WIAA volleyball: Sun Prairie and McFarland earn return state trips, and Middleton's boys make the big leap

The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team earned its third consecutive WIAA state tournament trip, and its sixth since 2012, with an impressive double shift in the Beaver Dam sectional on Tuesday.
The most impressive feat of all, though, was the Cardinals’ five-set victory over DeForest in the sectional final by scores of 25-23, 25-13, 12-25, 19-25 and 15-13. The Cardinals (10-3) knocked off Eau Claire Memorial in an earlier semifinal 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.
The victory vaulted the 10th-ranked Cardinals into a state semifinal on Thursday, at either Beaver Dam or Wales Kettle Moraine, against one of the other Division 1 state semifinal qualifiers: Eighth-ranked McFarland (also a state tournament returnee), fifth-ranked Manitowoc or top-ranked Appleton North. Each won their sectional on Tuesday and will be reseeded with match times and sites announced today.
DeForest (10-3) and Sun Prairie hadn’t met since the March 2 spring season opener, which Sun Prairie won by three sets to one. This time out, Payton Addink totaled 15 kills and 16 digs and Lily Schellpfeffer had 31 assistsand two service aces.
Against Memorial, Addink led the offense with 15 kills and Schellpfeffer had 42 assists. DeForest beat Holmen in its semifinal 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-10 as Natalie Compe led the Norskies with 20 kills.
Kettle Moraine sectional
McFarland, the 2019 Division 2 state runner-up, swept Edgerton in the sectional final 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 to earn the school’s third state trip overall. Avery Pennekamp led the offense with 12 kills and four service aces and added 12 digs. For Edgerton, Kate Gunderson had 15 assists and two aces.
McFarland beat Mount Horeb in a semifinal 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14 as Maddy Fortune totaled 49 assists, 12 digs and three aces. Jordyn Holmen led Mount Horeb with 13 kills. Edgerton advanced with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 win over Janesville Craig as Gunderson totaled 29 assists, 11 digs and four aces. Craig got 18 assists from Abby Trapp.
Central Wis. Christian sectional
In Division 2, Columbus lost in a sectional semifinal to second-ranked Brodhead 25-17, 25-10, 25-21. Columbus got 11 blocks, eight assists and four kills from McKenzye Bruss. In the other semifinal, top-ranked Laconia swept Poynette 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 as the Pumas got 12 kills from Rachel Yelk. Brodhead then upset Laconia in a five-set sectional final to earn its first state trip since 2013.
La Crosse Central sectional
Belleville fell to Division 2 fifth-ranked Royall in a semifinal 25-18, 25-13, 17-25, 25-14. Junior Ava Foley led the Wildcats with seven kills, four service aces and 21 digs. In the other semifinal, Cashton beat Riverdale 3-0. Then, Royall topped Cashton 3-1 in the final to advance to state.
Boys
Middleton 3,
Racine Case 0
The Cardinals advanced to the spring state championship match — its first-ever appearance in a WIAA state final — with a 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 victory at home. First-year coach Rob Kleinschmidt’s Cardinals will take on Kimberly in the state final at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kaukauna. Senior Ruben Emmerich paced Middleton’s offense with eight blocks plus eight kills. Cole Sweitzer led the team with nine kills and Nick Stott had 38 assists.