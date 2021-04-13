 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA volleyball: Sun Prairie and McFarland earn return state trips, and Middleton's boys make the big leap
0 comments
WIAA VOLLEYBALL

WIAA volleyball: Sun Prairie and McFarland earn return state trips, and Middleton's boys make the big leap

  • 0

The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team earned its third consecutive WIAA state tournament trip, and its sixth since 2012, with an impressive double shift in the Beaver Dam sectional on Tuesday.

The most impressive feat of all, though, was the Cardinals’ five-set victory over DeForest in the sectional final by scores of 25-23, 25-13, 12-25, 19-25 and 15-13. The Cardinals (10-3) knocked off Eau Claire Memorial in an earlier semifinal 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

The victory vaulted the 10th-ranked Cardinals into a state semifinal on Thursday, at either Beaver Dam or Wales Kettle Moraine, against one of the other Division 1 state semifinal qualifiers: Eighth-ranked McFarland (also a state tournament returnee), fifth-ranked Manitowoc or top-ranked Appleton North. Each won their sectional on Tuesday and will be reseeded with match times and sites announced today.

DeForest (10-3) and Sun Prairie hadn’t met since the March 2 spring season opener, which Sun Prairie won by three sets to one. This time out, Payton Addink totaled 15 kills and 16 digs and Lily Schellpfeffer had 31 assistsand two service aces.

Against Memorial, Addink led the offense with 15 kills and Schellpfeffer had 42 assists. DeForest beat Holmen in its semifinal 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-10 as Natalie Compe led the Norskies with 20 kills.

Kettle Moraine sectional

McFarland, the 2019 Division 2 state runner-up, swept Edgerton in the sectional final 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 to earn the school’s third state trip overall. Avery Pennekamp led the offense with 12 kills and four service aces and added 12 digs. For Edgerton, Kate Gunderson had 15 assists and two aces.

McFarland beat Mount Horeb in a semifinal 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14 as Maddy Fortune totaled 49 assists, 12 digs and three aces. Jordyn Holmen led Mount Horeb with 13 kills. Edgerton advanced with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 win over Janesville Craig as Gunderson totaled 29 assists, 11 digs and four aces. Craig got 18 assists from Abby Trapp.

Central Wis. Christian sectional

In Division 2, Columbus lost in a sectional semifinal to second-ranked Brodhead 25-17, 25-10, 25-21. Columbus got 11 blocks, eight assists and four kills from McKenzye Bruss. In the other semifinal, top-ranked Laconia swept Poynette 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 as the Pumas got 12 kills from Rachel Yelk. Brodhead then upset Laconia in a five-set sectional final to earn its first state trip since 2013.

La Crosse Central sectional

Belleville fell to Division 2 fifth-ranked Royall in a semifinal 25-18, 25-13, 17-25, 25-14. Junior Ava Foley led the Wildcats with seven kills, four service aces and 21 digs. In the other semifinal, Cashton beat Riverdale 3-0. Then, Royall topped Cashton 3-1 in the final to advance to state.

Boys

Middleton 3,

Racine Case 0

The Cardinals advanced to the spring state championship match — its first-ever appearance in a WIAA state final — with a 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 victory at home. First-year coach Rob Kleinschmidt’s Cardinals will take on Kimberly in the state final at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kaukauna. Senior Ruben Emmerich paced Middleton’s offense with eight blocks plus eight kills. Cole Sweitzer led the team with nine kills and Nick Stott had 38 assists.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

DeFOREST 3, STOUGHTON 0

DeForest*25*25*25

Stoughton*18*14*13

DeFOREST (leaders) — Kills: Tangeman 4; Jemilo 4. Assists: Perkins 11. Blocks: Slinde 2. Aces: Jemilo 1; Moe 1. Digs: Moe 9; Albers 15.

MILTON 3, OREGON 1

Oregon*27*18*14*17

Milton*25*25*25*25

OREGON (leaders) — Kills: Bloyer 8. Assists: Leonop 11. Blocks: Swenson 3. Aces: Hayde 3. Digs: Hayde 21.

