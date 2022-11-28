 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waunakee's Aaron May plans to step down as activities director at end of school year

  Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Aaron May said he has resigned as Waunakee’s activities director and will step down at the end of this school year.

May, who is in his seventh year as activities director, said Monday he made the decision for “work-life balance” reasons.

Waunakee also has a few new coaches for this winter and spring.

Kevin Stormer recently was named interim boys hockey coach for this season. Longtime coach Eric Olson stepped down just before the season to spend more time with his family, May said.

Anna Gamm and Ashley Young were named co-coaches for the Waunakee/DeForest girls gymnastics team, replacing Brittany Hoffman.

Andy Moll was selected as the Warriors’ girls soccer coach. Moll, whose experience includes coaching at Verona and Edgewood College and with the Madison 56ers club program, replaces Ben Voss, who became Madison Edgewood’s athletic director for this school year. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

