot; Onnikah Oliver, jr., Brodhead; Elli Teubert, jr., Clinton; Morgan Golabowski, sr., East Troy; Emma Scurek, sr., East Troy; Ayianna Johnson, so., Jefferson; Josie Peterson, sr., Jefferson.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, McFarland; 2, Brodhead; 3, Edgerton, Jefferson.
Edgerton Crimson Tide
Coach: Chris Jenny, first year.
Season status: Edgerton has moved forward with winter sports.
Returning starters: Sylvia Fox, 5-7, so., G (9.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg); Kate Gunderson, 5-8, jr., G (11.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Carly Rebman, 5-9, sr., F (3.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Shannon Rusch, 5-10, so., F (5.8 ppg).
Other returnees: Lauren Radtke, 5-5 sr., G (2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Hannah Zeimet, 5-8, jr., F (2.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg).
Key fact: Jenny comes to the girls program after working five years as an assistant with the Crimson Tide’s boys basketball program.
The lowdown: With the return of four strong starters, plus the addition of Janesville Parker transfer Abby Blum (5-2, jr., G), Jenny expects the Crimson Tide “to be significantly improved this season.” The coach said cutting down on turnovers, improving shot selection and percentage, and getting more balance in the scoring, will be keys to improvement. Gunderson offers both inside and outside skills and strong leadership. Jenny said Fox has significantly improved her ball handling, shooting consistency and decision-making and “will be one of the better lead guards in the league this season.”
McFarland Spartans
Coach: Sara Mallegni, third year (24-23).
Season status: McFarland, in Dane County, will follow PHMDC guidelines for practices. As such, athletic director Paul Ackley said, the school won’t be able to play host to any competitions at this time. McFarland planned to begin practices on schedule, but the Nov. 18 PHMDC order altered schools’ plans.
Returning starters: Morgan Butler, 5-8, sr., G (7.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Lindsey Lonigro, 5-7, sr., G (9.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Katie Hildebrandt, 6-2, sr., F (14.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.6 bpg).
Other returnees: Maddy Fortune, 5-9, jr., G (3.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Adrienne Kirch, 5-6, so., G (7 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Key fact: Two incoming freshmen for the Spartans, Teagan Mallegni and Brynn Kirch are on the Prep Girls Hoops watch list for the class of 2024.
The lowdown: Hildebrandt returns for her senior season, following up on her junior campaign where she was named first-team all conference, and ranked the 18th-best player in the state by Prep Girls Hoops. She has totalled 820 points and 460 rebounds in her career and is committed to North Dakota State University. McFarland looks to improve on its 10-14 record of last season.
Evansville Blue Devils
Coach: Tony Wiemiller, second year (21-3).
Season status: Evansville had a special school board meeting to discuss winter sports Nov. 24 and voted against holding a winter sports season. However, in another meeting Dec. 9, the board approved resuming winter sports. Evansville has scheduled a Thursday game against Janesville Craig.
Returning starters: Josie Rhinehart, 6-0, sr., C (11.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg), Rachel Tofte, 5-6, sr., G (8.1 ppg, 7.9 ppg)
Other returnees: Alexis Hinkle, 5-4, sr., G (1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Maria Messling, 5-10, so., F (1.6 ppg).
Key fact: It looked like Evansville wouldn’t have a chance to defend its league title due to Rock County COVID-19 restrictions and two school board decisions against starting play, but another meeting on Dec. 9 reversed that call and the Blue Devils will jump into action as soon as possible.
The lowdown: Evansville lost two of last year’s four top scorers to graduation, including 18.4-point scorer Paige Banks, but Rhinehart and Tofte provide a solid foundation for this year’s team. They were the team’s top two rebounders last year, and Tofte made 29 3-point baskets.
Around the Rock Valley
Beloit Turner earned its first WIAA sectional trip in 38 years but lost to Greendale Martin Luther in a sectional semifinal. Back to lead the Trojans is Olivia Tinder (5-7, sr., G, 15.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.1 apg).
