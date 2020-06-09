West Madison Little League plans to begin modified practices Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

West Madison Little League executive director Brian Beutter expressed optimism in late May that the organization would be able to begin practice at some point in June.

West Madison Little League recently announced that it will be resuming activities and that the first stage of practices will begin Saturday. Initially, coaches can have a maximum of eight players per practice with a requirement of a minimum 10 feet of social distancing.

Activities in the area this spring have been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league “will be resuming activities in a gradual, safe and responsible way that meets or exceeds the requirements of the Forward Dane plan and recommendations from the CDC, Little League International and other sources,” according to information on the West Madison Little League website. “WMLL will not allow any activity until it is permitted by Dane County and until WMLL has mandatory activity-specific protocols and safety measures in place that are based on the most current guidelines.”

