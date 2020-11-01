WIAA state girls volleyball: Pairings, times set for all four divisions of the state tournament

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team has been given one, and possibly two, more opportunities to slay some giants.
The Eagles, making their first WIAA state tournament appearance since 2009, have earned the No. 4 seeding in the four-team tournament field.
That means Sauk Prairie (23-5) will open the tournament, set for Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids High School, with a 1 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Sussex Hamilton (16-1).
The winner will play in the Division 1 final against either second-seeded River Falls (12-0) or third-seeded Burlington (15-0).
Sauk Prairie, which has won 13 of its last 14 matches, knocked off both teams from last year's state championship match in regional play. Hartland Arrowhead was ranked second this year and Oconomowoc third before falling to the Eagles.
The Hamilton Chargers have won 11 straight since an Oct. 1 loss to Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels that the Chargers avenged in a sectional semifinal. Hamilton's only other state appearance came in 1986.
In Division 2, second-seeded Madison Edgewood (14-1) and third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran (11-5) will meet in a 4 p.m. Saturday state semifinal at Kaukauna High School.
The winner will advance to the 7 p.m. final against either top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco (13-0) or fourth-seeded St. Croix Falls (9-0).
Lakeside and Edgewood did not meet in the regular season, but only because the Warriors had to quarantine for two weeks mid-season due to a COVID-19 issue.
Lakeside advanced to state with a wild, five-set victory at Waukesha Catholic Memorial, earning its first state trip since winning Division 2 in 2017. Edgewood swept Platteville on Saturday to earn its first state trip since 2013.
In Division 3, Waterloo (23-5) earned the No. 2 seeding and will take on third-seeded Fall Creek (16-2) in a semifinal set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Wausau West High School.
The winner will advance to the 7 p.m. championship match against either top-seeded Howards Grove (19-5) or fourth-seeded Osseo-Fairchild (8-5). Howards Grove beat Waterloo, 2-1, in a Sept. 26 meeting.
In Division 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell (20-1) earned the top seed and will meet fourth-seeded Prentice (10-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Little Chute High School. At 4 p.m., second-seeded Burlington Catholic Central (20-0) will meet third-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel (16-0). The final is set for 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
All matches Saturday, Nov. 7
DIVISION 1
At Wisconsin Rapids HS
Semifinals: (1) Sussex Hamilton (16-1) vs. (4) Sauk Prairie (23-5), 1 p.m.; (2) River Falls (12-0) vs. (3) Burlington (15-0), 4 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
At Kaukauna HS
Semifinals: (1) Luxemburg-Casco (13-0) vs. (4) St. Croix Falls (9-0), 1 p.m.; (2) Madison Edgewood (14-1) vs. (3) Lakeside Lutheran (11-5), 4 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
At Wausau West HS
Semifinals: (1) Howards Grove (19-1) vs. (4) Osseo-Fairchild (8-5), 1 p.m.; (2) Waterloo (23-5) vs. (3) Fall Creek (16-2), 4 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
At Little Chute HS
Semifinals: (1) Chippewa Falls McDonell (20-1) vs. (4) Prentice (10-4), 1 p.m.; (2) Burlington Catholic Central (20-0) vs. (3) Eau Claire Immanuel (16-0), 4 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!