Brodhead is seen as a slight favorite in this year’s conference race, with two first-team all-conference returnees in 5-11 sophomore forward Abbie Dix (15.3 ppg) and 5-3 junior guard Kiarra Moe (11.5 ppg). Juniors Onnikah Alliver (5.8 ppg) and Madisyn Kail (5.8 ppg) also return.
Clinton lost three of last year’s top five scorers, led by Liz Kalk, but the team returns 5-11 senior forward Olivia Roehl (11.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg), 5-2 junior Elli Teubert (8 ppg) and 5-7 sophomore Jayden Nortier (5.8 ppg).
East Troy has a new head coach in Staci Butalla, hoping to erase the memory of last year’s 1-22 finish. The Trojans return 5-9 senior Morgan Golabowski (8.7 ppg) and 5-10 senior Emma Scurek (6.0 ppg).
Jefferson has the talent and experience to challenge for the top spot in the conference, with 11 of last year’s 13 varsity players returning for second-year coach Mark Peterson. The leader should be 5-2 senior guard Ainsley Howard (12.5 ppg). The Eagles have height in 6-2 sophomore Ayianna Johnson (8.3 ppg) and 5-10 senior Josie Peterson (6.7 ppg).
Walworth Big Foot coach Michael Dowden must replace four graduated starters from last year, but will build his team around 5-6 senior guard Lydia Larson (6 ppg).
Whitewater will be led by a savvy, 5-8 senior guard, Kacie Carollo, a UW-Whitewater commit who topped the conference in scoring last year at 19.1 points per game. Three other veterans return to make up for the graduation loss of the next four leaders on last year’s scoring list.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference girls basketball preview: River Valley seeks foothold in a league of powers
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conf, All
Platteville: 10-0, 26-0
Dodgeville: 7-3, 14-9
Prairie du Chien: 7-3, 18-7
Lancaster: 3-7, 12-12
Richland Center: 3-7, 7-16
River Valley: 0-10, 3-20
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Lily Krahn, jr., Prairie du Chien; Olivia Argall, sr., Dodgeville; Macey Banasik, sr., Prairie du Chien.
Second team: Kiley Kelly, sr., Lancaster; JoJo Heimerl, sr., Dodgeville; K.J. Louis, jr., Richland Center; Bride Burks, jr., Lancaster.
Honorable mention: Mackenzie Knapp, sr., Prairie du Chien; Katie Schmitz, sr., Richland Center; Sophia Uppena, jr., Lancaster.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Prairie du Chien; 2, Dodgeville; 3, Lancaster.
PREVIEW CAPSULES
River Valley Blackhawks
Coach: Brent Johnson, fifth year (36-81).
Season status: River Valley begins practicing on Monday and is slated to open the season against Lancaster on Dec. 4.
Returning starters: Emily Esser, 5-6, sr., G (5.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg); Brooke Anderson, 5-7, so., G (4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, .6 apg); Charlotte Ferstl, 6-3, so., F (5.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, .7 apg).
Other returnees: Ava Liegel, 5-7, sr., G (2.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, .5 apg); Sophia Haas, 5-7, sr., F (1.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg, .2 apg); Jayden Schaller, 5-10, sr., F (1.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, .1 apg); Anna Johnson, 5-3, jr., G (.5 ppg, .5 rpg, .2 apg); Adi McConkey, 5-8, sr., F (1.8ppg, 1.4 rpg, .3 apg).
Key fact: The Blackhawks return three starters from a year ago, but the three combined last year for only 14.7 points per game.
The lowdown: Emily Esser led last year’s team in starts and in assists per game, and is back to run the show this winter. She’ll have some familiar faces to look for. Forward Charlotte Ferstl was the second-leading scorer and rebounder, and Brooke Anderson led the team in 3-point baskets and steals. Coach Brent Johnson says the Southwest Wisconsin Conference is, again, an “ultra-talented” conference, but he believes his Blackhawks have a chance to show improvement based on their returning experience and some developing younger players.
Around the Southwest Wisconsin
Prairie du Chien has a top-shelf backcourt, made up of senior Macey Banasik and junior Lily Krahn, an NCAA Division I prospect. The Blackhawks’ other three starters also return, hoping to boost the team to the No. 1 spot in the conference.
