Waunakee's Anne Dotzler, Wisconsin Dells' Laura Beghin, Mineral Point's Isaac Lindsey earn WIAA recognition as scholars, athletes

Waunakee’s Anne Dotzler, Wisconsin Dells’ Laura Beghin and Mineral Point’s Isaac Lindsey were area and region seniors selected as finalists to receive the 2020 WIAA statewide Scholar Athlete award, the WIAA announced Thursday.
Thirty-two seniors – 16 girls and 16 boys – were chosen. The award is underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The program began in 1984.
Four boys and four girls from each of four WIAA divisions were selected based on athletic and academic achievement.
“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said in the release. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94.
“All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3½ years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”
This year, 857 seniors were nominated for the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award from 437 high schools in the state.
The 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award recipients will be recognized in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) and broadcast statewide by FS Wisconsin on several dates to be announced, according to the release.
The annual ceremony honoring the recipients won’t be held this year because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video includes a special message from Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders fullback and former member of the University of Wisconsin football team.
Ingold, who graduated from Bay Port in 2015, was a recipient of the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award.
Each 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist will receive a medallion, a certificate and a plaque for display in their school’s trophy case.
All student-athletes nominated for the award by their high school athletic directors will receive a medal and be recognized in a manner to be determined locally by school administration.
2020 Scholar Athlete Finalists
DIVISION 1 – BOYS
Devon Davey, Elkhorn Area High School
Alec Martzhahl, Kimberly High School
Marc Sippel, Wausau West High School
Alex Vance, Oconomowoc High School
DIVISION 1 – GIRLS
Anne Dotzler, Waunakee High School
Brittany Helm, Muskego High School
Maya Novack, Cedarburg High School
Jadin O’Brien, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels High School
DIVISION 2 – BOYS
Luke Fox, Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School
Tommy Larson, East Troy High School
Zach Slevin, La Crosse Logan High School
Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth High School
DIVISION 2 – GIRLS
Laura Beghin, Wisconsin Dells High School
Izzy Carroll, Platteville High School
Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette High School
Linzy Sendelbach, Arcadia High School
DIVISION 3 – BOYS
Caden Chier, Oshkosh Lourdes
Zachary DeGroot, La Crosse Aquinas High School
Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point High School
Max Schwabe, Stratford High School
DIVISION 3 – GIRLS
Kayla Bahr, La Crosse Aquinas High School
Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar High School
Kameri Meredith, Colfax High School
Skylar White, River Ridge High School
DIVISION 4 – BOYS
Logan Lillehaug, Frederic High School
Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood High School
Charles Motiff, Washburn High School
Jacob Reichmann, Wauzeka-Steuben High School
DIVISION 4 – GIRLS
Aubrey Schoeneman, Mercer High School
Lauren Shields, Wausau Newman Catholic High School
Lauren Steien, Blair-Taylor High School
Kortnie Volk, Three Lakes High School
