WIAA state volleyball preview: McFarland, Sun Prairie girls and Middleton boys to represent the area

THE LOWDOWN

Division 1 girls

Sun Prairie, ranked 10th by the state coaches’ association, earned the No. 3 seeding after a 10-3 regular season that included a 5-2 mark against Big Eight Conference opponents. Coach T.J. Rantala, 432-145 in 13 years with the Cardinals, takes a four-match winning streak into state, capped by a five-set victory over DeForest in its sectional final that went to 15-13 in the fifth set. The Cardinals’ last loss was a sweep by top-seeded Appleton North; prior to that, Sun Prairie’s other losses both came against Verona. This is the Cardinals’ sixth state trip since 2012, but the Cardinals are 2-6 at state, with quarterfinal wins (and semifinal losses) in 2013 and 2016. Payton Addink, a 6-1 senior outside hitter, is the straw that stirs the drink for the offense, leading the team with 152 kills, 443 assists and 21 service aces. She also has 118 digs to rank second behind the 162 digs of 5-5 senior designated setter Haley Winter. Maggie Allaman, a 5-11 senior middle blocker, has 29 blocks and 94 kills, and 5-8 junior Lily Schellpfeffer has added 115 digs.