Platteville went unbeaten last year and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state championship game, which was called off due to COVID-19. Graduation hit the Hillmen hard, but Platteville does return sophomore guard Camryn Nies (37 3-point baskets last year) and players from an exceptional junior varsity.
Dodgeville also has a first-rate backcourt, as senior guards Olivia Argall and JoJo Heimerl combined to average more than 30 points per game last year and are liable to take control of any game.
Lancaster brings back its top three scorers from last year, led by senior guard Kiley Kelly (14 ppg).
Richland Center has its top four scorers back from last year, led by junior guards K.J. Lewis (10.4 ppg) and Lexi Mieden (8.6 ppg).
Trailways South girls basketball preview: Moli Haak, Stephanie Siewert lead Deerfield in its bid to earn a repeat league title
2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team; Conf; All
Deerfield; 12-0; 16-7
Palmyra-Eagle; 9-3; 11-12
Orfordville Parkview ;7-5; 9-13
Madison Abundant Life/SA; 6-6; 12-11
Williams Bay; 6-6; 9-14
Johnson Creek; 2-10; 3-20
Madison Country Day; 0-12; 1-22
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Stephanie Siewert, so., Deerfield; Moli Haak, so., Deerfield; Ally Czeshinski, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Jenna Olin, jr., Orfordville Parkview.
Second team: Lexi Swanson, jr., Johnson Creek.
Honorable mention: Breanna Ezzell, jr., Deerfield; Sara Donoso, jr., Madison Country Day; Kyler Koutsky, jr., Palmyra-Eagle; Ally Fredrick, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Margaret Higgins, so., Williams Bay.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, Orfordville Parkview; 2, Palmyra-Eagle; 3, Williams Bay.
TEAM PREVIEW CAPSULES
Deerfield Demons
Coach: Don Schindler, 3rd year (23-23).
Season status: Deerfield will go on with its basketball season, but some schools within the Trailways South Conference have opted to call off or delay their seasons.
Returning starters: Moli Haak, 5-7, so., F (9.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Steffi Stewart, 5-5, so., G (8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.0 apg); Grace Brattlie, 5-5, so., G (6.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Hailey Eickhoff, 5-7, sr., F (4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg); Breanna Ezzell, 5-5, jr., G (6.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.5 spg).
Other returnees: Jayden Winger, 5-7, so., G (4.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Laura Bush, 5-7, jr., G (0.4 ppg); Julia Fischer, 5-7, so., F (2.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Morgan Mack, 5-7, jr., F (1.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Ingrid Rucks, 5-7, jr., F (2.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg).
Key fact: Moli Haak led the Demons in both scoring and reb9ounding last year, and Stephanie Siewert ranked second in both statistical areas while leading the team in assists.
The lowdown: The Demons bring back a talented squad filled with experience. All five starters will be back along. Along their starting five are the conference leaders in assists, three pointers made and free throw percentage along with the player with the second most steals in the conference. Leading scorer and rebounder Moli Haak and Stephanie Stewart made the all-conference first team a season ago, and running mate Breanna Ezzell was an honorable mention. Head coach Don Schindler mentions that the team is filled with players who are ready to take the next step in their development and thinks they can compete for another conference title.
Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Challengers
Season status: The Challengers have called off their 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19.
Madison Country Day Prairie Hawks
Season status: The Prairie Hawks have called off their 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19.
Around the Trailways South
Orfordville Parkview returns junior first-team all-conference guard Jenna Olin (14.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.0 apg) and has a veteran coach in Chad Smith.
Palmyra-Eagle has the deepest roster in the conference and returns 5-5 senior guard Ally Czeshinski (13.5 ppg), whom Deerfield’s Schindler said is “quick and (has) an ability to score from anywhere.” She averaged 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers last year.
Williams Bay returns sophomore forward Margaret Higgins (6.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg).
Johnson Creek welcomes back 5-7 junior forward Lexi Swanson (11.2 ppg, 10.5 rpg), last year’s team leader in scoring and rebounds.