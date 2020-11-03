WIAA state volleyball: Madison Edgewood voluntarily withdraws from Division 2 state tournament

As a result, neither Edgewood nor Marshall held any home matches all season.

Still, with players gathering in groups in different gyms to practice, hitting the road for matches and wearing masks during play, Edgewood won every match except a 3-2 decision to Division 3 state qualifier Waterloo on Oct. 3.

The Crusaders finished with an eight-match winning streak and dropped only one set in those matches — that coming during a 3-1 victory over Division 1 state qualifier Sauk Prairie on Oct. 13.

After Saturday’s victory over Platteville, Crusaders coach Eliza Zwettler discussed the large shadow the COVID-19 pandemic cast over the Edgewood program all year:

“These girls have worked so hard in the offseason,” Zwettler said. “They were working this summer not knowing whether we were going to have a season. Thanks to our administration, board of trustees, president, principal and athletic director, we were able to have a season.

“Not all schools can say that. This is why we fought so hard to be able to have a season. It was for this moment and to have the opportunity to play at state.”

