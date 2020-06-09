West Madison Little League plans to begin modified practices Saturday

West Madison Little League executive director Brian Beutter expressed optimism in late May that the organization would be able to begin practice at some point in June.
West Madison Little League recently announced that it will be resuming activities and that the first stage of practices will begin Saturday. Initially, coaches can have a maximum of eight players per practice with a requirement of a minimum 10 feet of social distancing.
Activities in the area this spring have been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league “will be resuming activities in a gradual, safe and responsible way that meets or exceeds the requirements of the Forward Dane plan and recommendations from the CDC, Little League International and other sources,” according to information on the West Madison Little League website. “WMLL will not allow any activity until it is permitted by Dane County and until WMLL has mandatory activity-specific protocols and safety measures in place that are based on the most current guidelines.”
Over time, the league hopes to expand activities in an incremental fashion, including “full team practices, structured competitions and perhaps modified games with altered rules,” according to the website.
Tournament play is yet to be determined.
The latest start for the traditional approach will be July 19. The end of the extended summer season will be Aug. 16. Initial fall practices begin Aug. 24.
Initially, coaches and any adults helping with practice are supposed to wear a cloth face covering or mask and players may wear face covering/masks at the discretion of their parents or guardians.
The league’s board will make a decision about refunds for families that decide to opt out by July 1 and for other families by mid-August.
The board has developed a policy to provide more immediate support for families experiencing pandemic-related financial difficulties. An option will be provided for using the refund as a donation and/or credit.
West Madison League has offered baseball and softball leagues.
Originally, the league had more than 600 registered.
