Waunakee's Aaron May plans to step down as activities director at end of school year

Waunakee also has a few new coaches for this winter and spring.
Kevin Stormer recently was named interim boys hockey coach for this season. Longtime coach Eric Olson stepped down just before the season to spend more time with his family, May said.
Anna Gamm and Ashley Young were named co-coaches for the Waunakee/DeForest girls gymnastics team, replacing Brittany Hoffman.
Andy Moll was selected as the Warriors’ girls soccer coach. Moll, whose experience includes coaching at Verona and Edgewood College and with the Madison 56ers club program, replaces Ben Voss, who became Madison Edgewood’s athletic director for this school year.
