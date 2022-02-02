What WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser has learned in first six months and what comes next

STEVENS POINT — When Stephanie Hauser applied for the WIAA executive director’s job last year, she wasn’t thinking about her hire creating history in the state.

But when she was selected over three other candidates in April and began her new role in July, Hauser became the first female to serve as executive director in the 125-year history of the WIAA.

That didn’t dawn on her until she read WIAA communications director Todd Clark’s release detailing that Hauser was picked to replace retiring executive director Dave Anderson and became the sixth executive director in organization history — and first female.

“When Todd put out his press release after my hire and I saw it right there in the headlines, I kind of went, 'Wow,’ because I never thought about it in the process,” Hauser said during a recent interview at WIAA headquarters. “I believed I was the right candidate for the job at the time. You know right now. And I believed that from the get-go. It had nothing to do with gender. I just thought it had to do with timing, experiences, perspective. I still feel that way.”

Hauser worked with Anderson through a month’s transition until his retirement became effective July 31.

She had served as an assistant director with the WIAA since joining the executive staff July 6, 2015, and with the other members of the executive staff faced the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected WIAA events starting in March 2020.

Hauser now is more than six months into her new job.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations 2021-22 handbook, Hauser is one of six females serving in a state organization’s top leadership role (as executive director or commissioner): Rhonda Blanford-Green, Colorado; Donna Polk, Delaware; Colleen Maguire, New Jersey; Sally Marquez, New Mexico; Marilyn “Que” Tucker, North Carolina; and Hauser.

“There are days where I feel like I am doggy-paddling just to keep my head above water because it is new and it’s a very, very different role than I had the last six years in this office,” Hauser, 55, said. “There is not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful that I was in this office. I can’t imagine having this role during this time with all these challenges and having not been in this office.

“So, at least, I had six years of learning the lay of the land and kind of how things worked. But, truly, until you sit in that chair there are lots of things that Dave did that I didn’t know he did or really fully understand until I had that opportunity to sit there myself.”

Executive staff changes

The WIAA executive staff had a new look beginning in 2021 with Hauser as executive director and the additions of Mel Dow as associate director and LeVar Ridgeway as an assistant director.

Roles and duties were reorganized for the executive staff — which also includes Clark and assistant directors Tom Shafranski, Kate Peterson Abiad and Kassie Mortimer — and the operations staff.

“I would say it took us a couple months to really start to feel like our whole team was really clicking, because LeVar was brand new to the office, Mel was brand new to the office and I was brand new to my role,” Hauser said. “People forget that the support staff was dealing with all new responsibilities, as well.”

That was considerable change for the WIAA.

“There is not much change very often,” Hauser said. “That was a lot of change in a very short period of time. But once we started to figure out our new roles, we really hit the ground running and accomplished a lot. Once we got through the area meetings, we really made great strides.”

Hauser said the new staff members offer “different backgrounds, different ideas and different perspectives,” which in turn, gives the group “a diverse perspective. That makes us stronger.”

Her background included stints as a high school coach, athletic administrator and assistant principal. She and her husband, Dave, have three adult children — Nicki, Sam and Joey. Sam Hauser, who played college basketball at Marquette and Virginia, is a rookie forward with the Boston Celtics. Joey Hauser plays college basketball for Michigan State, after also playing at Marquette.

Dow, who formerly was the Stoughton athletic director and activities director prior to being hired by the WIAA, said he believes Stephanie Hauser is “such a visionary person.”

Dow has been impressed with the collaboration between the WIAA executive staff and personnel and the “internal efforts to collaborate with our stakeholders, which, obviously, are the administrators and coaches from around the state.”

Emphasis on service

Hauser didn’t believe communication with schools was a problem, but she said one of her visions was to prioritize that the WIAA is a service organization — “making sure our membership understands that we are here to serve you,” she said — and that there was two-way communication.

The WIAA staff tried to increase dialogue during its area meetings in the fall and emphasized a conference outreach program, where the staff attends conference meetings around the state.

A year-long campaign celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Title IX kicked off at Saturday’s first WIAA girls wrestling state tournament at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.

“The significance of me being the first female executive director and the timing, it seems pretty neat that it worked out that way,” said Hauser, who appreciates those before her who blazed a trail for girls sports.

Two major challenges

Staff goals are plentiful, but she said some plans have been slowed trying to navigate COVID-19 challenges and also a shortage of officials (which, along with a bus driver shortage, has been problematic for schools, game scheduling and transportation to games).

“We’ve had to lock in on those two issues,” she said about the COVID-19 and officials topics.

Hauser said Peterson Abiad was tasked with overseeing the officials and doing more than what’s ever been done in recruiting and retaining officials “because it’s so necessary. And she’s worked really hard and done a nice job helping to get our numbers up to where it’s manageable.”

Hauser said one of her biggest concerns taking over the job was the financial component because 90% of the WIAA’s revenue was reliant on tournament ticket sales. She said the WIAA is seeking more diversification, including offering online apparel and selling tickets online.

COVID-19, notably in 2020 and 2021, was devastating financially for all state associations, she said.

That began with the WIAA losing the revenue from the girls and boys basketball tournaments in March 2020, continuing through the cancellation of the entire spring 2020 competitions and state tournaments.

Being able to conduct most state tournaments in the 2020-21 school year, including the alternate fall season in the spring, and then in fall 2021, helped financially. She said she feels more reassured and comfortable about the financial situation than she was six months ago.

She and Dow said the WIAA wants to increase participation among athletes, coaches and spectators and enhance the state tournament experience for the participants and spectators.

In addition, at the membership’s urging, the WIAA is once again examining the competitive balance topic through an ad hoc committee.

Also, it is moving forward with plans to sponsor lacrosse as a sport for boys and girls.

“It’s exciting,” Hauser said. “I’m all about exploring every opportunity to get more kids involved in sports and education-based athletics.”

Hauser said a highlight from last school year was hearing many competitors, parents and coaches say “Thank you” for the WIAA’s efforts in setting up the alternate fall season’s state tournaments last spring at alternate sites.

“Little things like that make you realize your hard work does have an impact on a lot of kids in a very significant way,” Hauser said.

