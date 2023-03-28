Waunakee named Nick Conrad as athletic and activities director, effective July 1.

Conrad currently is an assistant athletic director for the Cudahy school district.

He’s been with the Cudahy school district since 2012, working in various roles, including high school social studies teacher, head basketball coach and assistant football coach, according to a news release from the Waunakee Community School District.

In his current job, Conrad performs the majority of the day-to-day athletics operations and covered all events in the district.

Conrad, a UW-Whitewater graduate, has a teaching license from Concordia University in Mequon and an administration license from Cardinal Stritch, according to the release. He is pursuing his certification as a Certified Athletic Administrator through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Conrad will replace Aaron May, who said in November he planned to step down from his job at Waunakee at the end of this school year.

May recently was approved to become Reedsburg’s next athletic director, replacing retiring Bryan Yager, according to WisSports general manager Travis Wilson.

Conrad’s organizational skills, commitment to students, staff and families and enthusiasm for the role impactful athletic opportunities can have for students were cited as assets for his hiring. Brian Grabarski, director of human resources for the school district, said in the release Conrad’s ability to communicate clearly, share examples of getting projects completed and involve all shareholders in the process were highlighted by the interview committees and Conrad’s references.

“I am looking forward to working with the coaches, families, and students at Waunakee as well as getting accustomed to all of the teams/activities,” Conrad said in a statement. “It's clear that Waunakee values the role that athletics and activities play in the educational development of students and has shown that through the investments in facilities. That is something that is very exciting to be a part of.”

Photos: Middleton at Waunakee in WIAA football playoff game