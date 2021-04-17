 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA state girls volleyball: Unbeaten Washburn stops Brodhead in Division 2 title match
0 comments
WIAA STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WIAA state girls volleyball: Unbeaten Washburn stops Brodhead in Division 2 title match

  • 0

Top-seeded and second-ranked Brodhead’s bid for a WIAA Division 2 state girls volleyball title came up short on Saturday afternoon.

Washburn, (18-0), seeded second and ranked fourth by state coaches, delivered a 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21 victory over the Cardinals (12-4) in the championship match at Kaukauna High School.

The Castle Guards won a second state title in their fourth state trip overall, losing only four sets along the way, and spoiled Brodhead’s chances for a championship in its third state visit.

Caitlin Wheeler led a balanced offensive front with 18 kills for Washburn, and Lily Wheeler and Meghan Dougherty added 15 each. Riley Johnson scored 48 assists.

Brodhead got 18 kills and four blocks from Abbie Dix, and no other player had more than five kills. Alexis Kammerer had 29 assists.

Appleton North 3, Manitowoc 0

The Lightning (15-0), who lost only one set all season, fended off challenge after challenge from the Ships (16-2) to win their first state championship in their sixth appearance.

Brianna Cantrell delivered 15 kills and 6-foot-2 freshman Ella Demetrician had 10 kills and eight digs to power the Lightning, who beat McFarland in a semifinal on Thursday. Brooke Bolwerk had 36 assists and two service aces.

Manitiwoc, which advanced with a win over Sun Prairie on Thursday, got 14 kills from Mary Satori and 28 assists from Lauren Delmore.

BOX SCORES | WIAA STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL FINALS

WIAA STATE FINALS

At Kaukauna

DIVISION 1

APPLETON NORTH 3, MANITOWOC 0

Manitowoc*20*21*17

Appleton North*25*25*25

MANITOWOC (leaders)Kills (35): Satori 14, Borchardt 8, Swoboda 7. Assists (32): Delmore 28. Blocks (3): Swoboda 1. Aces (3): Delmore 1, Borchardt 1, Parrish 1. Digs (45): Parrish 13, Delmore 10, Borchardt 8, Satori 7. Attack pct.: .173.

APPLETON NORTHKills (43): Cantrell 15, E. Demetrician 10, Fortune 7, Van Lannen 6. Assists (43): Bolwerk 36. Blocks (5): Van Lannen 2. Aces (5): Bolwerk 2. Digs (50): Miller 18, Bolwerk 12, E. Demetrician 8. Attack pct.: .219.

DIVISION 2

WASHBURN 3, BRODHEAD 1

Washburn*25*25*20*25

Brodhead*22*17*25*21

WASHBURN (leaders)Kills (55): C. Wheeler 18, L. Wheeler 15, Dougherty 15. Assists (52): Johnson 48. Blocks (3): M. Dougherty 2. Aces (9): Barningham 3, L. Wheeler 3. Digs (54): Johnson 12, Wright 12, C. Wheeler 12. Attack pct.: .174.

BRODHEAD — Kills (37): Dix 18. Assists (36): Kammerer 29. Blocks (9): Dix 4, Matthys 1.5, Kammerer 1.5. Aces (5): Moe 2. Digs (47): Kail 12, Oliver 12, Dix 10. Attack pct.: .167.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics