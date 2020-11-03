WIAA state volleyball: Madison Edgewood voluntarily withdraws from Division 2 state tournament

The Madison Edgewood girls volleyball team has voluntarily withdrawn from Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state girls volleyball tournament.
The Crusaders, one of four teams to advance to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, pulled out of the tournament late Tuesday morning.
Platteville, the team Edgewood beat in Saturday’s sectional final at Lake Mills, will instead take the Crusaders’ place at state — and the Crusaders’ No. 2 tournament seeding.
Platteville now will meet Lakeside Lutheran in a Division 2 semifinal at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to a 7:30 p.m. championship match against either top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco or St. Croix Falls.
When reached just after noon Tuesday, Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler said he was in an administrative meeting and would have more information later Tuesday.
Edgewood, led by Marquette University recruits Ella Foti and Natalie Ring, finished with a 14-1 season record.
COVID-19 affected the Crusaders from the very start of the season to the very end. For one thing, Edgewood and Marshall were the only Dane County-based high schools to play volleyball in the fall.
Due to stringent Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines, no county schools could gather more than 10 players together for indoor activities, including practice.
As a result, neither Edgewood nor Marshall held any home matches all season.
Still, with players gathering in groups in different gyms to practice, hitting the road for matches and wearing masks during play, Edgewood won every match except a 3-2 decision to Division 3 state qualifier Waterloo on Oct. 3.
The Crusaders finished with an eight-match winning streak and dropped only one set in those matches — that coming during a 3-1 victory over Division 1 state qualifier Sauk Prairie on Oct. 13.
After Saturday’s victory over Platteville, Crusaders coach Eliza Zwettler discussed the large shadow the COVID-19 pandemic cast over the Edgewood program all year:
“These girls have worked so hard in the offseason,” Zwettler said. “They were working this summer not knowing whether we were going to have a season. Thanks to our administration, board of trustees, president, principal and athletic director, we were able to have a season.
“Not all schools can say that. This is why we fought so hard to be able to have a season. It was for this moment and to have the opportunity to play at state.”
