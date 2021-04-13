WIAA volleyball: Sun Prairie and McFarland earn return state trips, and Middleton's boys make the big leap

The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team earned its third consecutive WIAA state tournament trip, and its sixth since 2012, with an impressive double shift in the Beaver Dam sectional on Tuesday.

The most impressive feat of all, though, was the Cardinals’ five-set victory over DeForest in the sectional final by scores of 25-23, 25-13, 12-25, 19-25 and 15-13. The Cardinals (10-3) knocked off Eau Claire Memorial in an earlier semifinal 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

The victory vaulted the 10th-ranked Cardinals into a state semifinal on Thursday, at either Beaver Dam or Wales Kettle Moraine, against one of the other Division 1 state semifinal qualifiers: Eighth-ranked McFarland (also a state tournament returnee), fifth-ranked Manitowoc or top-ranked Appleton North. Each won their sectional on Tuesday and will be reseeded with match times and sites announced today.

DeForest (10-3) and Sun Prairie hadn’t met since the March 2 spring season opener, which Sun Prairie won by three sets to one. This time out, Payton Addink totaled 15 kills and 16 digs and Lily Schellpfeffer had 31 assistsand two service aces.