What the WIAA realignment task force's meeting could mean for area conferences -- down the road
The WIAA conference realignment task force on Tuesday reviewed applications from eight schools, including Monroe and Watertown Luther Prep, in the first meeting of the 2021-22 realignment review process.

Two proposals could lead to changes in the Badger, Big Eight, Rock Valley and Southern Lakes conferences.

The proposals would be for all sports, except football.

They would be effective for the fall of 2023.

Schools requesting relief from their current conference included Monroe, Watertown Luther Prep, Delavan-Darien, Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran, Ripon, Berlin, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and St. Mary Catholic (near Neenah), according to a WIAA release.

The task force voted 15-0 to advance a plan that modified proposals from Monroe and Delavan-Darien.

McFarland would move to the Badger Conference from the Rock Valley Conference; Monroe to the Rock Valley from the Badger; Beloit Memorial to the Southern Lakes Conference from the Big Eight Conference; and Delavan-Darien to the Rock Valley from the Southern Lakes.

In all sports except football, the Big Eight is scheduled to have 11 teams in the fall of 2022 with the opening of a second high school in Sun Prairie, which then will have Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West (the new building). If Beloit Memorial were to move to the Southern Lakes that would leave the Big Eight with 10 teams in fall of 2023. 

The task force by a 12-3 vote advanced a plan that modified proposals from Kingdom Prep Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep. The plan would add Kingdom Prep Lutheran to the Midwest Classic Conference and would move Watertown Luther Prep to the Midwest Classic from the Capitol Conference.

The task force didn’t advance plans submitted by Ripon, Berlin, Assumption and St. Mary Catholic. Those schools may appeal the decision to the task force at the meeting Jan. 13.

Plans from Ripon and Berlin to move from the East Central Conference to the South Central Conference was rejected 14-1 because of an absence of feedback in the proposals from a large portion of the schools that would be affected.

Assumption’s proposal to move from the Marawood Conference to the Central Wisconsin Conference didn’t advance by a 15-0 vote. There was a lack of support from either conference and all schools involved had a conference affiliation, according to the release.

For similar reasons, St. Mary Catholic’s plan to move from the Big East Conference to the Central Wisconsin Conference-Large for all sports except football and girls soccer wasn’t advanced by a 15-0 vote. St. Mary Catholic’s plan to move girls soccer from the Big East to the Wisconsin Flyway Conference also wasn’t forwarded by a 15-0 vote because St. Mary Catholic didn’t want to pursue that plan if the previous proposal was turned down.

All schools affected by the realignment solutions by the task force are permitted to provide written feedback or appear virtually at the 9 a.m. Jan. 5 task force meeting. Additional information is requested by noon Jan. 3.

Appeals of decisions are due by noon Jan. 10.

After the Jan. 13 task force meeting, the task force is scheduled to finalize proposals to be submitted for the WIAA Board of Control meeting March 8.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

