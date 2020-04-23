You are the owner of this article.
Waunakee's Anne Dotzler, Wisconsin Dells' Laura Beghin, Mineral Point's Isaac Lindsey earn WIAA recognition as scholars, athletes
Waunakee’s Anne Dotzler, Wisconsin Dells’ Laura Beghin and Mineral Point’s Isaac Lindsey were area and region seniors selected as finalists to receive the 2020 WIAA statewide Scholar Athlete award, the WIAA announced Thursday.

Thirty-two seniors – 16 girls and 16 boys – were chosen. The award is underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The program began in 1984.

Four boys and four girls from each of four WIAA divisions were selected based on athletic and academic achievement.

“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said in the release. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94.

“All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3½ years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”

This year, 857 seniors were nominated for the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award from 437 high schools in the state.

The 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award recipients will be recognized in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) and broadcast statewide by FS Wisconsin on several dates to be announced, according to the release.

The annual ceremony honoring the recipients won’t be held this year because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video includes a special message from Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders fullback and former member of the University of Wisconsin football team.

Ingold, who graduated from Bay Port in 2015, was a recipient of the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award.

Each 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist will receive a medallion, a certificate and a plaque for display in their school’s trophy case.

All student-athletes nominated for the award by their high school athletic directors will receive a medal and be recognized in a manner to be determined locally by school administration.

2020 Scholar Athlete Finalists

DIVISION 1 – BOYS

Devon Davey, Elkhorn Area High School

Alec Martzhahl, Kimberly High School

Marc Sippel, Wausau West High School

Alex Vance, Oconomowoc High School

DIVISION 1 – GIRLS

Anne Dotzler, Waunakee High School

Brittany Helm, Muskego High School

Maya Novack, Cedarburg High School

Jadin O’Brien, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels High School

DIVISION 2 – BOYS

Luke Fox, Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School

Tommy Larson, East Troy High School

Zach Slevin, La Crosse Logan High School

Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth High School

DIVISION 2 – GIRLS

Laura Beghin, Wisconsin Dells High School

Izzy Carroll, Platteville High School

Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette High School

Linzy Sendelbach, Arcadia High School

DIVISION 3 – BOYS

Caden Chier, Oshkosh Lourdes

Zachary DeGroot, La Crosse Aquinas High School

Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point High School

Max Schwabe, Stratford High School

DIVISION 3 – GIRLS

Kayla Bahr, La Crosse Aquinas High School

Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar High School

Kameri Meredith, Colfax High School

Skylar White, River Ridge High School

DIVISION 4 – BOYS

Logan Lillehaug, Frederic High School

Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood High School

Charles Motiff, Washburn High School

Jacob Reichmann, Wauzeka-Steuben High School

DIVISION 4 – GIRLS

Aubrey Schoeneman, Mercer High School

Lauren Shields, Wausau Newman Catholic High School

Lauren Steien, Blair-Taylor High School

Kortnie Volk, Three Lakes High School