MILTON — Kills: Stuckey 12. Assists: Jo. Carlen 22. Blocks: Baker 3. Aces: Washkoviak 5. Digs: Ju. Carlen 27.

MONROE 3, MOUNT HOREB 1

Monroe*25*25*20*25

Mount Horeb*13*15*25*15

MONROE (leaders) — Kills: Pond 10 . Assists: Hayes 17. Blocks: Broge 1; Jacobson 1. Aces: Pond 1. Digs: Jacobson 10.

MOUNT HOREB — Kills: Anderson 7. Assists: Norton 21. Blocks: Anderson 2.5; Manchester 2.5. Aces: Steinhauer 6. Digs: Steinhauer 14.

FORT ATKINSON 3, BEAVER DAM 0

Beaver Dam*14*15*19

Fort Atkinson*25*25*25

Waunakee 3, Monona Grove 0

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Janesville Parker*25*26*25

Middleton*17*24*23*

JANESVILLE PARKER (leaders) — Kills: Gackstatter 11; Schober 7. Assists: Williams 19; Gackstatter 8. Aces: Payne 2; Skrzypchak 2. Digs: Perry 11; Skrzypchak 9.

MIDDLETON — Kills: LaScala 11; Johnson 6. Assists: Jordee 15; Williams 7; Dongarra 7. Blocks: Pertzborn 2. Aces: Klais 3; Williams 3. Digs: Klais 15; Schaffer 11.

Capitol Conference

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 3, NEW GLARUS 2

New Glarus*25*20*17*25*14

Wisconsin Heights*17*25*25*18*16

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Kills: Doherty 18. Assists: Schaefer 36. Blocks: Mickelson 4. Aces: VanRiper 3. Digs: VanRiper 16.

BELLEVILLE 3, POYNETTE 0

Poynette*20*18*23

Belleville*25*25*25

POYNETTE (leaders) — Kills: Yelk 7; Hutchinson 4. Assists: Bruchs 12. Blocks: Yelk 2; Hutchinson 2. Aces: Yelk 3. Digs: Radewan 19.

BELLEVILLE — Kills: Everson 11; Caskey 5. Assists: Latorre 12; Edge 5. Blocks: Everson 6.Digs: Foley 10; Humke 9.

COLUMBUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 0

Cambridge*11*15*9

Columbus*25*25*25

CAMBRIDGE (leaders) — Kills: Freeland 4; Holzhueter 4. Assists: Stenklyft 13. Aces: Roidt 1; Freeland 1; Evans 1. Digs: Freeland 5.

COLUMBUS — Kills: Link 5; Henry 5; Kahl 5. Assists: Boettcher 9; Bruss 4. Blocks: Priem 4. Aces: Boettcher 3. Digs: Bruss 13; Fox 8.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s area summary

Non-conference

FORT ATKINSON 3,

NEW BERLIN HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1

Fort Atkinson*25*25*22*25*

Heritage Christian*13*21*25*17*

FORT ATKINSON (leaders) — Kills: Klingbeil 11; Fenner 9. Assists: McDonough 28. Blocks: Murphy 3; Burhans 3. Aces: Fenner 4. Digs: Sykes 6.

BOYS SOCCER

Thursday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

MOUNT HOREB 1, MONONA GROVE 1

Monona Grove*0*1* —*1

Mount Horeb*1*0* —*1

First half — MH: Thompson (Klabough), 27:00.

Second half — MG: Kambi, 56:00.

Saves: MG (Nath) 3; MH (Aiken) 7. At Reddan Soccer Park, Verona.

WAUNAKEE 5, STOUGHTON 0

Stoughton*0*0* —*0

Waunakee*2*3* —*5

First half — W: Miller, 19:45; W: Lavold (Lee), 26:02.

Second half — W: Lee (Govorukha), 54:58; W: Lee (Fried), 56:22; W: Jakel, 76:11.

Saves: S (Benoy) 4; W (Fuhrmann) 2, (Kuhn) 1.

OREGON 3, MILTON 0

Milton*0*0* —*0

Oregon*1*2* —*3

First half — Malcook (Belville), 12:00.

