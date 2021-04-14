WIAA state girls volleyball: Sun Prairie, McFarland to compete in semifinals Thursday at Wales Kettle Moraine

Pairings are set for Thursday’s WIAA girls volleyball state tournament semifinals, with Division 1 matches to be played at Wales Kettle Moraine High School and Division 2 matches set for Beaver Dam High School.

Winners advance to Saturday’s championship matches at Kaukauna High School. The Division 2 final will begin at 1 p.m., with the Division 1 final starting at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday night, Middleton and Kimberly advanced to the boys state tournament championship match, which will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kaukauna. It’s Middleton’s first-ever berth in the state final. The Cardinals advanced with a victory over Racine Case on Tuesday.

In Division 1, the area will be represented by two teams that also competed in the 2019 state tournament. Sun Prairie earned the No. 3 seeding and McFarland was seeded No. 4. Sun Prairie will take on Manitowoc at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Kettle Moraine, and McFarland will meet top-seeded Appleton North at 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie (10-3) is ranked 10th by the state coaches’ association and advanced to a Division 1 quarterfinal in 2019 before falling to eventual champ Hartland Arrowhead.