Waunakee's Anne Dotzler, Wisconsin Dells' Laura Beghin, Mineral Point's Isaac Lindsey earn WIAA recognition as scholars, athletes

Waunakee’s Anne Dotzler, Wisconsin Dells’ Laura Beghin and Mineral Point’s Isaac Lindsey were area and region seniors selected as finalists to receive the 2020 WIAA statewide Scholar Athlete award, the WIAA announced Thursday.

Thirty-two seniors – 16 girls and 16 boys – were chosen. The award is underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The program began in 1984.

Four boys and four girls from each of four WIAA divisions were selected based on athletic and academic achievement.

“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said in the release. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94.

“All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3½ years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”

This year, 857 seniors were nominated for the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award from 437 high schools in the state.