Second half — Stuedemann, 78:00; Lehmann (Elert), 82:00.

Saves: M (Xiong) 12; Or 2.

BEAVER DAM 2, FORT ATKINSON 2

Fort Atkinson*1*1*—*2

Beaver Dam*1*1*—*2

First half: FA ― Keelty (Olmos), 8:55; BD ― Gonzalez, 42:06.

Second half: FA ― Zorn, 62:46; BD – Ramirez, 63:24.

Saves: FA (Davis) 4, BD ( Banes) 11.

Big Eight Conference

VERONA 12, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Janesville Parker*0*0* —*0

Verona*9*3* —*12

First half — V: Gamez (Love), 0:46; Gamez (Heilman), 1:45; Gamez (Luttinen), 15:30; Heilman (Gamez), 15:45; Maradiaga (Bruce), 24:25; Maradiaga (Abreu), 27:27; Maradiaga (Hook), 40:19; Hook (Maradiaga), 42:36; Abreu (Maradiaga), 43:20.

Second half — V: Gamez, 49:36; Heilman (Gamez), 68:52; Luttinen, 72:58.

SUN PRAIRIE 5, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0

Sun Prairie*3*2* —*5

Janesville Craig*0*0* —*0

First half — SP: Stevens (Parrisch), 2:07; SP: Franks (Hodges), 23:07; Anhalt (Parrisch), 42:40.

Second half — SP: G. Vong (Anhalt), 53:50; SP: Schmoldt (Stevens), 61:00.

Saves: SP (Scherer 3, Ganter 4) 7; JC (Kelly 3, Richardson 9) 12.

Capitol Conference

COLUMBUS/POYNETTE 2, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1

Cambridge/Deerfield*0*1* —*1

Columbus/Poynette*2*0* —*2

First half — Col: Koehler (Milewski), 5:00; Col: Milewski (Genco), 41:00.

Second half — CD: Nikolay, 78:00.

Saves: Col (Meinholz) 10.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 3, LODI 0

Wisconsin Heights*3*0*—*3

Lodi*0*0*—*0

First half — WH: Childs, 19:12; WH: Schomber (Childs) 30:41; WH: Childs (King) 33:24.

Saves: WH (Kennedy) 2; L (Richter) 10.

Rock Valley Conference

EVANSVILLE 6, EDGERTON 0

Evansville*5*1* —*6

Edgerton*0*0* —*0

First half — Stencel (pk), 6:25; Stencel (Scarpaci), 10:50; Stencel, 24:57; Stencel (Miller), 27:30; Stencel, 40:54.

Second half — Scarpaci, 50:54.

Saves: Ev (Liekness) 18; Ed (Bisch 9, Gribble 4) 13.

McFARLAND 4, JEFFERSON 0

Jefferson*0*0* —*0

McFarland*1*3* —*4

First half — M: Brown (Nichols), 20:00.

Second half — M: Blair (Nichols), 50:00; M: Blair (Nichols), 55:00; M: Blair (Sampson), 60:00.

Saves: J (Schroedl) 8; M (Schutt) 3.

GIRLS GOLF

Thursday’s area summary

Non-conference

MOUNT HOREB 200, McFARLAND 219

Individual winner: Lombardo, MH, 42.

Mount Horeb: Lombardo 42, Wallace 48, Dobereiner 55, Donaldson 55. McFarland: Schoeller 50, Kohn 53, Gates 54, Rynes 62. At Norsk Golf Bowl, Mount Horeb, par 36.

GIRLS TENNIS

Thursday’s area summary

Non-conference

VERONA 5, OREGON 1

Singles: Breitbach, V, def. Koopman, 6-1, 1-1; Queoff, V, def. Peotter, 6-3, 4-0; Qureshi, V, def. Behdad, 6-0, 6-0; Bertrand, V, def. Martin, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Wirtz/Yeakley, O, def. Chavez-Lazaro/Witkowski, 6-4, 3-1; E. Nick/A. Nick, V, def. VanderWegen/Urban, 6-1, 4-2. At Verona.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics