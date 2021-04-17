WIAA state girls volleyball: Unbeaten Washburn stops Brodhead in Division 2 title match

Top-seeded and second-ranked Brodhead’s bid for a WIAA Division 2 state girls volleyball title came up short on Saturday afternoon.

Washburn, (18-0), seeded second and ranked fourth by state coaches, delivered a 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21 victory over the Cardinals (12-4) in the championship match at Kaukauna High School.

The Castle Guards won a second state title in their fourth state trip overall, losing only four sets along the way, and spoiled Brodhead’s chances for a championship in its third state visit.

Caitlin Wheeler led a balanced offensive front with 18 kills for Washburn, and Lily Wheeler and Meghan Dougherty added 15 each. Riley Johnson scored 48 assists.

Brodhead got 18 kills and four blocks from Abbie Dix, and no other player had more than five kills. Alexis Kammerer had 29 assists.

Appleton North 3, Manitowoc 0

The Lightning (15-0), who lost only one set all season, fended off challenge after challenge from the Ships (16-2) to win their first state championship in their sixth appearance.