What the WIAA realignment task force's meeting could mean for area conferences — down the road

The WIAA conference realignment task force on Tuesday reviewed applications from eight schools, including Monroe and Watertown Luther Prep, in the first meeting of the 2021-22 realignment review process.
Two proposals could lead to changes in the Badger, Big Eight, Rock Valley and Southern Lakes conferences.
The proposals would be for all sports, except football.
They would be effective for the fall of 2023.
Schools requesting relief from their current conference included Monroe, Watertown Luther Prep, Delavan-Darien, Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran, Ripon, Berlin, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and St. Mary Catholic (near Neenah), according to a WIAA release.
The task force voted 15-0 to advance a plan that modified proposals from Monroe and Delavan-Darien.
McFarland would move to the Badger Conference from the Rock Valley Conference; Monroe to the Rock Valley from the Badger; Beloit Memorial to the Southern Lakes Conference from the Big Eight Conference; and Delavan-Darien to the Rock Valley from the Southern Lakes.
In all sports except football, the Big Eight is scheduled to have 11 teams in the fall of 2022 with the opening of a second high school in Sun Prairie, which then will have Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West (the new building). If Beloit Memorial were to move to the Southern Lakes that would leave the Big Eight with 10 teams in fall of 2023.
The task force by a 12-3 vote advanced a plan that modified proposals from Kingdom Prep Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep. The plan would add Kingdom Prep Lutheran to the Midwest Classic Conference and would move Watertown Luther Prep to the Midwest Classic from the Capitol Conference.
The task force didn’t advance plans submitted by Ripon, Berlin, Assumption and St. Mary Catholic. Those schools may appeal the decision to the task force at the meeting Jan. 13.
Plans from Ripon and Berlin to move from the East Central Conference to the South Central Conference was rejected 14-1 because of an absence of feedback in the proposals from a large portion of the schools that would be affected.
Assumption’s proposal to move from the Marawood Conference to the Central Wisconsin Conference didn’t advance by a 15-0 vote. There was a lack of support from either conference and all schools involved had a conference affiliation, according to the release.
For similar reasons, St. Mary Catholic’s plan to move from the Big East Conference to the Central Wisconsin Conference-Large for all sports except football and girls soccer wasn’t advanced by a 15-0 vote. St. Mary Catholic’s plan to move girls soccer from the Big East to the Wisconsin Flyway Conference also wasn’t forwarded by a 15-0 vote because St. Mary Catholic didn’t want to pursue that plan if the previous proposal was turned down.
All schools affected by the realignment solutions by the task force are permitted to provide written feedback or appear virtually at the 9 a.m. Jan. 5 task force meeting. Additional information is requested by noon Jan. 3.
Appeals of decisions are due by noon Jan. 10.
After the Jan. 13 task force meeting, the task force is scheduled to finalize proposals to be submitted for the WIAA Board of Control meeting March 8.
Boys basketball preview: Max Weisbrod, Andrew Keller among 10 players to know in the Badger East
Brady Helbing, sr., G, Beaver Dam
The 5-foot-10 senior point guard’s 5.6 assists per game not only led the team but ranked second in last season’s Badger North Conference. Helbing comes off a season where he averaged 10.1 points per game thanks to lights-out 3-point shooting (30-for-45, 66&). He also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest. He enters his fourth season at the varsity level.
Tyler Bunkoske, sr., G, Beaver Dam
Of the team’s four returning starters, Bunkoske was last season’s top scorer (12.6 ppg) and added 4.2 rebounds plus 1.7 assists per game. The 6-foot guard is also a lethal 3-point shooter (61-for-124, 49%), and will have the tall task of helping replace graduated all-state selection Nate Abel’s 26 points per game. In addition to Helbing, he’ll have the help of senior guards Alex Soto (7.8 ppg) and Evan Sharkey (3.7 ppg).
Max Weisbrod, sr., G, DeForest
Last season’s leading rebounder (5.7 rpg) and the top returning scorer (18.2 ppg) from the former Badger North Conference, Weisbrod earned all-state honors and is ranked as the No. 14 player in the state by WisSports.net. The 6-3 guard also led the conference with eight assists per game, and is committed to Division II Northern Michigan University.
Nolan Hawk, sr., W, DeForest
Hawk was the third-leading rebounder (4.8 rpg) in the former Badger North Conference and averaged 12.1 points per game. He is a 6-5 wing who also plays tight end in football, a skill set that seems to translate well into crashing the boards. Hawk recorded four double-doubles last season.
Carson Baker, sr., G, Fort Atkinson
In his fourth year on varsity, Baker comes off a season averaging 11.7 points per game after averaging 9.8 as a sophomore and 9.1 as a freshman. The 5-foot-8 guard is a left-handed shooter and will look to build off of 15- and 16-point performances that finished last season. Watch how he and senior forward Drew Evans (12.4 ppg) work together this season.
Jack Campion, sr., G, Milton
The 5-10 guard returns after a junior season in which he averaged 22.6 points per game, 6.7 assists per game and 5.2 rebounds per game, which earned him an all-state honorable mention. He is 150 points away from becoming Milton’s all-time leading scorer and has a scholarship offer from Division II Minot State.
Jordan Hibner, sr., G, Monona Grove
Entering his third season as a varsity starter, Hibner faces quite the challenge in trying to lead a squad that lost fellow double-digit scorers Lance Nelson (16.8 ppg) and Connor Bracken (12.2 ppg). The 6-3 guard averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a junior. His best performance came when he scored 31 points in last year’s regional semifinal upset over Milton 75-70.
Luke Fernholz, sr., G, Stoughton
The 6-2 guard is the Vikings top returning scorer (12.7 ppg), rebounder (8.5 rpg) and passer (3.3 apg). He also added 1.4 steals per contest. He averaged a tick shy of 16 points in the final five games last year, his third as a varsity starter. He will have the help of his sophomore brother, Ty, who averaged nine points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman.
Nathan Gapinski, sr., F, Watertown
A third-year varsity starter, Gapinski will be a key piece in helping the Goslings try to build off the momentum of a three-game win streak to end last season before losing their playoff opener. The 6-6 forward averaged 12.8 points per game and surpassed his own scoring average in three of last season’s final five contests.
Andrew Keller, sr., F, Waunakee
A 6-6 forward, Keller is Waunakee’s top returning scorer (12.7 ppg) and one of the best scoring big men in the conference. He has plenty of varsity experience, earning second-team all-conference honors back in his sophomore season. He'll also be days removed from leading the Warriors'f football team to a WIAA Division 2 state title. Keller reached double figures in eight of his last nine games.